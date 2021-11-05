Save $180 On Beats With These Black Friday Headphones Deals

Do you hear what I hear? The constant sound of product scans, cash register “cha-chings,” and “add to cart” clicks mean Black Friday season is officially here. It also means it’s the best time to score deals on expensive products you’ve been holding out for, like headphones. With so many deals out there, from Beats to Bose to Sony, and, of course, Apple AirPods, it’s hard to keep track, which means you’re gonna need a little help if you want to listen to Adele’s new album on time. Navigate all the best Black Friday 2021 headphones deals with these deep discounts from Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy.

You already know Black Friday is no longer *just* the day after Thanksgiving. Deals are rolled out on the daily and taken away just as quickly. And if you’re on the hunt for something specific (like headphones), it’s not always easy to know if you’re getting the best deal. To help you see all your options, check out this list of Black Friday headphones deals live as of Nov. 4. It’s not clear when all of the discounts will go away, so snap up a pair ASAP if the price is right for you. This list will be updated regularly with new deals as they arrive.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Beats: Powerbeats Pro & Wireless

Run, don’t walk to Target for a brand new pair of Wireless Powerbeats, on sale for 40% off. Or snag the deal of the season with a pair of Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for over 50% off.

40% off at Target

50% off at Target

48% off at Target

This deal ends on Nov. 6.

51% off at Best Buy

40% off at Target

Bose Headphones: Noise-Cancelling & Buds

Upgrade your headphone game before the new year with these unbeatable deals from Bose. Whether you’re in the market for some old school headphones or some sleek earbuds, Bose’s blend of noise cancelation and comfort is perfect for everyone.

40% off at Target

This deal ends on Nov. 6.

$30 off at Walmart

$80 off at Amazon

Apple AirPods: Pro & 2nd Generation

For everyone who lost a single AirPod a year ago and never got around to replacing it: this one’s for you. Treat yourself to a brand new pair of AirPods or AirPod Pros with these Black Friday bargains.

$15 off at Target

$60 off at Best Buy

Sony Headphones: Wireless & Noise-Cancelling

Nobody knows sounds better than Sony. Save up to 55% when you make the switch to these Sony wireless headphones.

28% off at Walmart

$31 off at Amazon

29% off at Best Buy

55% off at Target

Drown out the distractions with your favorite holiday album and a brand new pair of headphones. And, as always, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before heading to the store for your latest score.