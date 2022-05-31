The ‘90s nostalgia is real.
Loungefly is taking fans on a walk down memory lane with the drop of two new Disney anniversary collections. To celebrate Aladdin’s 30th anniversary and Hercules’ 25th anniversary, Loungefly is dropping Disney Aladdin and Hercules merch — and the designs are nostalgic AF. Each anniversary collection includes backpacks, wallets, and even collectible pins that any ‘90s kid will want to get their hands on.
Elite Daily has the exclusive preview of both the Aladdin and Hercules anniversary collections for Loungefly as well as its all-new A Goofy Movie collection. So, click through to find the “diamond in the rough” accessory that will make your next OOTD “go the distance” and “stand out” on the ‘Gram.