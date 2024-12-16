Elite Daily Newsletter: December 16, 2024
Plus, Kesha is manifesting a sugar daddy, 'White Lotus' Season 3 gets a premiere date, & more must-reads from today.
All The Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Proposal Details, From The Ring To The Taco Bell
On Dec. 11, Gomez shared the she was engaged to Benny Blanco, captioning her Instagram post, “forever begins now.” Since then, many celebs (including self-proclaimed “flower girl” Taylor Swift) weighed in on the announcement, honoring the couple. Now, Blanco posted a behind-the-scenes video from the proposal and we’re learning even more about their engagement day. READ MORE
TRENDING
Ariana Grande's Label Responded To Rumors She's Going On Tour
Jude Law & Nancy Meyers Tease A Potential Sequel To The Holiday
ICYWW
Kesha Is Manifesting A Sugar Daddy For 2025
In an exclusive interview, Kesha dishes on her early musical influences, including Dolly Parton and Iggy Pop, along with teasing new music and what's she's manifesting for 2025. “I can just make bangers and go on the yacht with my sugar daddy,” she tells Elite Daily. READ MORE
STREAMING
'The White Lotus' Season 3 Finally Has A Premiere Date
MORE FUN STUFF
