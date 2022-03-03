Star Wars
Disney's Galactic Cruiser Menu is truly out of this world.

The Star-Wars-Inspired Menu On Disney's New Galactic Cruiser Is 'Gram-Worthy

Order the dessert, you must.

By Andrea Hannah
Disney’s new Star Wars Galactic Cruiser is now taking reservations, so hop aboard and head straight to the dining hall for a truly out-of-this-world experience. Just like the bespoke two-day experience, the Galactic Cruiser’s menu has also been specially curated and features fare from all over the galaxy.

You’ll dine in the atmospheric Crown of Corellia Dining Room for all your meals, which include breakfast and lunch buffets. In the evening, embrace the Haylcon starcruiser vibes with a fine dining experience inspired by Star Wars.

Click through for some of the most iconic food and drinks on the Galactic Cruiser menu.

