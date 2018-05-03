Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner, and it couldn’t come soon enough. It’s only a matter of time before we’re celebrating the annual Mexican holiday and spending most of our time on an intimate, hot date with chips and salsa. Everybody will be posting pictures on Instagram as a reminder that there's something to celebrate, in queso you didn't know. You'll want to make sure your social media received the party memo, too. Needless to say, you should pick out at least one of these Cinco de Mayo captions for Instagram that'll be perfect for you and your party people. Let the fiesta continue right onto your feed.

Every year, May 5 is celebrated to commemorate Mexico’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. In addition to its historical roots, the annual holiday is also the perfect time to pay tribute to Mexican culture. Maybe you'll head to your favorite restaurant for Cinco de Mayo, or maybe you plan on hosting a DIY party at your apartment to celebrate with all your family and friends. Some people in your squad who are over 21 might want to hit up the bars, too. As long as you're surrounded by your besties, it's always bound to be a good time. Along with all the margaritas and tacos, you might even top off your evening with something sweet like a churro covered in cinnamon. After all of the food and fun, you'll probably need a nap on the side of your fiesta. Phew — taco 'bout a party, am I right?

RyanJLane/E+/Getty Images

However you decide to celebrate, I hope you take a second to post a picture on social media with one of these Cinco de Mayo captions to bring the festivities to your followers. After all, you’ll be too busy living your best life for the 'Gram and dancing up a storm to stop the festivities to think of a Cinco de Mayo caption on the spot. Cheers to Cinco de Mayo and partying with your favorite people.

"Lime yours." — Unknown "Life is a fiesta." — Unknown "You had me at tacos." — Unknown "Taco 'bout a party." — Unknown "Happiness is chips and guacamole." — Unknown "Surround yourself with tacos, not negativity." — Unknown "You have guac to be kidding me." — Unknown "If life gives you limes, make margaritas." — Unknown "It's OK, guacamole. I'm extra, too." — Unknown "You're my main squeeze." — Unknown "The only bad taco is the one you didn't eat." — Unknown "Life is short, so wear your party pants." — Unknown "My Disney princess name is Taco Belle." — Unknown “Keep calm and eat tacos.” "Forget the flowers, bring me tacos." — Unknown "Life is a party, dress like it." — Audrey Hepburn "Until further notice, celebrate everything." — Unknown "You guac my world." — Unknown "Every kiss begins with queso." — Unknown "Drinks well with others." — Unknown "Live every day like it's taco Tuesday." — Unknown "'You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.' — Wayne Gretzky — Michael Scott" —The Office "Take life with a grain of salt, a slice of lime, and a shot of tequila." — Unknown "Life isn't all tacos and tequila, but it should be." — Unknown "Holy guacamole." — Unknown "It's Cinco de Mayo. Just in queso you didn't know." — Unknown "All you need is love and tacos." — Unknown "Celebrate the little things." — Unknown "Did somebody say churros?" — Unknown "I can't make everybody happy. I'm not a burrito." — Unknown “Fiesta all day, siesta all night.” “I’m in a serious relation-chip with guacamole.” “Here’s to Cinco de Drinko.” “Taco ‘bout a fun holiday.” “Don’t tequila my vibe.”

Now that your Cinco de Mayo captions for Instagram are prepped and ready to go, it's time to gather up your party people and celebrate all the day has to offer, even if you’re just sitting at home and enjoying a margarita or two. Personally, I'll be clinking my cup to the start of summer and getting to spend some quality time spent with my besties and many burritos.