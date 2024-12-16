Elite Daily Newsletter
Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez

Elite Daily Newsletter: December 16, 2024

Plus, Kesha is manifesting a sugar daddy, 'White Lotus' Season 3 gets a premiere date, & more must-reads from today.

by Elite Daily Staff
Selena Gomez/Instagram
All The Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Proposal Details, From The Ring To The Taco Bell

On Dec. 11, Gomez shared the she was engaged to Benny Blanco, captioning her Instagram post, “forever begins now.” Since then, many celebs (including self-proclaimed “flower girl” Taylor Swift) weighed in on the announcement, honoring the couple. Now, Blanco posted a behind-the-scenes video from the proposal and we’re learning even more about their engagement day. READ MORE

TRENDING

Ariana Grande's Label Responded To Rumors She's Going On Tour
Jude Law & Nancy Meyers Tease A Potential Sequel To The Holiday

ICYWW

Kesha Is Manifesting A Sugar Daddy For 2025

In an exclusive interview, Kesha dishes on her early musical influences, including Dolly Parton and Iggy Pop, along with teasing new music and what's she's manifesting for 2025. “I can just make bangers and go on the yacht with my sugar daddy,” she tells Elite Daily. READ MORE

STREAMING

'The White Lotus' Season 3 Finally Has A Premiere Date

MORE FUN STUFF

