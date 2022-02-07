Even if you’re not into the Super Bowl, it may be worth watching the big game for the ads this year. Travel company Expedia will be giving away dream vacations in real-time on Super Bowl Sunday, and they’re inspired by the in-game ads. That means you can literally shop the ads for a chance to win during the commercial breaks.

It’s been over a decade since Expedia hosted a Super Bowl ad experience, but the travel giant is coming in with a bang for 2022. They’re taking the idea of an “interactive shopping experience” to a whole new level, and the best part? They’re letting viewers choose their own travel experiences inspired by everything they see in the ads throughout the day.

Here’s how it works: During the game, participants will want to pay extra close attention to all of the Super Bowl ads — not just Expedia’s — for inspo. That commercial depicting a sleek car driving through the mountains of Norway? You could be the one hopping on a plane to Oslo and taking a mountain drive. See a commercial for atheleisure? You could put some of your prize winnings toward a comfy new outfit to wear on the plane ride to your dream destination.

Courtesy of Expedia

And there’s more than just a single prize up for grabs. Expedia is giving away 20 prizes that total $120,000. There are 19 prizes valued at $5,000, and one grand prize of $25,000. While the Super Bowl ads serve as travel inspiration, the prizes come in the form of “Expedia points” that you can apply toward any Expedia vacation experience you want. You could put the points toward plane tickets to a far off destination, a cozy bed and breakfast stay, rental cards, travel gear, and more. The choice is totally in your hands.

Ready to win your bucket-list vacay? To start, you’ll need to sign up to be an Expedia rewards member (it’s free and super easy to sign up). Then, you’ll want to tune into the Super Bowl on Sunday and follow these steps:

Follow @Expedia on Twitter

Quote Retweet a tweet from Expedia with your own take on one of the commercial spots airing during the game.

Be sure to include the hashtag #TravelTheAds.

The Expedia giveaway officially starts at 3:30 p.m. PT on game day, Feb 13, 2022. It’ll go all throughout the game until 11:59 p.m. PT. That gives you almost nine hours to “travel the ads” and Quote Retweet your entries to be considered for one of 20 prizes.

On top of that, you’ll also want to be on the lookout for Expedia’s own in-game ads features actor and adventurer Ewan McGregor. Not only is Ewan spotlighting some gorgeous places that may pique your interest for when you’re planning your own trip, but he’s delivering a powerful message: experiences are greater than things.

So go ahead, put on your comfiest lounging clothes, and let the Super Bowl ads inspire your dream vacation. With just a few tweets, you could win the travel opportunity of a lifetime, all from your living room couch.