When a full moon is taking place, you can almost always expect things to become far more intense. Emotions are heightened, tensions rise, and there’s a strong sense that something is about to change. Believe it or not, there’s a reason everyone tends to act a little wild under the full moon. This is when the moon is forming an exact opposition with the sun, setting the stage for a battle of wills. In astrology, the moon rules over your inner world while the sun rules over your outer world, which is why a full moon tends to reveal some major truths. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the December 2021 full moon the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — the truth might just set you free.

On Dec. 18 at 11:35 p.m. ET, a full moon will rise in chatty, adaptable, and informative Gemini. A full moon in Gemini is always an interesting experience, particularly because Gemini is such a logical zodiac sign for an experience that is almost always marked by a rise in emotion. Gemini would much rather process things in their mind than in their heart, which can help you make sense of what you’re going through if you’re willing to focus on the facts. However, it can also make you feel like repressing your emotions due to the sheer fact that they don’t make sense.

Luckily, they don’t have to. Because this full moon will form a trine with expansive Jupiter, it will magnify and intensify whatever you’re feeling. Let it wash over you, even if you don’t have the right words to express it.

Here’s what mutable signs can expect:

Gemini: You’re Making Major Strides Toward Self-Actualization

This full moon could be an incredibly trailblazing experience for you. As it sends magic to your first house of the self, this full moon is revealing so many things about yourself that you may not have been aware of. It may even encourage you to finally step into your power by acknowledging who you are and what you’re here to accomplish. This full moon is trying to show you that hiding yourself to fit in only holds you back. Embrace your unique strengths and let them lead you toward success.

Virgo: Your Taking Big Steps Toward Your Career Goals

You may become aware of a significant turning point in your career as this full moon takes place. As it shines a light on your 10th house of reputation, you may be announcing that your goals are now pointing you in a new direction. This full moon could lead to a new job offer, a renewed sense of ambition, and possibly even help you go viral. Don’t underestimate the professional relationships you’ve made, because in this case, it’s all about who you know.

Sagittarius: You’re Seeing Your Relationships For What They Are

This full moon may lead you toward a significant turning point in a relationship. After all, this full moon is revealing the raw, unapologetic truth of where your relationships stand. Someone in your life may surprise you, forcing you to look at your relationship with them in a new light. This full moon may even strengthen an existing relationship or introduce you to a new one. In the end, it will give you a deeper understanding of what you need from your relationships.

Pisces: You’re Learning So Much About Where You Come From

When this full moon takes place, you may feel like the energy surrounding your home and family dynamic is becoming more intense. Because this full moon takes place in your fourth house of domestic concerns, it may reveal something about your personal life that needs to be acknowledged. It may reveal the way your upbringing has shaped you into the person you are, encouraging you to take the positive things you’ve learned and outgrow the negative ones.