8 Coachella 2022 Art Installations That Make For IG-Worthy Photo Opps

After a two-year hiatus, Coachella is back with more music, pop ups, and, of course, photo opps. Art installations have been a staple of the cultural event for years. Here’s what to expect when walking around the Empire Polo Fields this weekend.

SPECTRA by NEWSUBSTANCE

A staple of the festival grounds since 2018, this immersive rainbow tower is the first resident art piece in Coachella history. The name “SPECTRA” represents the color spectrum that progresses upon each floor.

