While Earth Day is annually celebrated on April 22, appreciating the planet is something you should ideally be doing 365 days of the year. Whether you choose to spend April, aka Earth month, making more of a conscious effort to cut down on your waste, getting more involved in climate change legislation, doing a beach or park cleanup, or spending more time in the great outdoors (or all of the above), one of the best ways to spread awareness is by sharing your Earth Day activities online and reinding others to also get involved. If you need some inspiration, these Earth Day quotes make for perfect nature captions on Instagram or TikTok.

Every year, Earth Day serves as a personal reminder to recommit to doing your part to create a more sustainable future and raise awareness that each of us can make a difference when it comes to taking care of our planet, no matter how small the action. You might spend April 22 planting trees with your besties and shopping from sustainable businesses. If you want to immerse yourself in nature, you might go for a hike with your SO, for which you’ll need some nature quotes to use as captions when sharing all your views on Instagram. Earth Day might only come once a year, but it’s a good reminder to give a shoutout to our home and renew our commitment to preserving its beauty for future generations. These Earth Day captions include inspiring quotes from Greta Thunberg, Albert Einstein, Gandhi, and more to help you find the right words for your Instagram and TikTok posts.

EmirMemedovski/E+/Getty Images