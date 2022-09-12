One of the best parts about fall (aside from the PSL of it all) is shopping all the sales. Usually you think of Labor Day as the big sale weekend, but Discover Samsung kicked off Monday, Sept. 12, and there are some deals on Samsung phones that will make you do a double take — like getting twice the amount of storage without a jacked up price. You can find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold deals on Best Buy.com and Samsung.com, and some of the perks include $800 in Instant Rebate and up to $900 in trade-in credit. Here’s the rundown on how you can score some deals.

Since Discover Samsung is a week-long event through Sunday, Sept. 18, you have the chance to snag different deals everyday. There are a few different types of promos going on during the event, including Flash Deals, which run daily from noon through 3 p.m. ET on Samsung.com. When Flash Deals are live, you’ll see special offers on certain products for three hours — or until the products are sold. If you’re looking to get your cracked device fixed for cheap, Samsung’s Screen Repair deals are available for foldable devices like the Galaxy ZFold for the first time — you can get $226 off (which is 47% off) a screen repair during the promo event.

Of course, the main event of Discover Samsung is the Deal of the Day, which features a different deal every single day. The offers go live at 9 a.m. ET daily and are available for only 24 hours. One of the phones Samsung is giving shoppers a chance to score for a deal include the new Galaxy Z Fold4, which launched in August 2022. Some quick highlights of the Z Fold4 include a new Taskbar to access all your apps, the Android 12L chip, which is made for large-screen experiences, and, of course, you can choose to experience the phone full open or folded down.

To help you decide which savings you’ll take part in during the week, check out all the Discover Samsung Deals of the Day on the Galaxy Z Fold.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Monday, Sept. 12 Deal ($900 Trade-In):

Get a complimentary memory upgrade with a $150 eCertificate and up to $900 trade-in credit with the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold4. This means you can get the 512 GB Z Fold4 for the price of the 256 GB phone. You can choose from four hues: Phantom Black, Graygreen, Beige, or Burgundy (a Samsung.com exclusive).

Tuesday, Sept. 13 Deal ($800 Instant Rebate):

Get and $800 instant rebate with the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold3 on Sept. 13. Choose from Phantom Black, Phantom Green, or Phantom Silver. The Fold3 came out in August 2021, but if you don’t need the *newest* phone, this deal is a great option.

Friday, Sept. 13 Deal of the Day ($900 Trade-In):

Get a free memory upgrade and case, plus up to $900 of trade-in credit with the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold4 on Sept. 13.

Other Discover Samsung Deals:

Throughout the week, you can also keep on eye on Best Buy and Samsung for deals like $1,5000 off a Neo QLED 8k Smart TV and $200 off a Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.

But if you’re in if for the phones, you have a few opportunities to save big on one of Samsung’s newest devices, the Galaxy Z Fold4. With the sale end dates creeping up, I’d snap up the deals sooner than later — plus, you’ll be that much closer to have your new foldable phone in hand.