Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of the best Disney World roller coasters, ranked.

Disney World Roller Coasters That Are Worth The Wait, Ranked

Pack your Disney visit with plenty of thrills.

By Rachel Chapman
Walt Disney World may be better known for its Insta-worthy food and adorable characters, but there are plenty of thrill rides for adventure seekers as well. Out of the over 50 attractions available, the Disney World roller coasters rank among some of the best, but you might be wondering what’s actually worth the wait.

For anyone planning a vacay to “the most magical place on Earth,” you’ll want to do a bit of pre-planning. A trip to Disney World isn’t what it used to be. With four theme parks to choose from, it’s best to prioritize what you want to see. For thrill-seeking, roller coaster lovers, here’s a ranking of all the Disney World roller coasters so you know where to go first.

