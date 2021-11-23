Score $125 In Free Gifts With A Dyson Airwrap Purchase This Black Friday

Black Friday is only a few days away, and deals have been launching all November long. As Nov. 26 approaches, you’ll definitely want to finalize your shopping list, because some of the best deals are already live. Dyson’s Black Friday 2021 deals launched on Nov. 21, and they include some deep discounts on pricey products like the Cyclone Vacuum and humidifiers, as well as a free-gift deal for the Airwrap Complete.

Of course, Black Friday is when you look forward to major discounts — and Dyson is delivering. Admittedly, the sale prices (which are up to $200 off regular prices) still might be more than you want to shell out for a home appliance, but if you’ve gotta have a Dyson, these are some the lowest prices you might see in a while. The brand has branched out from just keeping homes spotless with bagless vacuums. From blade-less fans and sleek humidifiers to a hairstyling tool that cuts back on the heat, there are plenty of ways to add Dyson to your Black Friday shopping list. The deals are available until Nov. 27 on the Dyson website while supplies last.

Dyson Vacuums

Let’s face it: the holidays are messy. From hosting Friendsgiving to wrapping presents for everyone on your Close Friends list, the mess is always inescapable. Give yourself the gift of a clean holiday with these deals on Dyson vacuums.

$100 Off Cyclone v10 Animal Vacuum

The same deal is also available at Target, and if you have a Red Card or are a Target Circle Rewards member, you can score even more off the sale price. (Keep in mind Target is closed on Thanksgiving, but you can score the deal online.)

$200 Off Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This deal is also at Target, which again gives you a chance to score a little more money off if you’re a Red Card or Target Circle member.

$50 Off v8 Absolute Vacuum

Dyson Humidifier

A humidifier isn’t a want, it’s a need. Save big on this fully-sealed filtration humidifier from Dyson before it’s too late.

$120 off Pure Humidify + Cool Humidifier

$100 Off Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier & Fan

Another Target deal if you’re on the search for extra savings.

Dyson Airwrap

Though the Airwrap itself isn’t on sale, you can still score three complimentary gifts when you purchase an Airwrap before Nov. 27 while supplies last.

Available gift options include a free Detangling Comb (regularly $24.99), a free Dyson Paddle Brush (regularly $39.99), and a free Storage Bag (regularly $59.99), for a total gift value of nearly $125. You’ll select them after you add the Airwrap to your bag.

The Airwrap price also comes with nine tools and accessories in addition to the three free gifts, including a round volumizing brush, pre-styling dryer, and non-slip mat.

If you head out to do any Black Friday shopping, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules first.