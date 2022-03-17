These dresses really rose to the occasion.
Saying “I do” is a tale as old as time, and your wedding day is like the start of your own fairy tale. Beauty and the Beast wedding dresses inspired by Belle can even make you feel like a princess ready for a happily ever after.
If you’ve always dreamed of wearing a Belle wedding dress on your big day, Beauty and the Beast wedding dresses from the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection with Allure Bridals are just what you’re looking for. Each Belle inspired wedding dress in the collection captures the adventurous and confident spirit of Belle with details like sparkling tulle and rose appliqués.