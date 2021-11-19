Black Friday
Check out this list of amazing Christmas tree Black Friday deals.

Save 50% On Artificial Christmas Trees With These Black Friday Deals

Deck the halls and save some money.

By Jillian Giandurco
Black Friday is right around the corner, and you know what that means: It’s basically Christmas. While Black Friday is a great chance to score the best deal on that pair of headphones you’ve had your eye on, it’s also the perfect time to upgrade your favorite Christmas decorations, including your Christmas tree. This year, check out all the best Christmas tree Black Friday 2021 deals on artificial trees with these deals from Walmart, Lowe’s, Michael’s, and more.

Keeping track of all the best Black Friday deals is a struggle on its own, but add that on top of everything you’re looking for in a Christmas tree (height, lights or no lights, even color), and you’ve got a real challenge on your hands. To help you decide which Christmas tree is best for you — pencil, pre-lit, flocked, and more — check out this list of the best Black Friday Christmas tree deals. Unless otherwise noted, it’s unclear how long these deals will last, so start your Christmas celebrations early and snag your favorite tree on the cheap as soon as possible.

Walmart

‘Tis the season to be saving. Save up to $110 with these unbeatable Christmas tree deals from Walmart.

$60 Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

Costway 7.5-Foot Artificial Christmas Fir Tree 1968 Branch Tips
Walmart
$170
$120

47% Off A 6-Foot Tree

Costway 6-Foot Pre-Lit PVC Artificial Carolina Pine Tree Flocked Cones Hinged w/ LED Lights
Walmart
$230
$120

Target

Save over $50 with these Target Christmas tree deals from Home Heritage, Northlight, and more.

$57 Off A 4-Foot Tree

Northlight 4-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Northern Pine Full, Multicolor LED Lights
Target
$232
$175

20% Off A 7-Foot Tree

Home Heritage 7-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Pencil Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights
Target
$135
$107

$60 Off A 4.5-Foot Tree

Northlight 4.5-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Full Ashcroft Cashmere Pine - Warm Clear LED Lights
Target
$254
$194

Lowe’s

According to an email for Lowe’s to Elite Daily, the home improvement store’s Black Friday deals launch on Thursday, Nov. 25 — stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but you can shop online.

When the time comes, the Christmas tree deals online and in store are valid from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, and they include:

65% off Holiday Living 7.5-foot Highland Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

(on sale for $79.98; originally $229)

45% off Holiday Living 7.5-foot Snowy Falls Fir Flocked Slim Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

(on sale for $198; originally $358)

61% off Holiday Living 4-Piece Pre-Lit Christmas Décor Set, Including 24-in Wreath, 9-foot Garland and Two 3.5-foot Potted Trees

(on sale for $49.98; originally $129)

Home Depot

$99 For A 7.5-Foot Tree

This $99 Christmas tree is a special buy during Home Depot’s Black Friday Savings for 2021.

Home Accents Holiday 7.5-Foot Festive Pine Pre-Lit LED Artificial Christmas Tree with 500 Color Changing Mini Lights
Home Depot
$99

Michael’s

Don’t miss out on these 50%-off deals from Michael’s this holiday season. The sales will last through Dec. 25, according to a Michael’s rep, but prices may vary during that time, so snap up your fave deal ASAP

50% Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, Clear Lights
Michael's
$470
$235

50% Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, Clear Lights
Michael's
$330
$165

50% Off A 6-Foot Tree

6-Foot Dunhill Fir Full Artificial Christmas Tree
Michael's
$300
$150

50% Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

7.5ft. Pre-Lit Hartford Pine Artificial Christmas Tree, Multicolor Lights
Michael's
$330
$165

50% Off A 6-Foot Tree

6ft. Pre-Lit Flocked West Virginia Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, Clear LED Lights
Michael's
$274
$137

50% Off A 6.5-Foot Tree

6.5-Foot Pre-Lit Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, Clear Lights
Michael's
$460
$230

50% Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

7.5-Foot Unlit Northern Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
Michael's
$320
$160

50% Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Slim Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, Clear Lights
Michael's
$470
$235

50% Off A 6.5-Foot Tree

6.5-Foot Pre-Lit Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, Clear Lights
Michael's
$251
$126

50% Off A 6-Foot Tree

6-Foot Pre-Lit White Mountain Pine & Pinecones Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear LED Lights
Michael's
$265
$133

Amazon

You won’t believe these amazing Amazon deals until you see them for yourself. Save over $270 on Christmas trees from Pueblo International, National Tree Company, and more.

28% Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

Best Choice Products 6-Foot Premium Hinged Artificial Holiday Christmas Pine Tree for Home
Amazon
$90
$65

33% Off A 4.5-Foot Tree

National Tree Company 4.5-Foot Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, Green, Kingswood Fir, White Lights, Includes Stand
Amazon
$90
$60

20% Off A 4-Foot Tree

National Tree Company 4-Foot Artificial Full Christmas Tree, Green, Dunhill Fir, Includes Stand
Amazon
$81
$55

65% Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

Puleo International 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Slim Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon
$427
$151

41% Off A 6.5-Foot Tree

National Tree Company 6.5-Foot Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Slim Downswept Christmas Tree, Green, Douglas Fir, Dual Color LED Lights
Amazon
$287
$170

$30 Off A 6.5-Foot Tree

LIFEFAIR 6.5-Foot Pre-Lit Christmas Tree with 650 Colored Lights, Artificial Xmas Pine Trees, Multicolored Lights
Amazon
$180
$150

46% Off A 7-Foot Tree

National Tree Company 7-Foot Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, White, Kingswood Fir, White Lights, Includes Stand
Amazon
$275
$149

If you’re shopping for your tree in stores, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.