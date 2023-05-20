65 Dope Things On Amazon That Are So Freaking Cheap

Usually, the coolest new products always seem to be the most expensive — but, Amazon has proven that that’s not always the case. There are plenty of dope products out there that are extremely affordable and can help make a difference in your daily routine, from painting your nails to buying produce at the grocery store.

That’s exactly why you should keep scrolling — each of the items on this list will elevate your everyday life at a budget-friendly price point you’ll love. Whether you whip up coffee-shop-level beverages with the handheld milk frother or soften skin with the sugar lip scrub, these dope things on Amazon will be the game-changers you’re looking for — and, they’re all a bargain.

01 These Convenient Polish Removal Clips That’ll Help Keep Nails Healthy HiMo Nail Art Soak Off Clip (10 Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you tend to frequent the salon, pick up these convenient polish removal clips to remove old gels and acrylics in between looks. Simply soak a cotton pad or piece of paper in polish remover, place it into the nail clip, and wait 10-15 minutes for your old polish to come off; each clip is made with flexible springs that are easy to open and close whenever you need. Because they're reusable, you'll save time and money on professional-grade polish removal for months and years to come, so you can spend your cash where it counts: the cute design you just saw on Pinterest.

02 These Adorable Drink Marker Charms That Help You Remember Which Glass Is Yours True Zoo Drink Marker Charms Amazon $11 See On Amazon When you’re at a dinner party, it can be easy to play musical chairs and forget whose beverage is whose; that’s where these adorable drink marker charms come in. Not only are they made of food-grade silicone that holds up over time, but they’re shaped like cheese wedges for a cheeky pop of personality your guests will absolutely love. Whether you're drinking from a wine glass, an aluminum can, or a novelty mug, each marker will fit snugly on its rim, so the only thing you'll have to worry about is keeping a straight face every time someone calls their wine “woodsy” or “flamboyant.”

03 This Convenient Silicone Mat That Protects Your Dresser From Hot Tools While You Style ZAXOP Silicone Hot Tools Mat $8 See On Amazon This convenient silicone mat protects surfaces of all kinds from temperatures up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can safely put down your curling iron or straightener without leaving a mark on your dresser. Its well-designed wave texture keeps tools in place, so they won't slip or slide, and it's nontoxic, so you don't have to worry about the heat creating any unpleasant smells. Plus, it's available in seven adorable colors, so you can choose the ones that best match your styling tools or bedroom decor; you can also roll it up and pack it in your suitcase anytime you head out on vacation.

04 This Vegan & Cruelty-Free Sugar Lip Scrub Made With Moisturizing Shea Butter Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub Amazon $17 See On Amazon Exfoliating products can be harsh on sensitive skin, but this vegan and cruelty-free sugar lip scrub is a notable exception. It’s made with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and kukui oil that soothe and moisturize while they slough away dead skin cells, so previously chapped and dry lips will feel as good as new. Simply use your finger to scoop a pea-sized amount out of the jar and scrub away; it's especially handy during the winter, but you'll love it so much that you'll want to use it year-round for softer lips anytime, anywhere.

05 This Soothing & Strengthening Cuticle Cream With Aloe Vera & Vitamin E Onsen Cuticle Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you tend to bite or pick at your fingernails, reach for this soothing and strengthening cuticle cream; its repairing properties can help your hands heal. It's made with aloe vera, shea butter, and vitamin E, all of which help nourish stressed-out skin, but its secret weapon is its infusion of hot spring minerals sourced from Japan, which promote cuticle health and nail growth. Just apply two drops to each nail and rub them in; it'll feel like a spa-level treatment at a fraction of the price and time commitment.

06 This Glass Carafe With A Snug Lid To Prevent Splashes & Spills Estilo Glass Carafe With Lid (Set of 2) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pouring drinks for your guests can be a challenging ordeal, especially when the lip of your pitcher is too wide; try this glass carafe to minimize splashes and spills. Its snug lid ensures that your delicious drinks go only where you want them to, and its narrow neck makes the carafe easy to hold. Arriving in a set of two, they're also effortless to clean, so you can use them as frequently as you like and trust that they'll hold up for years of beverages to come.

07 These Airtight Food Storage Containers That Keep Your Pantry Clean & Organized Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not only do these airtight food storage containers keep dry goods fresher for longer, but they’ll help you organize your kitchen, so you won’t have to search high and low to find the ingredients you need. Each set comes with as many universally-sized lids as containers, and each lid has a rubber seal that keeps food fresher for longer than in its original box or bag. As a bonus, you'll also receive reusable labels and a chalkboard pen to help you identify ingredients at a glance without traversing through your entire kitchen in search of baking powder or flour.

08 This Minimalist Marble Ring Holder That Puts Your Favorite Pieces Of Jewelry On Display Keheng Marble Ring Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your ring collection safely at hand with this minimalist marble ring holder; whether you're working out, traveling, or simply taking a shower, you can trust that your favorite pieces will be close by. Its modern design looks amazing on your nightstand or by the sink in the bathroom; because it's so chic, you can display it practically anywhere, and it'll complement the rest of your decor. They're also super sturdy, and their weight makes them unlikely to tip over.

09 This Convenient Eyelash Comb With A Cap That Makes It Perfect For Travel MSQ Eyelash Comb Amazon $5 See On Amazon Stash this convenient eyelash comb in your makeup bag to execute dazzling looks on the go; its compact design makes it a great choice for commuters and travelers alike. It comes with a plastic cap that serves a dual purpose: it protects the teeth of the comb from damage and it acts as a force field against germs and bacteria. This comb is made of durable stainless steel, so it'll help you clean up clumpy mascara for years to come.

10 These Sharp & Fancy Kitchen Knives With Ergonomic Handles That’ll Help You Chop Comfortably Little Chef Ultra Sharp Kitchen Knife Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Swap out these super sharp kitchen knives with the set you have now, and you'll cut your cooking time in half while you cut up your ingredients. They're made of premium stainless steel that's heat-treated for durability, and they'll retain their edges beautifully over time; they're rust-resistant, too, so they won't lose their shine. The best part might just be their ergonomic handles, which rest comfortably in your hands.

11 These Silicone Face Mask Brushes For An Even Application Every Time Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you love a DIY facial, look no further than these silicone face mask brushes; they’ll help you apply your favorite products evenly without wasting a dollop. They're also more hygienic than your fingertips since you're only using them for skin care and they're super easy to clean with soap and warm water. You can also use them for serums, peels, and any products where you only need a thin layer; reviewers note that they use less product with these brushes than they would otherwise, meaning these can help save some of your beauty budget.

12 These Stylish Insulated Sleeves For Slim Cans That Keep Drinks Colder For Longer Maars Skinny Can Cooler Amazon $6 See On Amazon Bring these stylish insulated sleeves to the beach or pool, or simply stash them in the cupholder by the driver’s seat of your car. No matter where you take them, they’ll keep drinks in slim cans cold for up to 12 hours without condensation, thanks to their double-wall insulated stainless steel (which also happens to be BPA-free). They'll fit any 12-ounce skinny can, from White Claws to sparkling iced teas and everything in between. You can choose between 20 adorable colors that include glitter lilac, blush leopard, and unicorn marble — honestly, you can’t go wrong.

13 This Soothing Ice Roller That Helps Minimize Sinus Headaches & Promote Circulation BFASU Ice Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re experiencing a sinus headache or lack of sleep, this soothing ice roller helps gently minimize discomfort, and its low price point means it’s more than worth a try. The roller is designed with gel beads that retain a cool temperature for a longer period of time — and it’s a great way to work a little self-care into your day.

14 These Reusable Produce Bags That Have Over 23,000 5-Star Reviews Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 15) Amazon $16 See On Amazon The next time you hit the farmer’s market or grocery store, bring these reusable produce bags with you; they’re made of washable mesh, so you can use them to transport your fruits and vegetables instead of using single-use plastics. Each set comes with 15 bags, each of which is strong enough to hold even the heaviest foods. The bags have a drawstring closure that protects produce while you take it from place to place. They're also extremely easy to clean; you can throw them in the washer with the rest of your laundry.

15 These Gold & Silver Necklace Extenders That’ll Help Your Jewelry Fit Better D-Buy Stainless Steel Necklace Extenders (8-Piece Set) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you've bought a piece of jewelry that's turned out to be the wrong length, these gold and silver necklace extenders can save the day. Each set comes with extenders in two colors and four different lengths, so you'll receive eight pieces total to mix and match with your favorite accessories. Their classic lobster claw clasps are super easy to open and close, and they're made of high-quality stainless steel, so you can trust that they'll last just as long as your treasured heirlooms.

16 This Strengthening Leave In Conditioner That Moisturizes & Promotes Growth Marc Anthony Grow Long Super Fast Strength Leave-In Conditioner Amazon $7 See On Amazon Promote growth and reduce split ends with this strengthening leave-in conditioner, which heals dry and damaged strands for a healthier head of hair, no matter how much of a blowout enthusiast you are. Active ingredients like caffeine, ginseng, and Vitamin E help detangle hair and minimize the effects of harmful heat for moisture that lasts all day long. It's also free of potential irritants like parabens and sulfates and has over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

17 This Popular Detangling Brush With Tug-Free Bristles That Unravel Knots Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon No matter your hair type, this gentle detangling brush works through even the toughest knots painlessly, so it's a smart choice for adults and kids alike. Its flexible no-tug bristles glide through strands to separate them sideways, which helps remove tangles without the pain, and its small size makes it a great choice for travel. Not only will it work through uncomfortable mats in a matter of moments, but it'll massage your scalp and increase circulation, which promotes hair growth (and feels amazing).

18 This Spacious Hanging Purse Organizer With Transparent Panels So You Can See Your Accessories ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Each of the spacious slots on this hanging purse organizer has a transparent panel, so you can easily find any accessory you’re looking for. It's made with stainless steel hooks that swivel 360 degrees to accommodate rods and door frames of all shapes and sizes, and its reinforced trim holds up against even the heaviest bags with the roughest textures. Each pocket is spacious enough for purses, blankets, towels, and anything else you'd like to store within reach, and it’s compact enough for dorm or apartment storage.

19 This Snail Mucin Face Cream That Heals & Moisturizes For Brighter, Healthier Skin SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Repair Cream Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don't be alarmed by the active ingredient in this snail mucin face cream; it's part of a highly effective formula that heals and moisturizes all skin types to help nourish dry spots and brighten your complexion. The snail mucin in this cream works alongside shea butter, aloe, jojoba oil, and vitamin E, so you know it's full of skin care superpowers that can tackle dermatological woes of all kinds. Plus, the snail mucin is harvested ethically, so you can feel comfortable with your purchase.

20 This 14-Piece Set Of Makeup Brushes That Even Comes With Cleaning Solution Luxe Premium Makeup Brush Set (14 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Makeup lovers with sensitive skin will appreciate these soft makeup brushes, which are made with premium synthetic bristles that feel so soft. Each of the 14 brushes in the set has its own function in the application process, from blending powder products to precisely drawing your liner. Their included cleaning solution makes it easy to give them a refresh, and their durable birchwood handles are built to last. It's much more expensive to buy individual brushes than it is to pick up a set, so this is an especially wallet-friendly way to step up your makeup game.

21 This Handheld Milk Frother That Brings The Coffee Shop To Your Kitchen Counter Bean Envy Milk Frother for Coffee Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you can’t function without a trip to your local coffee shop, pick up this handheld milk frother for cafe-level beverages at a fraction of the cost. Its powerful whisk whips liquids into a creamy foam in as quickly as 15 seconds, from lattes and cappuccinos to smoothies and shakes, and its ergonomic handle makes it easy to hold while you work. Conveniently, there's no assembly required, and you can simply clean it in the sink to make your favorite drinks over and over again.

22 These Wireless LED Lights That You Can Stick In Cabinets & Under Counters For Better Visibility Brilliant Evolution Ultra Thin Wireless LED Touch Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Groping your way through cabinets and countertops at night can be a harrowing experience; that’s where these wireless LED lights come in. You can install them anywhere with screws or heavy-duty adhesive tape to illuminate hard-to-reach spots in your kitchen, bathroom, or even garage; simply tap to turn them on and off. Even at their full brightness, they'll run for up to 100 hours with three AA batteries per light, and they're less than an inch thick, so they'll blend in beautifully with your space.

23 These Best-Selling, Lightweight Eye Masks With Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether or not you’ve had a good night’s sleep, you’ll love the feeling of these lightweight eye masks for a little extra glamour. Because they come in travel-sized packs, you can store a couple in your carry-on for a moment of self-care in the sky or on the road. Reviewers with sensitive skin didn't experience any irritation after using these masks; instead, they noted how much better their undereye areas felt when they wore them for a while upon waking up after a sleepless night. You can also stick them in the fridge.

24 This Popular Corkscrew Wine Opener That Gets Bottles Open In A Breeze Hicoup Wine Opener Amazon $14 See On Amazon The next time you host a party, use this corkscrew wine opener on all the bottles your guests bring; its built-in foil cutter and cap remover will help you uncork the celebration without the hassle. It's specifically designed to work in just five twists or less on both natural and synthetic corks, so you can have your favorite drinks without hand cramps or unnecessary additional effort. Its stainless steel body is durable enough for long-term use, and its ergonomically designed handle is kind to hands.

25 These Reusable Silicone Mats That Make It So Much Easier To Clean Up After Cooking HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (4-Piece Set) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can add butter or cooking spray to pots and pans in the oven, or you can try these reusable silicone mats, which make it so much easier to clean up after you cook. It's thin enough not to interfere with your culinary process, so your favorite pastries will come out just right every time, and it'll hold up in temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll receive two half sheets and two quarter sheets to accommodate your cookware, and when you're ready to give them a wash, you can simply rinse them off in warm, soapy water.

26 This 3-Pack Of Heavy Duty Tongs With Silicone Tips That Resist Scratches & Heat Popco Tongs Set (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made with durable stainless steel and food-grade silicone, this three-pack of heavy-duty tongs makes it so much easier to bake, cook, and barbecue your favorite snacks without burning your hands. They're smooth enough not to scratch your favorite cookware, and they're heat resistant up to 480 degrees, so they're perfect for grilling. Their pull ring has two convenient functions: it keeps them from opening and closing by mistake, and when you’re done cooking and washing up, you can use it to hang them up to dry.

27 This Extra-Large Utensil Holder That Won’t Tip Over Due To Its Weighted Base FineDine Extra-Large Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon With its weighted base, this extra-large utensil holder can hold all your culinary essentials without tipping over, thereby saving valuable space in your kitchen drawers. You can rotate it 360 degrees to keep whatever you need easily within reach, and it's fingerprint-proof, so you'll barely have to clean off the outside. Plus, its removable divider lets you section it off to better organize forks, spoons, knives, and cooking tools, and it's completely shatterproof in case of kitchen accidents.

28 This Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug That Keeps Your Drinks At Just The Right Temperature Coffee Gator Coffee Travel Mug Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you’re sipping an iced latte or a hot tea, this vacuum-insulated travel mug keeps drinks at your desired temperature for longer. Its included mesh filter allows you to brew beverages on the go for maximum convenience, even when you're rushing out the door, and its durable stainless steel material looks as good as new long after you buy. It also comes with a leakproof lid that locks into place, preventing uncomfortable mishaps by stopping spills at the source.

29 These Space-Saving Storage Containers That Fit Under Your Bed To Clear Up Clutter ZOBER Flexible Zippered Underbed Storage Bag (Pack of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Use these space-saving storage containers for family heirlooms, extra linens, or clothing that’s out of season; whatever you store, you’ll clear up clutter by making the most out of your under-utilized space. Each container is made of lightweight non-woven propylene, which maintains its shape over time without ripping, tearing, or scratching up your floors. You'll also appreciate their reinforced handles, which allow you to slide them in and out with ease to access your treasured belongings.

30 These Glass Oil & Vinegar Dispensers With Adjustable Spouts For Customizing Your Pour FineDine Superior Glass Oil and Vinegar Dispenser (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Have you ever accidentally poured out your olive oil or vinegar with an unnecessarily heavy hand? If so, try these glass oil and vinegar dispensers; their adjustable spouts let you customize your pour, so you’ll get just the right amount every time. This set comes with two ergonomically shaped glass bottles, both of which have convenient measurement marks, two BPA-free plastic covers, and two plastic spouts; each piece is lead and smudge-free, so you can use them for longer and clean them with ease. When you're ready for a refill, simply remove their lids and pour; each bottle has a wide opening that keeps liquids from splashing and spilling.

31 These Reusable False Lashes That Stick To Your Lids With Magnetic Liner Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit (5-Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Disposable falsies can be wasteful and difficult to apply, so use these reusable false lashes to take your eye looks to the next level instead. With over 28,000 five-star reviews, they come with a special eyeliner that's made with fine magnetic particles, which adhere to the magnets in the lashes to keep them in place while you dance the night away. Made of soft synthetic fibers, they're long and thick enough to enhance your natural lashes without overpowering the rest of your eye makeup, and since you don't need any glue to stick them on, you can apply them without the mess. Each set comes with five pairs of lashes, and each pair varies in length and thickness, so you can customize your look.

32 These Clear Plastic Bins To Organize & Store All The Food In Your Fridge HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins (8 Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Instead of rummaging through the refrigerator for your favorite foods, use these clear plastic bins for storage and organization that saves you time and space. Because they're transparent, you won't have to search high and low for the ingredients you need. Their built-in side handles are easy to grip, and great if you want to quickly reorganize your fridge. While they’re not dishwasher-safe, they’re capable of being used in the freezer.

33 This Professional Makeup Brush Shampoo That's Hypoallergenic & Fragrance-Free Ecotools Makeup Brush Shampoo Amazon $7 See On Amazon It’s super important to clean makeup brushes and sponges regularly, but it can easily become an extraneous step that feels unimportant. Fortunately, this professional makeup brush shampoo makes it washes residue and impurities out of brushes and sponges for a quick clean, so you can get back to crafting the looks you love. Plus, its dermatologist-tested formula is hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin, since it's free of potential irritants like parabens, phthalates, and petroleum-based ingredients.

34 These Floral Coasters Made Of Thick Cork To Protect Surfaces From Stains leean Cork Coasters (12-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon You and your guests won’t forget to use these floral coasters, thanks to their whimsical shape and stackable design. They're made of thick, nonslip cork that keeps cups and glasses in place, preventing unsightly stains on your tables and countertops. If the coasters themselves get stained, you can simply rinse them off with water. With each set, you'll receive 12 coasters that you can store vertically to save space in your dining room or kitchen.

35 A Choker With Cute & Colorful Flower Charms That’s Perfect For Layering MEVECCO Gold Chain Choker Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you layer this delicate gold choker or wear it on its own, you’ll fall in love with its cute and colorful flower charms. It's made of 14-karat gold-plated brass that won't fade over time; it's also hypoallergenic and free of potential irritants like lead and nickel, so fashionistas with sensitive skin can wear it safely. It comes beautifully packaged in a gift box with a sweet card, so you can give it to anyone in your life who appreciates a touch of whimsy.

36 A Cordless Electric Kettle That Quickly Boils Water For Coffee & Tea Ovente Electric Kettle Amazon $16 Coffee and tea lovers alike will appreciate this cordless electric kettle, which boils water fast and reduces the amount of electricity you use on a daily basis. Its automatic shut-off feature keeps it from overheating, which makes it a safer appliance than many of its competitors, and its LED indicator light shows you whether it's on or off in case you aren't sure. Its stainless steel heater makes it a durable choice that's sure to last through years of delicious beverages.

37 This Powerful Niacinamide Serum That's Safe For Sensitive Skin Naturium Niacinamide Face Serum Amazon $16 See On Amazon This powerful niacinamide serum is just as affordable as it is effective for all complexions, so even those with sensitive skin can reap its benefits. It's made without synthetic fragrances, which often irritate skin, and it's vegan and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about spending your money on something that's animal-friendly. Simply apply it to clean skin and follow up with moisturizer, and you might just notice a difference in your pores and complexion.

38 This Gel Polish Set With A Top & Base Coat For DIY Manicures That Last Beetles Matte Top Coat and High Gloss Top Coat Amazon $9 See On Amazon Save money on trips to the salon and reach for this gel polish set instead; its base coat sets the stage for the polish of your choice, and its top coat gives it a protective sheen to prevent chips and smudges. It's free of the toxins most commonly found in nail polish, and it's compatible with all brands of gel nail polish; simply paint your nails and let them dry under a UV lamp for manicures that positively shine.

39 These Matte Scrunchies For Ponytails & Updos That Won’t Snag Your Hair Kitsch Matte Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use these matte scrunchies for gentler ponytails and updos; of course, it doesn't hurt that they look adorable in your hair and on your wrist. They come in a pack of five assorted colors that you can mix and match to go with all your favorite outfits since they're cute enough to function as an accessory themselves. You'll also be happy to learn that you're supporting a female-owned company with your purchase, so you might as well buy a pack for yourself and for each of your besties.

40 A Rotating Makeup Organizer With Enough Space For Your Entire Collection Syntus 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re having trouble storing all the products in your constantly expanding collection, try this rotating makeup organizer. It comes with seven adjustable layers of various heights to fit products of all sizes, and it'll hold up to 30 makeup brushes at a time for convenient storage that's close at hand. Since makeup inevitably gets messy, you can disassemble it to clean out its crevices and put it back together in no time; its polystyrene material is easily washable to get rid of unwanted residue.

41 This Gallon Water Bottle That Motivates You To Stay Hydrated All Day AQUAFIT 1 Gallon Time Marker Water Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon The markings on the side of this silicone gallon water bottle delineate the amount of water you’ve had in a day with its time and milliliter markers, so you’ll feel extra motivated to keep hydrating. Simply fill it up at the beginning of the day and take it wherever you go; although it's large, it's lightweight and portable, so you can bring it to work or to the gym. It also comes with two interchangeable leakproof lids, one of which comes with its own straw.

42 This Convenient Clip-On Strainer That Saves Kitchen Space Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Colanders can take up far too much space in your kitchen cabinets and on your countertops; swap yours out for this convenient clip-on strainer, since it takes up just a fraction of the space. Its universal design snaps onto pots, pans, and bowls to make straining easier, and its nonstick grip prevents food from falling out. You won't have to worry about the temperature, either, since it's made with food-grade silicone that's heat resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit.

43 This Rejuvenating Himalayan Salt Scrub With Lychee Oil To Moisturize & Exfoliate M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Body Scrub Amazon $23 See On Amazon With hydrating ingredients like lychee and grapeseed oil, this rejuvenating Himalayan salt scrub moisturizes while it exfoliates, so it’s an effective choice for a variety of skin types. You can use it on your face and body and it'll smooth and refresh your skin, not to mention help boost your natural collagen production. It's a particularly excellent addition to your at-home mani-pedi routine; just scrub, moisturize, and paint on your favorite polish.

44 This Adorable Ladle Shaped Like The Loch Ness Monster That Makes Serving Soup Fun OTOTO Nessie Ladle Amazon $17 See On Amazon You’ll be more excited to serve soups and stews with this adorable ladle than to actually eat them; with its Loch Ness Monster shape, it stands on four tiny legs beside your latest concoctions whenever you’re ready for a spoonful. With its food-grade BPA plastic material and its patented design, it's just as effective as it is cute, and it's easy to maintain your grip, even when your favorite foods get heavy. Plus, it's dishwasher safe, so you can clean it in between uses without the hassle and get back to your kitchen adventures.

45 These Colorful & Durable Silicone Basting Brushes That Have Over 11,000 5-Star Reviews M KITCHEN WORLD Silicone Pastry Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Use these durable silicone basting brushes for egg washes, sauces, and marinades; their flexible bristles are super sturdy, and they'll maintain their color and construction over time. The secret to their effectiveness lies in their built-in grid, which effortlessly picks up sauces to smoothly and evenly cover your dinner and dessert. They’re heat-resistant up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can even take them to the backyard barbecue to safely season hamburgers and hot dogs to your heart’s content.

46 These Lightweight Stainless Steel Bowls That Nest For Efficient Storage FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Since these lightweight stainless steel bowls nest in one another, you can store all five of them without taking up unnecessary kitchen real estate. They're shatterproof and safe in the dishwasher and freezer, so they can handle all the culinary curveballs you throw their way. They’re also flat on the bottom to give you a stable base.

47 This Ergonomic Eyelash Curler That Enhances Mascara Without Pinching Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $14 See On Amazon Without pinching or tugging, this ergonomic eyelash curler gives your lashes volume that enhances mascara for the eye look of your dreams. Its ergonomic body and calibrated hinge apply pressure uniformly along the lash line, so you'll notice an evenly distributed curl that looks amazing every time. It's made of premium stainless steel that won't rust or discolor, so you can keep it as a beloved staple in your makeup bag for years to come; choose between four cute colors, from classic silver to chic rose gold.

48 This Volumizing Dry Shampoo For All Hair Colors That's Scented With Lavender Oil Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Amazon $12 See On Amazon This volumizing dry shampoo absorbs excess oil to give your hair some serious body, and it’s scented with lavender oil as a sweet-smelling bonus. Instead of potential irritants like parabens or phthalates, it's made with rice starch and colloidal oatmeal, which refresh hair whether you've just worked out, traveled, or simply haven't had time to hop in the shower. Its conveniently sized bottle is compact enough to toss in your purse and take on the go, and it's cruelty-free for your peace of mind as a conscious consumer.

49 This Potent Hyaluronic Acid Serum That Moisturizes & Calms Your Complexion Asterwood Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $12 See On Amazon Instead of using a million products every morning and night, streamline your skin-care routine with this potent hyaluronic acid serum. With just two to four drops at a time, you'll watch skin heal from irritation and absorb moisture, no matter your skin type; since it's fragrance and oil-free, this vegan formula is gentle enough for users with sensitive complexions.

50 This Cute Green Bluetooth Mouse With A Fast Tracking Sensor Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you have a laptop, you might be working mouseless — but that doesn’t mean it’s not an excellent investment. This compact wireless Bluetooth mouse is a great example of just how useful it can be. It's small enough to fit smoothly in the palm of your hand while you click and scroll, and its lightweight design means you can easily carry it from place to place in your backpack or purse. Its four-way scrolling wheel lets you navigate effortlessly through apps and websites, and its adorable mint color is just the icing on the cake.

51 This Acetone-Free Nail Polish Remover That Works On Regular & Shellac Manicures Alike Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover Amazon $9 See On Amazon This acetone-free nail polish remover dissolves regular and shellac polishes without overdrying nails, so you'll be ready for your next manicure in no time at all. Its light, natural fragrance is inoffensive to sensitive noses, and it's made without animal testing, so you'll be happy with where your money's going when you buy. Not only does its gentle formula remove stubborn polish that’s stuck in place, but it preps nails for your next round of paint, no matter which color you choose.

52 This Soft Satin Pillowcase That's Gentle On Curly Hair & Sensitive Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Amazon $9 See On Amazon This soft satin pillowcase acts as a double agent for your beauty routine, protecting curly hair from breakage and soothing sensitive skin while you sleep. It's made of 100% polyester satin that's incredibly lightweight and machine washable for your convenience. Its envelope closure design further minimizes the possibility that it might irritate your skin since it goes on pillows easily and stays put without zippers or any other unnecessary hardware.

53 A TSA-Approved Clear Toiletry Bag That Lets You Stash Your Travel Essentials In Your Carry On PACKISM Clear Toiletry Bag (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you tend to travel with a specific shampoo and conditioner, invest in this TSA-approved clear toiletry bag to ensure your beloved products won’t get tossed at security. Its reinforced seams give it durability and toughness, so it'll withstand even the rockiest turbulence to protect the goods, and its thick PVC material won't rip or tear while you travel. It's available in 42 adorable colors, from bright blue to baby pink, and once you're safely at your destination, you can wash it off with soap and water to prepare for your next voyage.

54 These Pimple Patches Made With Hydrocolloid To Absorb Gunk Overnight Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of popping angry zits, slap on these pimple patches overnight for clearer skin by the time your alarm clock goes off. They're made with hydrocolloid to absorb pimple gunk, reducing the size and scope of breakouts, and their powerful adhesive keeps them firmly in place, no matter how much you toss and turn. You can remove them in the morning without redness or residue and go about your day.

55 This Silicone Gap Cover That Fills In The Lawless Wasteland Between Your Stove & Counter KindGa Silicone Stove Counter Gap Cover Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s no telling what’s in the gap between your stove and your counter — crumbs? Pests? A secret portal to another world? Whatever’s lurking in your kitchen, you can install this silicone gap cover to ensure you won’t lose precious ingredients down there. It's made of food-grade silicone that resists extreme temperatures, so no matter how hot your stove may get, this cover firmly maintains its shape. It's also dustproof, keeping your kitchen cleaner and making it that much easier to wash off when you're doing a Sunday reset; just use a damp cloth, and it'll look as good as new.

56 This Upside Down Bear Cup That's Double Walled For Hot & Cold Beverages Alike MUCHENGGIFT Bear Mug Amazon $9 See On Amazon Sipping coffee, tea, or lemonade out of this upside-down bear cup is significantly more fun than doing the same with an average glass or mug. It's heat and cold-resistant from negative four degrees to 284 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can hold iced lattes and hot tea alike without crumbling under pressure; the type of bear seems to change based on the liquid that's in it, which is a fun additional touch. Its borosilicate glass material is microwave and dishwasher-safe, so it's a low-maintenance kitchen accessory that'll delight for years to come.

57 This Professional Grade Makeup Setting Spray For A Matte Finish That Lasts Up To 16 Hours NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use this professional-grade makeup setting spray to prolong the lifespan of your incredible designs, whether you’re going out all night long or simply walking around in the summertime. It goes on lightweight and gives your complexion a matte finish that lasts up to 16 hours, no matter the climate or conditions. Its vegan and cruelty-free formula is infused with niacinamide (aka Vitamin B3), which is a skin care powerhouse that smooths and brightens skin.

58 A Clip On Ring Light For Selfies That Look Like You've Had A Professional Photo Shoot GearLight Selfie Ring Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re a social media superstar or simply want to glow during your next FaceTime call, this clip-on ring light will do the trick. It's compatible with phones, laptops, and tablets, so you can bask in golden-hour-level lighting regardless of the device. Its rechargeable battery lasts for two hours at a time on its brightest setting; you can also leave it plugged into the USB cord for endless illumination. Customize its color mode and intensity for the lighting that best complements your complexion, whether you prefer natural daylight or a pearly white glow.

59 This Conveniently Sized Stainless Steel Splatter Screen For Safer Frying Over The Stovetop BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $16 See On Amazon This conveniently-sized stainless steel splatter screen will cover most pots and pans for safer frying since it reduces the possibility that hot oil might splash your face or hands. (Sounds useful, right?) In fact, its extra fine finish blocks 99% of liquids that splatter, and its durable stainless steel material lasts through years of greasy recipes. As a bonus, its versatile design means it doubles as a cooking rack and a mesh strainer, so you can carry out the kitchen tasks you need without additional tools that take up too much space.

60 These Reusable Silicone Baking Cups That Reduce Waste & Give Your Cupcakes A Burst Of Color AmazonBasics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups Amazon $7 See On Amazon Instead of relying on wasteful paper products, reach for these reusable silicone baking cups the next time you put that red velvet recipe to work. There's no need to grease them up or slather on the cooking spray, due to their clever nonstick design. They're also safe in the freezer, microwave, and oven up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, so they're a great choice for pretty much any culinary project, from cupcakes and muffins to flavored chocolates and everything in between.

61 This Extendable Colander That Fits Over Your Sink So You Can Easily Wash Your Produce MineSign Extendable Colander Amazon $14 See On Amazon When you get back from the grocery store, the first thing you want to do is slump onto the couch and rest your weary biceps, not wash off your produce. That’s where this extendable colander comes in; it slides out to fit sinks of every size, so your cleaning process becomes significantly easier than the average fruit and veggie soak. Its hollowed-out design quickly drains water, which keeps things moving and prevents the growth of bacteria for better kitchen hygiene. With handles on each side, it makes it significantly easier to carry around from place to place.

62 This Avocado Tool That Scoops & Smashes For Mess-Free Guacamole In A Matter Of Minutes OXO Scoop and Smash Good Grips Avocado Tool Amazon $11 See On Amazon Guac enthusiasts will adore this avocado tool, which scoops and smashes to minimize messes and muscular effort while you whip up your favorite dip. All four of its blades work in tandem to give you control over the process, and its tapered silicone squeegee blade lets you scrape down the sides of the bowl while you mix it all up. It's also unique in that it lets you customize the texture of your cuisine, from chunky and thick to creamy and smooth.

63 This 10-Pack Of Swedish Dishcloths That Are Absorbent, Reusable, & Biodegradable Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your kitchen tends to feel like a black hole for paper towels, try this 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths; each one is the equivalent of 15 paper towels, saving you money and time spent at the store. They're safe to use on surfaces of all kinds, from wood to marble to stainless steel, and their texture changes based on your needs, since they're soft when wet to pick up stains and gritty when dry to scour stubborn stains. You can use each one over 100 times and throw it in the dishwasher when it needs a clean.

64 These Nonslip Meat Claws That Shred Pork, Chicken, & Turkey For The Best Barbecue Ever Cave Tools Meat Shredder Claws Amazon $13 See On Amazon Use these nonslip metal meat shredder claws to safely carve large cuts of meat without a fork or knife, reducing the risk of barbecue-related injuries so you can get back to grilling. Their intelligently designed bear paw shape lets you carry hot foods from place to place without dropping valuable ingredients or burning yourself, and they'll chop meat uniformly, so everyone's sandwiches will be equally appealing.