Christy Carlson Romano is about to put herself to the ultimate test in Season 3 of Special Forces on Fox, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 8. But, then again, surviving military training is nothing new for the actor who starred as both Disney Channel’s Kim Possible and Capt. Jennifer in Cadet Kelly.

In 2002, an 18-year-old Romano was starring in the animated series and DCOM while she was playing Ren Stevens in the hit show Even Stevens.“There was a time when I was studying for the SATs, doing Kim Possible on the weekends, and filming Even Stevens during the week,” she tells Elite Daily.

Going to the spa for a facial became a part of Romano’s self-care routine to relax, which is something she continues even now as she splits her time between her career and being a mother of two.

Fuel the fire, don’t burn out. Take care of your mind and body because life is a marathon, not just a sprint.

Even though, at times, she can be as busy as her Disney Channel days, Romano has learned a lot in the 20 years since she first said “So, what’s the sitch?” that has helped her cope with it all. Below, the 40-year-old dishes on the life advice she’d give her 20-year-old self on topics of love, friendship, Hollywood, and even fashion. — Rachel Chapman, staff writer

Krystal Eve Photography