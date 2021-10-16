25 Captions For Dog Costumes So You Can Pawty Like A Pup-Star

With the spookiest night of the year right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about your Howl-o-ween game plan and what you’ll be dressing up as this year. If you’re a fur parent, chances are you’re thinking of paying tribute to your four-legged bestie with the perfect dog costume (and snapping plenty of pics to share to the ‘Gram). When you’re ready to post, forget the tricks, because these captions for dog costumes are total treats.

Like cat costumes, dog costumes are a popular choice for Halloween because of how easy they are and all the different spins you can put on them. Whether you’re looking to be the most comfortable person at the Halloween party in a dog-inspired onesie or you decide to keep things simple by adding dog ears, makeup, and props à la the popular Snapchat dog filter, you’ll have a memorable look that you’ll definitely want to capture come Halloween. If your friends want to get in on the fun, make the festivities extra memorable by taking some photos of your wolf pack. Of course, if you have a fur baby of your own, you won’t want to forget to snap plenty of photos and videos of the two of you twinning together to share on TikTok and Instagram. Make sure your pup has a costume of their own. When it comes time to post your Halloween photo dump, these captions for dog costumes include a pun-tiful amount of funny ideas to choose from.