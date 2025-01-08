21 Lessons Christy Carlson Romano Wishes She Knew During Her Disney Days
Here’s what the Kim Possible star says “gets better with age.”
Christy Carlson Romano is about to put herself to the ultimate test in Season 3 of Special Forces on Fox, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 8. But, then again, surviving military training is nothing new for the actor who starred as both Disney Channel’s Kim Possible and Capt. Jennifer in Cadet Kelly.
In 2002, an 18-year-old Romano was starring in the animated series and DCOM while she was playing Ren Stevens in the hit show Even Stevens.“There was a time when I was studying for the SATs, doing Kim Possible on the weekends, and filming Even Stevens during the week,” she tells Elite Daily.
Going to the spa for a facial became a part of Romano’s self-care routine to relax, which is something she continues even now as she splits her time between her career and being a mother of two.
Even though, at times, she can be as busy as her Disney Channel days, Romano has learned a lot in the 20 years since she first said “So, what’s the sitch?” that has helped her cope with it all. Below, the 40-year-old dishes on the life advice she’d give her 20-year-old self on topics of love, friendship, Hollywood, and even fashion. — Rachel Chapman, staff writer
- “Know your worth, then double it — self-love is the strongest foundation for any relationship.”
- “You can't set the groundwork for loving someone else in a healthy way if you aren’t protecting your peace.”
- “Strength is in the sacrifice. For me, I chose to stop drinking when I found out I was pregnant and never went back. My life as a mother renewed my sense of purpose on this Earth.”
- “Real recognizes real. True friends stand with you through every storm. If they aren’t returning your energy or matching your vibe, stop wasting your time.”
- “Learn the game, then play it better. Understanding the industry makes you unstoppable. Knowing you can respectfully leave any room and independently keep creating will save your life.”
- “Every chapter builds the book. One role doesn’t define you; it prepares you for the next big moment, even if you don’t know when that is.”
- “Your roots hold the power.”
- “Family can be the anchor that keeps you grounded, no matter the chaos. But also, be mindful if your family is the chaos to set healthy boundaries without judgment.”
- “Trust yourself more.”
- “You are your greatest asset. Listen to your gut, and let your confidence prevent discouragement when you lose.”
- “Fail upwards and continue to lead the way for yourself.”
- “Fuel the fire, don’t burn out. Take care of your mind and body because life is a marathon, not just a sprint. Take time off every year, every week, and every day. Commit to you, so that, in the end, you optimize your output.”
- “While you can change a lot about yourself and curate your image, you are already a base model of perfection.”
- “Own your reflection, and make yourself impervious to other people’s concept of you. True beauty is in how you carry yourself, not in chasing society’s ever-changing idea of it.”
- “Style is your armor. Wear it to express, not impress. When I was 21, like many millennials, I had no idea about styling. I used to cringe at my big, confident smile in old red carpet pics wearing strange layers and jewelry. But now, I’m proud that I tried something as a young person. Those moments brought me to understand what works and what doesn’t. You can’t rush your style. It gets better with age.”
- “Chase impact, not applause. Greatness comes when you define success on your own terms.”
- “Applause is like social media likes — it’s immediate and intoxicating, but impact is something much greater and timeless. Honor your community and hone in on making a continuous impact with them.”
- “Control your narrative. Don’t let the noise distract you from your mission.”
- “The Internet is a cesspool of opinion.”
- “Some folks will make it their business to be your enemy. It’s your job to never give in and stoop to their level. I have found that they wear themselves out the less you say.”
- “The world’s a stage. Step into your power and use it to change the script for good. Protect your world view from becoming jaded. It’s tricky to stay soft in a hard world, so treat yourself to magic, optimism, stoicism, and joy regularly.”