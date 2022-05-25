Home Decor
Etsy's Memorial Day Weekend Sale Includes 20% Off Unique Home Decor

Their first-ever home sales event starts May 26 on the mobile app.

By Rachel Chapman
From Friday, May 27 (or May 26 on the mobile app) through Thursday, June 2, you can save up to 20% off on items on Etsy with their first-ever All Things Home Sales Event. Along with handmade furniture and outdoor patio essentials, Etsy’s Memorial Day weekend sale for 2022 includes the most ‘Gram-worthy home decor to refresh your space.

This Etsy sale includes plenty of inexpensive home decor items, which means you can get aesthetic candle holders and colorful plant stands to make your bedroom more Insta-worthy while staying within your budget. Click through to see some of our favorites that will be $45 or less during the Etsy Memorial Day sale.

