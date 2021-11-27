And every zodiac sign will reap the benefits.
As we reach the height of the holidays, the cosmos are gifting us with their own offering: Jupiter — the planet all about growth and abundance — moves into Pisces on December 29, 2021, making it the best day of the month for every zodiac sign.
Before you ring in the new year, here’s what you can expect from this cosmic shift:
As Jupiter shifts into your 12th house of mental health, you’ll be inclined to focus some of your energy on your internal self. This time will definitely be a lot slower and reflective, but as someone who’s always on the go, that’s exactly what you need.