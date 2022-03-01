Hop into hyperspace for this Star Wars adventure.
Following months of anticipation, Walt Disney World has launched its most anticipated Star Wars experience yet. Starting on Tuesday, March 1, you can hop aboard Disney’s Galactic Cruiser for a one-of-a-kind, totally immersive adventure. Over the course of your stay, you’ll meet your favorite characters, eat some (inter)stellar food, and create your own story.
Once you board the Halcyon starcruiser, you’ll spend two nights aboard the ship in your very own suite or cabin, unlocking secrets and participating in missions in your very own customizable Star Wars experience. The resort is available for booking online, and these photos of Disney’s Galactic Cruiser experience show just how immersive your stay will be.