Imagine a nutritious, oven-baked snack made with a highly curated selection of natural ingredients and planet-friendly proteins, all of which have been sourced directly from local farms. The twist? This food isn’t for you — it’s for your dog.

Developed and overseen by a board-certified veterinary nutritionist, Chippin pet food and treats use superfood proteins including spirulina, silver carp, and crickets(!) that can be less irritating to sensitive stomachs than beef, lamb, chicken, and dairy. On top of that, these proteins have a low carbon footprint so it’s a win-win for the planet and your pup. In fact, the brand name Chippin is all about people and their pets “chipping in” to help save the planet.

Oh, and another cool fact about Chippin? It’s a small woman-owned business, and the co-founders made the Forbes list of 30 Under 30.

So, What Does Chippin Have On The Menu For Your Dog?

There are plenty of goodies on offer, from dog food to snacks and treats. Here’s a small sampling:

Why it’s great: This cricket jerky is a highly digestible protein with all 10 essential amino acids. Plus, the cricket is paired with sweet potatoes and carrots to create an all-natural treat that supports your dog’s gut health.

Ingredients: Cricket, Sweet Potato, Cane Molasses, Glycerin, Carrot, Tapioca Starch, Flaxseed, Chia Seed, Sunflower Meal, Natural Flavor, Natural Smoke Flavor, Mixed Tocopherols (a preservative), Rosemary Extract

Why it’s great: If you’re looking for a vegan dog treat, these spirulina dailies are a solid choice. In addition to spirulina protein (highly digestible blue-green algae), the crunchy treats contain kale, flaxseed, and carrots and work to support your dog’s bone and joint health.

Ingredients: Oats, Kale, Flaxseed, Carrots, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Spirulina (Arthrospira platensis), Rosemary Extract

Why it’s great: Your dog might drool over this silver carp dog food, which uses wild-caught fish sourced directly from fishermen. Rich in omega-3, the food also contains pumpkin, cranberries, spinach, and other natural ingredients that are packed with vitamins and minerals. Honestly, that sounds pretty delicious.

Bonus: Because silver carp is an overpopulated fish, using it as an ingredient helps restore biodiversity in US waterways and protect the Great Lakes. It’s yet another way that Chippin is reducing the carbon footprint — or in this case, the carbon pawprint.

Ingredients: Silver Carp, Oats, Pumpkin, Ground Flaxseed, Dried Chicory Root, Dried Tomato Pomace, Brewers Yeast, Dried Cranberries, Calcium Carbonate, Dried Spinach, Sunflower Oil, Taurine, Rosemary Extract, Choline Chloride, Salt, Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Vitamin E Supplement, Copper Sulfate, Manganese Sulfate, Vitamin B12 Supplement, dCalcium Pantothenate, Niacin Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin A Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Ethylenediamine Dihydroiodide, Folic Acid.

Chippin’s Low Carbon Pawprint

In addition to using sustainable proteins in its products, Chippin also uses eco-friendly packaging made from 29% post-consumer recycled materials such as repurposed milk cartons and yogurt cups. What’s more, every order placed on the Chippin website is carbon neutral and offset with funding for high-impact forest conservation and worldwide restoration projects. Basically, you can feel extra good about giving your dog healthy food and doing good for the environment.

If you’d like to check out Chippin’s pet food and treats, you can shop all of the products here. And if you know a dog owner who’d be a fan, you can grab a gift card, too.