9 Best Things To Do At Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash, Ranked

Out of all the times of the year to visit Disneyland, Halloween is the best. That’s especially true with Oogie Boogie Bash happening at Disney California Adventure Park. Between the rare characters and exclusive menu items, this Disneyland Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 party guide highlights what activities are worth the extra ticket cost.
Oogie Boogie Bash is a special ticketed event that happens on select nights at California Adventure throughout the Halloween season. It’s like an exclusive Halloween party in the park that includes trick-or-treat trails, special menu items, and rare Disney villain characters. If you have a ticket for this year’s festivities, here’s everything you need to do at Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 for the most spooktacular time at Disney.