Walt Disney once said, “Disneyland will never be completed,” and it seems the Disney Parks has held onto that sentiment over the years. In fact, the Disneyland Resort has expanded with new attractions and lands since it first opened in 1955. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Avengers Campus are recent examples of that. However, while many new experiences have been added, the parks have kept a lot of their OG attractions as well, and Disneyland’s treehouse in Adventureland is getting a big makeover in 2023.

If you’ve been to Disneyland recently, you may have noticed that the Tarzan's Treehouse attraction, located in between Pirates of the Caribbean and Indiana Jones Adventure in Adventureland, has been under construction for a while. The walk-through experience closed in September 2021 for some refurbishments, but at the time, Disneyland didn’t reveal their big plans for the area. Fans might not know that the attraction was previously the Swiss Family Treehouse, which was themed after the nostalgic Swiss Family Robinson film, and opened in 1962. It closed in 1999 to become a Tarzan-themed attraction around the time when the animated movie was released. While the change was popular at the time, the Tarzan’s Treehouse definitely needed a makeover.

Many fans had speculated that Disney would re-theme the treehouse once more to a recent film, like Encanto. After all, Disney has a history of upgrading their attractions to fit in with whatever movie is currently trending, like when Frozen Ever After at EPCOT replaced Maelstrom. However, it seems Disney has realized the popularity of the OG treehouse and are re-theming Tarzan's Treehouse back to the Swiss Family Treehouse.

What Is New About The Adventureland Treehouse In Disneyland?

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Don’t worry, Disney Imagineers have taken this opportunity to upgrade the Adventureland Treehouse in a “fresh, new way,” according to the Disney Parks Blog. While it’s still inspired by the Swiss Family Robinson, the Adventureland Treehouse will feature “wonderous new environments created amongst the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River,” according to a Disney spokesperson. There will also be “fascinating rooms that the family in this new story created for one another” that will look completely different than the rooms that once occupied the Swiss Family Treehouse.

You’ll, of course, still enter the treehouse by a giant waterwheel and head up to see the rooms by a wooden stairway, so it’ll be a mix of nostalgia and new adventures. If you don’t want to climb up the stairs, you can still check out the kitchen, dining room, and father’s art studio on the bottom floor of the treehouse.

When Is The Adventureland Treehouse Opening At Disneyland?

Courtesy of Disney Parks

While Disney hasn’t officially announced a date, the Adventureland Treehouse is expected to open sometime in 2023. Along with the announcement, Disney shared a few of their concept photos, which show one of the new rooms, the mother’s music den, in addition to the overall look of the treehouse coming to the park. This OG attraction making its return is a perfect addition to the 100th anniversary celebration for the Walt Disney Company that’s coming to Disneyland next year. At D23 Expo 2022, Disney announced that Disneyland would be the center of the centennial celebration with all new merch, food, and shows.

Some of the additions coming to the parks in 2023 include the return of the Magic Happens Parade, which briefly debuted in 2020, and an all-new World of Color show at Disney California Adventure Park and fireworks show at Disneyland. Disney also announced on TikTok that the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride will be opening January 27, 2022. As you can see there’s a lot to look forward to at Disneyland in the new year, so you might want to add a trip to the “happiest place on Earth” to the top of your holiday wish list.