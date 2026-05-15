In Chronically Online, Elite Daily asks people to get real about their phone habits by tracking their screen time over seven days. This week, model and content creator Emma Brooks shares the apps she used the most during a busy week of events, including a Met Gala party and Valentino fragrance launch.

May marks a busy season for NYC fashion girlies, and it all kicks off with the Met Gala on the first Monday of the month. While icons like Beyoncé and Sabrina Carpenter were walking the steps of the Metropolitan Museum’s grand staircase on the Upper East Side, Emma Brooks was getting settled at Meta’s official watch party at The Mark Hotel nearby.

To celebrate the biggest style event of the year, Instagram invited over 50 fashion creators and influencers to the iconic hotel to watch the livestream of the carpet and post in real time. The Mark isn’t just any hotel, either — it’s *the* getting-ready spot where Met Gala guests prep before the ball and sneak off later to change into their after-party looks. Celebs spotted at The Mark for 2026’s Met Gala included Odessa A’zion and Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie.

As these A-listers were seen departing for the carpet, Brooks was just floors above, partying it up with IG. After such an epic Monday, the 23-year-old model kept the fashion and beauty vibes going with a fragrance launch and doing a photo shoot. Below, Brooks shares her full week of fun, tracking her phone habits and revealing the apps she used most while bopping around Manhattan.

Occupation: Model and content creator

Age: 23

Location: New York, New York

Weekly Average (May 4-May 10): 7 hours, 37 minutes

Day 1: Going From F1 To The Met Gala

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It’s the first Monday in May! I kicked off the week by flying back to NYC from Miami after spending the weekend with Tommy Hilfiger for the F1 Miami Grand Prix. My morning was spent on the plane listening to The Marías on Spotify. Once I got home, I immediately started getting dressed for the Met Gala Creator Watch Party with Instagram. I wore a purple Paco Rabanne dress with silver Blumarine heels.

To get pumped up, I decided to listen to some Slayyyter and scroll through Threads. At the Instagram party at The Mark Hotel, 50+ other iconic fashion creators and I kept up with the red carpet and commentary on Instagram and posted photos of our favorite looks — I was obsessed with Paloma’s.

Most Used Apps: Instagram, Spotify, Threads

Screen Time: 6 hours, 9 minutes

Day 2: Celebrating Cinco De Mayo

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This day, I did lots of unpacking from my Miami Grand Prix trip, and jammed out to ‘90s rock on Spotify. When I wasn’t doing that, I spent most of my time editing via Instagram’s own Edits app. I had a ton of content from the big day prior that I wanted to post on IG. I decided later to venture out of the house to grab a margarita for Cinco de Mayo with my best friend Sabrina Quesada.

Most Used Apps: Spotify, Instagram, Edits

Screen Time: 7 hours, 17 minutes

Day 3: A Busy Work Day With A Launch Party Later

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GRWM for a long day of meetings. I woke up and threw on some music while I did my skin care routine using my everyday favorites: Bloomeffects products. I walked to my first meeting of the day, and then, spent some time scrolling on Instagram and TikTok. I was searching for content inspiration for the rest of the week.

Later that evening, I stopped by my friend Alioune’s party with Valentino Beauty for their newest fragrance campaign, and used Uber to get there. I dressed up in my Frankie Shop suit and had a ball.

Most Used Apps: Spotify, TikTok, Instagram, Uber

Screen Time: 7 hours, 11 minutes

Day 4: Shooting Content

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I woke up to a bunch of back-to-back calls, so I spent the beginning of my day on the phone. After that, I got ready to go shoot some content with my creative director, Mekaila, while listening to Spotify. Mekaila is one of my best friends, so creating together always comes so naturally. We ended up going to a Maison Margiela Scentsorium Collection event together after our shoot, and then spent time on Instagram after that. I ended the day with dinner and drinks.

Most Used Apps: Phone, Instagram, Spotify

Screen Time: 12 Hours, 8 minutes

Day 5: Finding Inspo On Insta

Friday was spent scrolling for more inspo. I went through Threads, Instagram, Safari, and TikTok for half of the day. The other half was spent cleaning. After all the buzz and travel, a day at my apartment and what I call “intentional” scrolling was very much needed.

Most Used Apps: Instagram, Messages, TikTok, Safari

Screen Time: 4 hours, 44 minutes

Day 6: A Little “Me Time” With A Massage

Emma Brooks

Saturday was a self-care day. I woke up and immediately headed out the door for a lymphatic drainage massage. I listened to music by Jane Remover and Grace Ives on my way to the appointment on Spotify. I scrolled on the train afterward, as I headed over to a fitting for an Off-White party next week. Then I got my nails done and put on a movie from Netflix while I waited — Jennifer’s Body to be exact. I ended the day at home, and I had to check Instagram one more time before bed.

Most Used Apps: Spotify, Netflix, Instagram

Screen Time: 7 hours, 39 minutes

Day 7: Celebrating Mother’s Day

Emma Brooks

Since it was Mother’s Day, I spent most of the day on the phone with my mom while I did work around the apartment. We chatted for hours, which was so nice. I then got ready to go play soccer with my friends. (BTW, I am still so sore!) I took pics while I was there, and we blasted music as we ran around. It was a perfect way to end the week.

Most Used Apps: Messages, Phone, Spotify

Screen Time: 8 hours, 10 Minutes

Emma Brooks

This as-told-to has been condensed and edited for clarity.