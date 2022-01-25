There’s more to being an Airbnb host than just renting out your home to other people. If you’ve ever stayed in a rental, you know the decor and amenities can really make a difference in how nice your stay is. Even if you’re just hosting some friends over for a dinner party or weekend visit, you want your home to be inviting and warm. Luckily, Etsy and Airbnb’s "Art of Hosting" home decor collection makes that super easy to achieve for anyone who’s looking to upgrade their hosting game.

When you’re looking for one-of-a-kind home decor, you turn to Etsy. The same can be said about Airbnb when you’re looking for a cozy home away from home to stay at during your next trip. That’s why Etsy and Airbnb’s new "Art of Hosting" collection feels like the Avengers-level collaboration you never knew you needed. Etsy and Airbnb have decided to partner up with a curated collection of items “For Hosts, By Hosts” that will take your place and hosting skills to the next level.

These Airbnb guest favorites include warm and modern decor pieces that’ll make anyone feel extra welcome as well as five-star level amenities to upgrade your space. There are even some items that’ll just make cleaning up after your guests super simple. So, whether you’re hosting on Airbnb or not, you’ll definitely want to check out these items from Etsy and Airbnb’s "Art of Hosting" collection for yourself.

A Chic Soap Dispenser Metal Luxury Soap Dispenser Holder Etsy $33 See on Etsy To really upgrade your home, it’s nice to have some hotel-inspired amenities. For instance, placing this soap dispenser in your shower or bathroom vanity is an easy and sleek way to display any products.

A Bathtub Caddy Farmhouse Bathtub Caddy Etsy $89 see on etsy A bathtub caddy that’s styled with aesthetic decorations will make your bathroom look like it belongs in a hotel. Plus, it’s super useful for holding your or any guest’s books and candles.

Linen Duvet Covers Stonewashed Linen Duvet Cover Etsy $174 $157 See on Etsy Duvet covers make it super easy for you to clean up after any guests. All you need to do is place the cover in the wash, and that’s it. Plus, these linen covers from Etsy are chic, soft, and come in a variety of colors to match your home’s aesthetic.

Modern Tableware Ceramic Tableware Set Etsy $101 See on Etsy Another simple detail that makes a difference in an Airbnb is having matching plates and tableware. Even if you’re just having some dinner guests over, it’ll really make your meal come together. This ceramic 4-piece set from Etsy includes different sized plates and bowls, but also comes in a 2-piece set ($53).

A Cozy Throw Fall Chunky Knit Blanket Etsy $48 See on Etsy One way to make your home more cozy is to have tons of throws and blankets on hand for your guests. The “Art of Hosting” collection includes some throw blankets for you to choose from. Not only is this chunky knit blanket very comfy, but it also makes cute decor when it’s thrown on a chair or the back of your couch.

A Guest Travel Map Push Pin Travel Wall Art Etsy $230 See on Etsy If you’re an Airbnb host, it’s nice to see where your guests are coming from. This travel push pin map is a super cute way to do that in your own home. It’s like a guestbook, but it’s an easy and aesthetic way for you to track all the places you’ve been. It also doubles as wall decor, so it’s a win-win.

A Personalized Guestbook Rustic Guest Book Etsy $58 $29 See on Etsy If you’d rather have a traditional guestbook for anyone to fill out during their stay, Etsy and Airbnb’s “Art of Hosting” collection has a ton of options for you to choose from. Since it’s Etsy, you can even get your guestbook personalized to your home. For something simple yet unique, go with this rustic guestbook that you can have engraved.

A Modern Wine Rack Stackable Wood Wine Rack Etsy $33 see on etsy An easy way to make guests feel more comfortable and set your home up for entertaining is with a unique wine rack display. These stackable wood wine racks from Etsy are inexpensive and double as a gorgeous decor piece.

Unique Bath Towels Yellow Linen Waffle Bath Towel Etsy $31 $26 See on Etsy You’ll want to have plenty of fresh towels for your guests to use during their stay. These linen waffle towels are great for that because they’re simple, easy to wash, and more cozy than just the plain white towels you’d get at a hotel.

Kitchen Labels Black Minimalist Pantry Labels Etsy $15 See on Etsy The Etsy and Airbnb “Art of Hosting” collection has an entire kitchen organization section, because having everything perfectly in its place and labeled for your guests really does go a long way. It not only makes your space feel more clean, but people also won’t be confused figuring out where the sugar versus the salt is .

A Work From Home Desk Live Edge Wooden "C" Table Etsy $232 See on Etsy Since flexible living has become a trend in recent years, guests are looking to get away while still working from their home away from home. For this, the “Art of Hosting” collection recommends having some extra desk space. This movable desk can turn your couch into a work space and then be placed to the side once the day is done.

Homemade Soap Bar Roped Soap Bar Etsy $14 See on Etsy Something as simple as having nice soap in the bathroom can go a long way for guests. Etsy has a ton of sellers who make handmade soaps with different fresh scents. For something very soothing, this roped soap bar is made with camel and coconut milk.

Welcome Tags Personalized State Welcome Tag Etsy $8 $7 See On Etsy Welcome tags are another cute detail you can add to your home to make it more inviting. One way to use them is by placing a welcome gift for your guests on the bed with their towels and any products they can use with instructions and info like the WiFi password. Just add the welcome tag on top to tie it all together. While Etsy and Airbnb have a ton of options for welcome tags you can order and have personalized, these state ones are perfect if you plan on getting a lot of guests from out of town for any reason.

A Dominoes Set Wooden Domino Set Etsy $47 See on Etsy Entertainment is something that also takes an Airbnb to the next level. While having a TV with Netflix and great WiFi is always a plus, Etsy and Airbnb have also put together a games section for their “Art of Hosting” collection for you to browse as well. This wooden dominoes set is not only chic, but also a super fun option to bring out whenever you have guests over.