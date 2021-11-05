Black Friday
Learn how to score all the best headphone deals for Black Friday 2021.

Save $180 On Beats With These Black Friday Headphones Deals

There are so many Beats deals.

By Jillian Giandurco
Shutterstock

Do you hear what I hear? The constant sound of product scans, cash register “cha-chings,” and “add to cart” clicks mean Black Friday season is officially here. It also means it’s the best time to score deals on expensive products you’ve been holding out for, like headphones. With so many deals out there, from Beats to Bose to Sony, and, of course, Apple AirPods, it’s hard to keep track, which means you’re gonna need a little help if you want to listen to Adele’s new album on time. Navigate all the best Black Friday 2021 headphones deals with these deep discounts from Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy.

You already know Black Friday is no longer *just* the day after Thanksgiving. Deals are rolled out on the daily and taken away just as quickly. And if you’re on the hunt for something specific (like headphones), it’s not always easy to know if you’re getting the best deal. To help you see all your options, check out this list of Black Friday headphones deals live as of Nov. 4. It’s not clear when all of the discounts will go away, so snap up a pair ASAP if the price is right for you. This list will be updated regularly with new deals as they arrive.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Beats: Powerbeats Pro & Wireless

Run, don’t walk to Target for a brand new pair of Wireless Powerbeats, on sale for 40% off. Or snag the deal of the season with a pair of Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for over 50% off.

40% off at Target

Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Ivory
Target
$250
$150

50% off at Target

Beats by Dre Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Target
$200
$100

48% off at Target

This deal ends on Nov. 6.

Beats by Dre Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones
Target
$350
$180

51% off at Best Buy

Beats by Dre Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones - Matte Black
Best Buy
$350
$170

40% off at Target

Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones - Black
Best Buy
$250
$150

Bose Headphones: Noise-Cancelling & Buds

Upgrade your headphone game before the new year with these unbeatable deals from Bose. Whether you’re in the market for some old school headphones or some sleek earbuds, Bose’s blend of noise cancelation and comfort is perfect for everyone.

40% off at Target

This deal ends on Nov. 6.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones II
Target
$300
$180

$30 off at Walmart

Bose Sports Earbuds - True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Black
Walmart
$180
$150

$80 off at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds - Bluetooth Wireless Earphones
Amazon
$280
$200

Apple AirPods: Pro & 2nd Generation

For everyone who lost a single AirPod a year ago and never got around to replacing it: this one’s for you. Treat yourself to a brand new pair of AirPods or AirPod Pros with these Black Friday bargains.

$15 off at Target

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Target

Ends Saturday, Nov. 6.

$130
$115

$60 off at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro
Best Buy
$250
$190

Sony Headphones: Wireless & Noise-Cancelling

Nobody knows sounds better than Sony. Save up to 55% when you make the switch to these Sony wireless headphones.

28% off at Walmart

Sony Wireless On-Ear Headphones With Hardshell Case Bundle
Walmart
$84
$60

$31 off at Amazon

Sony Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Headphones With Alexa Built-In
Amazon
$280
$249

29% off at Best Buy

Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-The-Ear Headphones - Black
Best Buy
$350
$248

55% off at Target

Sony Noise Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Target
$180
$80

Drown out the distractions with your favorite holiday album and a brand new pair of headphones. And, as always, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before heading to the store for your latest score.