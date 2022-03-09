Is the frozen guacamole worth it?
Disney foodies have something to celebrate, because the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is back for 2022. From now through April 26, guests can enjoy a curated menu of delicious dishes throughout Disney California Adventure Park. In order to have the tastiest time, you’ll want to know the best dishes at Disneyland’s annual food and wine festival before you go.
Dishes like the Frozen Guacamole and the Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac have everyone talking online, but are they worth it when there are so many things to try at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival? To help you plan your day of eating, here’s everything that’s worth a tab on your Sip and Savor Pass, and what’s only worth it for the ‘Gram.