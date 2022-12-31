In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. In this piece, we taste the new Confetti Cake Cookies from Chips Ahoy!

It’s hard to beat a fresh-baked chewy chocolate chip cookie, but you probably don’t have time to whip up the dessert every time you’re craving it. That’s where Chips Ahoy! comes in handy. The brand is known for having the perfectly soft texture you’d expect from a batch of cookies coming out of your grandma’s oven. You’d think a celebratory twist on the classic cookie could only make it better, but sometimes it’s hard to beat the OG. This Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies review delves into what you can expect from the new offering hitting shelves in January 2023. It might not replace the classic cookie in your grocery cart, but you may just find yourself adding it more often than you’d expect.

You can tell right away from the bright red packaging with party banner and confetti designs that Chips Ahoy! is celebrating something big with its latest release. Well, that’s because the brand turns 60 in 2023 — six decades of churning out classic chocolate chip goodness. The chewy version of the cookies didn’t hit shelves until the 1980s, but they’ve become a staple ever since then. Whether you’re on Team Crunchy or Team Chewy, you’ve likely had dozens of Chips Ahoy! Cookies in your school lunch, during movie marathons, or whenever a sweet tooth craving hit. Don’t expect classic flavors when you bite into the new Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies, though, because this iteration is meant to bring “new tastes, flavors and sensory experiences,” Natalie Gadbois, senior brand manager for Chips Ahoy!, said in a Dec. 8 press release.

Leveling up the ingredients from basic chocolate chips, the Chew Confetti Cake Cookies have the addition of colorful rainbow sprinkles, white chocolate chips, and confetti cake flavor. Sounds like a recipe for success, right? TBH, I was a little disappointed when I first bit in, but I soon came around to nearly stanning these new bites.

Confetti Cake Cookie Review

These are not your grandma’s cookies. Perfectly Instagram-worthy, the sprinkle-dotted chocolate chip cookies will definitely remind you of the confetti cakes. As soon as I opened the package, I smelled the distinct scent of cake batter, so I was primed for a very specific flavor. The first bite was a letdown — there was no overtly distinguishable cake flavor. It was almost as if too many flavors were competing: the original chocolate chip and the new confetti cake.

The cookies smelled so good that I couldn’t give up after one bite. Once I realigned my expectations for the taste, the second bite was more enjoyable and I was able to suss out more of the cake flavor. By the end of my second cookie, I actually was able to compare the flavor to Cold Stone Creamery’s Birthday Cake Remix creation. The two desserts share quite a few similar ingredients — chocolate, sprinkles, and cake batter flavor — that it’s not too surprising the ice cream came to mind.

Overall, the Confetti Cake Cookie didn’t fully live up to its name and won’t overtake classic Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies from Chips Ahoy! (for me, anyway), but when you want something a little outside the box, the variety of flavors is a welcome change. If you’re a chocolate chip purist, you might not vibe at all with these new cookies, and an open mind definitely required when you venture into this celebratory creation.

Chips Ahoy! new Confetti Cake Cookies will hit shelves in January 2023, and you can expect to pay $4.99 for a family-size package wherever Chips Ahoy! cookies are sold.