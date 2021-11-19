Save 50% On Artificial Christmas Trees With These Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is right around the corner, and you know what that means: It’s basically Christmas. While Black Friday is a great chance to score the best deal on that pair of headphones you’ve had your eye on, it’s also the perfect time to upgrade your favorite Christmas decorations, including your Christmas tree. This year, check out all the best Christmas tree Black Friday 2021 deals on artificial trees with these deals from Walmart, Lowe’s, Michael’s, and more.

Keeping track of all the best Black Friday deals is a struggle on its own, but add that on top of everything you’re looking for in a Christmas tree (height, lights or no lights, even color), and you’ve got a real challenge on your hands. To help you decide which Christmas tree is best for you — pencil, pre-lit, flocked, and more — check out this list of the best Black Friday Christmas tree deals. Unless otherwise noted, it’s unclear how long these deals will last, so start your Christmas celebrations early and snag your favorite tree on the cheap as soon as possible.

Walmart

‘Tis the season to be saving. Save up to $110 with these unbeatable Christmas tree deals from Walmart.

$60 Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

47% Off A 6-Foot Tree

Target

Save over $50 with these Target Christmas tree deals from Home Heritage, Northlight, and more.

$57 Off A 4-Foot Tree

20% Off A 7-Foot Tree

$60 Off A 4.5-Foot Tree

Lowe’s

According to an email for Lowe’s to Elite Daily, the home improvement store’s Black Friday deals launch on Thursday, Nov. 25 — stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but you can shop online.

When the time comes, the Christmas tree deals online and in store are valid from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, and they include:

65% off Holiday Living 7.5-foot Highland Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

(on sale for $79.98; originally $229)

45% off Holiday Living 7.5-foot Snowy Falls Fir Flocked Slim Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

(on sale for $198; originally $358)

61% off Holiday Living 4-Piece Pre-Lit Christmas Décor Set, Including 24-in Wreath, 9-foot Garland and Two 3.5-foot Potted Trees

(on sale for $49.98; originally $129)

Home Depot

$99 For A 7.5-Foot Tree

This $99 Christmas tree is a special buy during Home Depot’s Black Friday Savings for 2021.

Michael’s

Don’t miss out on these 50%-off deals from Michael’s this holiday season. The sales will last through Dec. 25, according to a Michael’s rep, but prices may vary during that time, so snap up your fave deal ASAP

50% Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

50% Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

50% Off A 6-Foot Tree

50% Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

50% Off A 6-Foot Tree

50% Off A 6.5-Foot Tree

50% Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

50% Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

50% Off A 6.5-Foot Tree

50% Off A 6-Foot Tree

Amazon

You won’t believe these amazing Amazon deals until you see them for yourself. Save over $270 on Christmas trees from Pueblo International, National Tree Company, and more.

28% Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

33% Off A 4.5-Foot Tree

20% Off A 4-Foot Tree

65% Off A 7.5-Foot Tree

41% Off A 6.5-Foot Tree

$30 Off A 6.5-Foot Tree

46% Off A 7-Foot Tree

If you’re shopping for your tree in stores, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.