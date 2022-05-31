Loungefly is taking fans on a walk down memory lane with the drop of two new Disney anniversary collections. To celebrate Aladdin’s 30th anniversary and Hercules’ 25th anniversary, Loungefly is dropping Disney Aladdin and Hercules merch — and the designs are nostalgic AF. Each anniversary collection includes backpacks, wallets, and even collectible pins that any ‘90s kid will want to get their hands on.