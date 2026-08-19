It’s time to manifest your dream GNO. Whether you’re prepping for a low-key lounge moment or getting ready to dance until the sun comes up, the color of your ’fit can tell you more about your ideal night out than you think. To decode your vibe, It girls Kelsey Anderson, Kendra Bailey, and Ava Dash broke down how their signature colorways double as the blueprint for their perfect weekend activities.

For Anderson, who showcases the Blackberry look in the new Crown Royal x Juicy Couture collaboration, stepping out in the shade is the ultimate statement. “My colorway is still so classic, but cool,” she says. “I think I really relate to the bold color — it has this energy of, ‘Hey, I’m here, let’s have a good time!’”

Choosing a color that fits the mood is also essential for Bailey, who leans into the total comfort of her shade. “Peach feels really happy and warm, but still playful,” she says. “It’s fun, a little flirty, and just feels like a good time.”

As the wild card of the crew, Dash brings the spark in her crisp green. “Apple is playful, bold, and a little unpredictable,” she says. “I’m very much someone who can have a plan and then completely change it if something more fun comes along. I think the best nights are usually the ones you couldn’t have planned anyway.”

Crown Royal x Juicy Couture

At the end of the day (literally), your choice hue can play a role in shaping your entire night. From the tracks on your playlist to the spots you text your group chat about, here’s your guide to finding your peak GNO.

If Your Fave Color Is Pink...

Your weekend vibe? Effortlessly cool. In the words of Anderson, you’re the “go with the flow” type — with a side of mystery. Naturally, your GRWM playlist is packed with smooth, late-night R&B tracks to set the mood before you head out.

Expect a night with your besties that starts with a gorgeous dinner and a low-key lounge, leaving the rest of the evening completely open to see exactly where the adventure leads.

Crown Royal x Juicy Couture

To match this aesthetic, the Crown Royal and Juicy Couture Blackberry collection is perfect for you — bringing that vibrant magenta pink energy to your wardrobe (and maybe your glass).

If Your Fave Color Is Orange...

You’re the embodiment of the “lucky girl” lifestyle, always surrounded by soft touches and fuzzy textures. But when it’s time to swap the cozy loungewear for a big outing, take a page from Bailey’s book and kick things off with a high-energy mix of 2000s bops from Rihanna, Beyoncé, the Pussycat Dolls, and Kelis. It’s the kind of soundtrack that makes getting ready feel like a true event, turning your bedroom into the first party of the night.

After the glam is done, chase golden hour at an IG-worthy spot — a cute and plushy outdoor couch would be *chef’s kiss* — with a cocktail in hand.

Crown Royal x Juicy Couture

To channel this vibe, look no further than the Crown Royal and Juicy Couture Peach collection to match your bright and bubbly persona.

If Your Fave Color Is Green...

Get ready for a night of spontaneity and fun. Dash ensures you’re “definitely not staying in for girl dinner” — your playful, confident, and unpredictable personality calls for something way bigger. This chaotic energy comes with a playlist featuring a mix of Future, Lana Del Rey, Ella Langley, and obviously early-’00s party anthems.

Once the mood is set, your ideal itinerary starts with drinks at a cute NYC spot, rolls into dinner, and somehow ends with dancing at 1 a.m. somewhere that was absolutely not part of the original plan.

Crown Royal x Juicy Couture

To mirror this vibrant, life-of-the-party spirit, grab the Crown Royal and Juicy Couture Apple collection to give your weekend wardrobe a bold neon pop.

No matter which color palette speaks to you, your playlist will be on point, your glass will be full, and your ’fit will be iconic.