The Disney parks are preparing for a patriotic (and delicious) Fourth of July celebration this year. From fireworks-inspired churros to speciality corn dogs, Disney’s Fourth of July treats for 2022 are a must-try for any foodies visiting Disneyland or Walt Disney World this summer.
While some of Disney’s speciality items will be available until August, a majority of these patriotic red, white, and blue treats will only be available through July 4. So, if you’re celebrating Independence Day with Mickey, click through to find out where to snag some of the most Insta-worthy Fourth of July Disney treats.