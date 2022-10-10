9 Best Things To Do At Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash, Ranked

Oogie Boogie Bash is a special ticketed event that happens on select nights at California Adventure throughout the Halloween season. It’s like an exclusive Halloween party in the park that includes trick-or-treat trails, special menu items, and rare Disney villain characters. If you have a ticket for this year’s festivities, here’s everything you need to do at Oogie Boogie Bash 2022 for the most spooktacular time at Disney.