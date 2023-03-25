Be our guest and take a closer look.
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings’ 2023 wedding dress collection is here with princess-inspired gowns for your own happily ever after. Belle fans will especially be enchanted by this year’s Beauty and the Beast wedding dress, thanks to all the magical details that allude to a tale old as time.
Nikki Deeds, the Global Brand Manager for Allure Bridals, told Elite Daily that the Belle wedding dress is her personal fave in the collection. Whether or not you’re planning the start of their own fairy tale, these stunning photos of the gown show it’s fit for the belle of the ball.