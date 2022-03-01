Experiences
Get ready for a 'Star Wars' adventure on Disney's Galactic Cruiser.

These Photos Of Disney’s Galactic Cruiser Experience Are Out Of This World

Hop into hyperspace for this Star Wars adventure.

By Andrea Hannah
Courtesy of Disney

Following months of anticipation, Walt Disney World has launched its most anticipated Star Wars experience yet. Starting on Tuesday, March 1, you can hop aboard Disney’s Galactic Cruiser for a one-of-a-kind, totally immersive adventure. Over the course of your stay, you’ll meet your favorite characters, eat some (inter)stellar food, and create your own story.

Courtesy of Disney

Once you board the Halcyon starcruiser, you’ll spend two nights aboard the ship in your very own suite or cabin, unlocking secrets and participating in missions in your very own customizable Star Wars experience. The resort is available for booking online, and these photos of Disney’s Galactic Cruiser experience show just how immersive your stay will be.

Courtesy of Disney

