Get ready to vacation like a real housewife. On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley announced that she will be listing her picturesque Berkshires, Massachusetts estate, Blue Stone Manor, on Airbnb for two dates in August, and for only $100 per night. The Tudor-style home comes with 18 acres of scenic grounds to explore, plus a revamped fish room for the ultimate fans to enjoy. If you’re not free to rent Dorinda’s Berkshires mansion on Airbnb on either of those dates, you can also book an online experience via the platform and (virtually) make cocktails with the reality star herself.

Starting on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at noon ET, RHONY stans can book their very own Bravo experience on Airbnb by picking between a stay at Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts — which Dorinda refers to as “the Disneyland of Housewives” — or the online cocktail-making experience, no drama required. Both options are first come, first serve, so you’ll want to talk to your fellow Real Housewives fans and hammer out the logistics of any potential travel before the booking date comes around.

While Medley is traveling to promote her new book, Make It Nice, the reality star will be renting out Blue Stone Manor for two different groups on Monday, Aug. 23 and Wednesday, Aug. 25. On their date of choice, each group will be able to bring up to four guests to stay in the 11,000-square-foot 1920s mansion, which boasts four different bedrooms, including the “new and improved” fish room. Fans will remember fellow housewives Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, and Bethenny Frankel famously dragged their feet about staying in the room during a 2019 episode of RHONY.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

Visitors won’t have to worry about large decorative fish, navy bedcovers, or green walls that look like they belong to the room of a 14-year-old boy, as Luann previously described the room. Instead, it looks like the former fish room now has a gilded era-inspired look with patterned wallpaper and jewel-toned bedding. Whether you decide to channel your inner Bethenny and claim Dorinda’s daughter Hannah’s room is up to you, but there are plenty of bedrooms to pick from to marathon some RHONY or hang out with your own BFFs.

‌The rest of the Airbnb is perfect for hosting a large group, thanks to a large dining and living area, a library, and a game area with a pool table. Step outside to enjoy a large eating area or explore the extensive grounds.

Courtesy of Airbnb

The virtual experience, titled “Make It Nice and Boozy — which will happen on Friday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. ET — promises to help you get in the weekend mood. Up to 10 people can reserve a spot at the hour-long experience, which costs $100 per person. The reality star will host a discussion about the art of hosting and help you craft a signature cocktail from Blue Stone Manor, making for an unforgettable happy hour experience. All proceeds from the event will go to the Ronald McDonald House New York, which supports the families of children with cancer or other serious illnesses.

Keep in mind that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages travelers to delay any trips until you’re fully vaccinated. If you do decide to visit the Berkshires, you should also continue to adhere to any local COVID-19 restrictions while you’re there and practice social distancing when able. However, it doesn’t sound like you’ll have any issues with that with an 11,000-square-foot mansion and 18 idyllic acres to explore during your one-night stay.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.