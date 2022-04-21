When You Wish Upon A Star
Disney wedding dresses inspired by Princess Tiana include sequins.

These Disney Wedding Dresses Inspired By Princess Tiana Are A Dream Come True

These gowns shine just like fireflies.

By Rachel Chapman
Allure Bridals/Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

You don’t need to wish upon a star for your happily ever after, because you’re almost there. With wedding bells in your future, you may want to check out Disney wedding dresses inspired by Princess Tiana that are a dream come true.

Allure Bridals/Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection from Allure Bridals has princess-inspired gowns, and the Tiana wedding dresses are gorgeous. Tiana always knew what she wanted and went after her dreams. Just like her, you may know what dress you’re looking for and one of these Disney wedding dresses may be it.

Allure Bridals/Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Tap