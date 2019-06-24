40 Dog Fourth Of July Captions For Pics With Your Best Furry Friend Fur Life

With July 4 right around the corner, you're probably in full party planning mode. You and your summer crew might be hosting a barbecue, heading to the beach for a seaside picnic, or maybe even just hanging out at home to wait for the fireworks show. But regardless of what your plans are, your furry four-legged friend will definitely be part of your Independence Day celebrations. You'll be taking plenty of “pawty” pics, eating a ton of food fresh straight off of the grill, and maybe even throwing a frisbee around, so you'll need some dog Fourth of July captions to capture the summer memories with your BFFF (best furry friend forever).

Holiday or not, your pup is always a shining ray of light, right by your side. Dogs pretty much live life like it’s vacation year-round anyway, so they’re the perfect buddy to bring the paws-itive vibes to your Fourth of July bash — and the cute Instagram post you share after. A game of catch? They're totally about it. Enjoying a burger? They'll join in. Time to cannonball into the pool? They're right behind you. Of course, you need the perfect Fourth of July dog pun or quotes to make your feed smile even more.

While you man the grill, your bestie will be the life of the party. With a Stars and Stripes bandana tied around their neck to match your outfit, you and your red-white-and-boo will be twinning all day. Your pup-sicle may get shy when the fireworks pop, so make sure you have extra treats on hand — especially if you need extra help getting them to pose for festive ‘pics. So, head to the nearest barbecue or beach with your pup and celebrate the dog days of summer with these 40 captions for Fourth of July dog captions with your pup.

"That's one hot dog." "It's a paw-ty in the U.S.A." — a take on Miley Cyrus, "Party In The U.S.A." "'Tis the sea-son to be cheesin' with your pup." "Always grateful to have this lil doggo by my side." "Oh say can you sea." "Happy Ruff of July." "Let us relish today." "This party is paw-fect." "With ice cream, anything is popsicle." "Furry friends, food, family, Fourth of July, and fireworks. The four best F words ever." "Time to get this pawty started." "You can't handle all this sparkle." "The party don't start until my pup walks in, right?" "A national holiday on a Thursday means a four day weekend — which means just that much more time partying it up with my pup." "We've mustard up the courage to throw a barbecue." "My dog knows that [he/she] is getting all the leftovers, which is why [he/she] is being so good." "How many firework puns do you think I can make today? Not sure, because I'm having a blast just hanging out." "When I flip, you flip, we flip." "A midsummer ice cream." “Pawsitive vibes only “Chillin' and grillin'." "If there's a will, there's a wave." "In high tide or in low tide, I'll be by your side." — Bob Marley & The Wailers, "High Tide Or Low Tide" "Sun's out, puns out." "Hope your Fourth pops and rocks." "You stole a pizza my heart." "You make my heart melt." "We got the party puppies with us." — a take on "We Got The Party" by Hannah Montana and The Jonas Brothers “And not a single woof was given.” “Sunshine and dogs are the best medicine.” “Made fur summer days.” “Pups just wanna have sun.” “The true dog days of summer.” “Let me be Frank…” “My dog thinks she's always on vacation.” “My pup loves the grill but hates the fireworks.” “We’re cooler than pup-sicles.” “Spending the day with my favorite pup.” “POV: my pup does the 4th of July.” “Hot dogs, fireworks, and my pup by my side.”