When It Ends With Us came out in early August, its premiere was shrouded in perplexing feud rumors. People began to notice that star and director Justin Baldoni was noticeably not interacting with the rest of the film’s cast at all during its press push. Or, perhaps, the cast wasn’t interacting with him. Three months later, a lot more information has come to light, as The New York Times published Blake Lively’s official legal complaint against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her. READ MORE

It’s been 21 years since The Cheetah Girls premiered on Disney Channel, when Adrienne Bailon-Houghton first strutted like she meant it as Chanel. At the time, she was 20 years old and new to Hollywood.

“Lynn Whitfield, my co-star from The Cheetah Girls who played Galleria's mom, told me in our trailer one day something I wish I knew at the time, which is stop beating yourself up,” Bailon-Houghton tells Elite Daily. “I constantly was nit-picking, and comparing myself to everyone else. At that age, I should have listened when she told me that I will look back at photos of myself in my 20s and wish I would have appreciated myself then.” READ MORE

Get ahead of Pantone's Color of Year for 2025. READ MORE

