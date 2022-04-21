These gowns shine just like fireflies.
You don’t need to wish upon a star for your happily ever after, because you’re almost there. With wedding bells in your future, you may want to check out Disney wedding dresses inspired by Princess Tiana that are a dream come true.
The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection from Allure Bridals has princess-inspired gowns, and the Tiana wedding dresses are gorgeous. Tiana always knew what she wanted and went after her dreams. Just like her, you may know what dress you’re looking for and one of these Disney wedding dresses may be it.