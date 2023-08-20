50 Cheap Things That Instantly Make Your Home Look A Lot Better

If you ever find yourself fawning over photos of stunning living rooms or cozy bedroom suites, you’ve probably wished you could create the same look in your home, too. Fortunately, you don’t have to splurge on designer decor to make your home look luxe — in fact, you can seriously upgrade the aesthetic of your place with small details and little touches that cost next to nothing.

So to explore some cool kitchen organization hacks, ambient mood lighting, and luxe touches, scroll on for cheap finds on Amazon that’ll make your home look a lot nicer.

01 A Pan Organizer That’ll Add Some Order To Your Kitchen Simple Houseware Kitchen Cabinet Organizer Rack Amazon $19 See On Amazon Instead of throwing your pans in a cabinet and hoping they don’t fall over, organize them in this steel pan rack designed to fit inside your kitchen cupboard or on the countertop. The sturdy design can hold up to five pans either vertically or horizontally, and it boasts adjustable shelves to accommodate larger pots, cutting boards, and muffin tins. Color options include black and chrome.

02 This Large Cotton Rope Basket For Stashing Laundry, Blankets, Or Pillows COSYLAND Large Woven Storage Laundry Basket Amazon $22 See On Amazon While your plastic laundry basket may get the job done, your bedroom could look a lot nicer if you swapped it out for this beautiful woven basket. This wrapped cotton rope basket has large handles for easy carrying, and can also be used to stash pillows or blankets neatly in your living room. There are nine styles to choose from, including candy-colored (pictured here) and oatmeal.

03 A Rotating Kitchen Canister For Easy Access To Your Utensils FineDine Extra-Large Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $30 See On Amazon Making it easier to find the utensil you’re looking for, this stainless steel canister features a rotating design that’ll spin effortlessly on its weighted base. It has a removable divider on the inside to keep your spatulas, spoons, and whisks organized, and it comes in five colors such as brushed stainless steel and mint green to create your ideal aesthetic.

04 These Remote-Controlled Puck Lights For Cozy Accent Lighting Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Puck Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Create pretty accent lighting or brighten a dark closet with these battery-operated puck lights. They come with a remote control to turn them on and off, set timers, and adjust their brightness, and they have a low profile that makes them easy to hide under cabinets and shelving. LED lights provide a bright and long-lasting glow, and the set comes with adhesive tape and screws for easy installation.

05 A Set Of Chic Accent Tables For Your Plants, Books, & Photos LITADA Wood Plant Stands (Set of 2) Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a mid-century vibe, this set of two wooden accent stands is great for displaying plants or styling with a few books and a candle for a cozy look. Available in either walnut or white finishes, the tables are made out of durable acacia wood and each has a weight capacity of up to 100 pounds. Plus, at just $25 for the set, they’re a steal.

06 This Paper Towel Holder That Looks Good On Your Countertop Greenco Chrome Paper Towel Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon This metal paper towel holder makes it easy to grab a sheet when you need one, and it boasts a stylish chrome finish that’ll look nice on your kitchen counter. The holder has feet to keep the paper towels away from wet counters and spills, and there’s an arm on the side that keeps the roll from unraveling.

07 A Set Of Gap Covers To Prevent Spills Down The Side Of Your Stove Linda's Silicone Counter Gap Filler Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only do these gap covers create a seamless look between your stovetop and counters, but they also help to keep splatters, spills, and crumbs from falling down the crack between them. They’re made of a heat-resistant silicone material that can be cut to length if necessary and come in black, white, and clear to match your kitchen.

08 These Adhesive Bathroom Shelves That Hold So Much Stuff Moforoco Shower Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon With plenty of storage space for your soaps, moisturizers, and masks, these shower shelves would make a useful addition to your bathroom, and they have a modern look to elevate the space. The adhesive hooks can be applied to tile, marble, glass, and metal and the shelves can hold up to 40 pounds each. Made from rustproof stainless steel, they’re available in seven finishes to choose from.

09 A Set Of Apothecary Jars To Store Bathroom Essentials Apothecary Jars (2 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your Q-tips, cotton balls, and hair accessories in these pretty apothecary jars that are made of shatterproof acrylic. The set of two includes one 20-ounce and one 15-ounce jar, and each one has a matching lid with a ball handle. The jars even come with pre-printed and blank white labels to use, if desired.

10 These Rug Grippers That Help Keep Corners Laying Flat NeverCurl Rug Corner Gripper Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you find yourself constantly battling curled rug corners, grab a set of these rug grippers that’ll help keep them flat. Each one adheres to the underside of your rug and boasts a V-shaped design that keeps corners from curling. They’re great for both low-profile mats and thick shaggy rugs and can be used on all types of flooring, including tile, wood, and outdoor surfaces.

11 A Set Of Glass Food Storage Containers With Leakproof Lids FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Upgrade how you store leftovers and meal prep ingredients with this set of food storage containers that come with leakproof lids. The 5-ounce containers are the perfect size for storing sauces, dips, and chopped veggies and are made of strong borosilicate glass. Plus, they’re microwave, freezer, and dishwasher-safe for easy re-heating and cleanup.

12 These Versatile Glass Mixing Bowls With Lids FineDine Superior Glass Mixing Bowls with Lids (8 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Great for mixing up a batch of cookies, prepping an omelet, or marinating ingredients, these glass mixing bowls are a versatile kitchen must-have with a modern look. The set includes bowls in four different sizes, and each one is made from tempered glass that’s microwave, dishwasher, and oven-safe. Additionally, the airtight lids are great for meal prep and food storage and they come in four colors.

13 A Hanging Organizer For Your Purses & Bags ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your purse collection neat with this hanging organizer featuring eight large open-ended pockets. Each compartment boasts a soft, breathable fabric on the bottom and a clear plastic top so you can easily locate the bag you need. The organizer comes in four colors, including black and java, and it’s also great for storing blankets, towels, and various linens.

14 This Bamboo Drawer Organizer With An Expandable Design Dynamic Gear Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get your utensil, office, or junk drawer under control with this expandable organizer that can extend between 13 and 20 inches wide. It boasts six to eight slots, depending on how wide you extend it, and has nonslip grips to keep it from sliding around. Reviewers love the design, with one fan writing, “[It] definitely has a nicer quality feel than the plastic ones.”

15 A Set Of Matching Utensils With Nonstick Silicone Coatings Hot Target Silicone Spatula Set (Set of 9) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This set of matching cooking utensils can help create a cohesive look in your kitchen, and they boast nonstick silicone coatings that make them easy to clean. The set of nine utensils includes three whisks, three spatulas, and three tongs in various sizes, and the tools are heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Choose from black, red, and multicolor sets.

16 These Stackable Storage Shelves With An Endless Number Of Uses STORi Audrey Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Drawers (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Featuring a stackable design, these drawer organizers are great for stashing everything from makeup to hair accessories and even household items, with one fan writing, “I use them for dishwasher pods, sponges, feminine hygiene products, make-up and much more!” Deep drawers provide plenty of storage space and there are three sizes to choose from. Plus, you have two color choices: clear and white.

17 An Under-The-Sink Organizer With Sliding Bins Madesmart 2-Tier Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon While you’re organizing, consider creating a neater storage space under your sink with this two-tier organizer. It includes two sliding storage bins that sit upon a sturdy metal frame, and each of the bins has adjustable dividers for separating cleaning supplies, toiletries, and extra shampoo or body wash. Choose from four colors, including clear, smoke, and carbon. Colors: 4 | Quantity options: 3

18 This Set Of Matching Cutting Boards With Juice-Catching Grooves HOMWE Plastic Cutting Boards 3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your cutting boards have seen better days, consider this three-pack of matching cutting boards in differing sizes — great for preparing everything from snacks to full-blown meals. They have grooved edges to catch juice and nonslip feet on the bottom to help keep them in place. There’s also a variety of accent colors to choose from, including, aqua, red, and navy.

19 A Roll-Up Drying Rack That’ll Free Up Counter Space Attom Tech Home Roll Up Dish Rack Amazon $14 See On Amazon Clear off your counter and get rid of your huge dish rack with the help of this roll-up drying rack that can be stowed away when not in use. The stainless steel rack comes in three sizes to fit your sink and has nonslip feet to keep it in place. And it can hold up to 70 pounds when fully unrolled, so it can handle even a sinkful of dishes.

20 These Cord Organizers That Stick Directly Onto Your Appliances DZDOV Cord Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep cables under control with these adhesive cord keepers that you can stick right to the side of your appliance. Each one has a butterfly design to keep wrapped cords secure and they’ll fit on a variety of appliances, from stand mixers to coffee machines and more. They can even be stuck to the wall to accommodate curling iron and hair dryer cords.

21 A Set Of Glass Oil & Vinegar Bottles For Easy Pouring Zeppoli Olive Oil Dispenser Bottle Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you’re sautéing some veggies or dressing a salad, these olive oil and vinegar bottles make it easy to pour the perfect amount — and they look great, too. Each shatter-resistant glass bottle has a dual stainless steel spout; use the short one for fast pours and the long one for a slower flow. They even come with a metal rack for storage and carrying, plus a collapsible funnel so they’re easy to fill.

22 These Food Storage Bins To Help Organize Your Refrigerator Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set Of 6) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Keep your food and drinks organized and easy to find with this set of clear refrigerator bins. The set includes a variety of bins to accommodate cans, fruit, veggies, and condiments, and even comes with a handy egg holder. Each of the bins has a stackable design for space efficiency and is made of shatterproof plastic material.

23 A Set Of Storage Bins Made From Stylish Woven Fabric Posprica Woven Storage Baskets (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether they’re holding office supplies or organizing socks, these woven fabric storage baskets will add a cute touch to any space. The set of four baskets has a nesting design that can be used together to create a divided organizer or separately for extra storage in multiple spaces, and they come in 13 colors to choose from, including aqua, white, and light gray.

24 This Quick-Drying Bathmat With A Soft Suede Feel MontVoo Non Slip Bath Mat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep soggy bathmats at bay with this low-profile yet absorbent mat made with quick-drying materials. The top layer is made of soft faux suede while the bottom boasts nonslip rubber to keep it in place. It’s available in seven sizes and nine colors to suit your space, including sage green, dusty rose, and dark gray.

25 A Pack Of Biodegradable Dishcloths With A Scrubby Texture Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These biodegradable dishcloths are great for cleaning and drying dishes, but they’re also helpful for wiping down countertops and stovetops and cleaning windows, with one shopper writing, “I absolutely love these! Durable, reusable and efficient. [...] They're better than paper towels for cleaning!” They’re made of a cellulose material that can be washed and reused up to 100 times, and they’re machine washable when they get dirty.

26 This Best-Selling Pet Hair Remover To De-Fuzz Your Furniture & Carpets ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon Backed by over 145,000 reviews on Amazon, this fan-favorite pet hair remover can capture even the most embedded fur. “The first time I used it I was blown away,” wrote one shopper, adding, “My couch honestly has NEVER looked so good.” The roller uses static electricity to effectively capture hair and then conveniently dispenses it into a compartment in the back for easy disposal.

27 A Set Of Small Bins To Organize Your Makeup, Craft, Or Hardware Drawer Vtopmart Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers (25 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you have a lot of little things to keep organized, use these clear plastic bins that can be configured to fit your drawer. The set of 25 includes four different sizes and comes with a sheet of rubber feet that you can adhere to the bottom to keep them from sliding. Oh, and these helpful organizers have a near-perfect rating after nearly 20,000 reviews.

28 These Nonslip Velvet Hangers To Keep Your Closet In Check Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep your clothes from sliding off the rack with this pack of chic velvet-lined hangers. In addition to their nonslip texture, the set also boasts swivel hooks and a convenient bar across the top that’s great for hanging ties, belts, or scarves. Each one has a sturdy metal frame to support approximately 10 pounds, and there are seven colors to choose from.

29 A Set Of Chic Glass Casserole Dishes With A Nesting Design FineDine Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These glass casserole dishes look great, but they do wonders for your kitchen storage situation thanks to their nesting design that allows them to fit easily inside one another. Each one is a different size for a wide variety of uses and there are handles on the sides for easy carrying. Plus, the dishes are freezer, dishwasher, microwave, and preheated oven-safe.

30 This Lazy Susan For Easy Access To Your Spices, Condiments, & More Estilo Stainless Steel Lazy Susan Amazon $30 See On Amazon This lazy Susan measures just 6 inches tall and has a two-tier design that’s great for organizing everything from kitchen spices to medicine and nail polish. It can be easily hidden in a cabinet or stored on your countertop without taking up much space, and it’s made out of rust-resistant stainless steel with a raised rim around the edges to keep items from falling off.

31 A Set Of Electric Salt & Pepper Mills With A Customizable Grind Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a futuristic design and a variety of colors to choose from, these electric salt and pepper grinders are a welcome upgrade to the standard ones you may have. The battery-powered duo features a customizable grind and an easy one-hand operation that begins working when you flip the grinder over. Plus, an LED light allows you to see how much seasoning you’re adding to your food.

32 This Lid Organizer That Keeps Them Contained & Easier To Find YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your food storage lids are a messy jumble, this lid organizer fits right into your drawer or cabinet and keeps the covers neat and easy to find. It features five adjustable dividers and deep sides to fit lids up to 9 inches wide, and the built-in handles make it easy to move as needed.

33 An Extendable Scrubber That Makes Cleaning Your Shower So Much Easier OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub and Tile Scrubber Amazon $16 See On Amazon Clean shower enclosures and hard-to-reach places with this tile scrubber that can extend up to 42 inches long. The pointed shape makes it easier to get into corners and tight spaces, and it boasts a gentle scrubber that helps remove soap scum and buildup, with one fan writing, “I scrubbed every inch of my tub and tile with this thing and it removed stains that I actually thought were permanent.”

34 These Maintenance-Free Hanging Plants For A Touch Of Greenery TNNTOPELE Hanging Plant (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These faux hanging plants don’t need any watering or even sunlight, so they’re a great low-maintenance option for adding a natural element to your space. Each one is about 24 inches long from the top of the rope to the bottom of the vines and is housed inside a faux ceramic pot with artificial soil inside.

35 A Wall-Mounted Bag Holder To Keep Them Contained & Easily Accessible Utopia Kitchen Grocery Plastic Bag Holder and Dispenser Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep your extra grocery bags neatly contained in this bag holder that can be easily mounted on your wall. A large opening at the top makes it easy to shove up to 18 bags inside, while a narrow opening in the front allows you to pull one bag out at a time. Choose from five colors, including black and rose gold.

36 This Sink Caddy With Room For All Of Your Sponges & Brushes Joseph Joseph 85112 Surface Sink Caddy Amazon $17 See On Amazon To keep your counter tidy, consider adding this sink caddy that holds all of your dishwashing accessories. The back of the caddy has deep sides for holding your dish soap and scrub brushes, while smaller items can fit behind the bar in front. It also has a rustproof stainless steel coating and a sloped base for drainage, and it can be taken apart easily for cleaning.

37 A Set Of Under-Bed Organizers For Clothes, Blankets, & Pillows ZOBER Flexible Zippered Underbed Storage Bag (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Great for storing out-of-season clothes, blankets, and pillows, these storage containers are designed to slide easily under your bed, freeing up valuable closet space. They have convenient handles on the sides and clear tops that make it easy to see what’s inside. They’re also made from a breathable material that helps keeps dust and bugs out.

38 These Cute Hand-Carved Bowls For Serving Snacks Or Candy Glaver's Natural Acacia Wooden Bowls (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These cute wooden bowls are great for stashing candy on your table or serving nuts and snacks while entertaining, with one reviewer writing, “I bought these bowls to use as part of my charcuterie/cheese boards and they are perfect!” The set of four hand-carved bowls are made out of 100% acacia wood, have a smooth finish, and measure 4 inches wide and 1.5 inches deep.

39 A Luxurious Fleece Throw Blanket To Snuggle Up In GREEN ORANGE Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon Throw this lusciously soft fleece blanket over your couch or bed to elevate the entire look of the room. Available in 21 colors and four sizes to suit your space, this throw features a luxe texture for extra softness. Reviewers note that it stays cozy even after washing, with one fan writing, “We wash it a lot and the softness and color have not faded.”

40 These LED Lights That Create Ambient Glow From Behind Your TV Power Practical LED Lights for TV Backlight Amazon $26 See On Amazon Amp up your entertainment center with this set of LED lights that are designed to create a theater-like glow around your TV or monitor. The USB-powered lights have an adhesive backing that makes them easy to attach to the back of your screen, and they boast 10 brightness modes that can help improve contrast and reduce eye strain.

41 A Set Of Plush Corduroy Pillow Covers In 24 Colors MIULEE Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made of a soft corduroy material, these pillow covers are a great way to enhance the look of your space and amp up your couch’s cozy factor. The covers come in various sizes and 24 colors, including sage green, dark gray, and white. They also boast hidden zippers for easy on and off and are machine washable for convenient cleaning.

42 This Sleek Box To Hide Your Cables & Cords Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $19 See On Amazon Clean up the look of your desk or entertainment center with this cord organizer box that’s designed to hold your power strip and excess cables. It measures just over 12 inches long and has seven slots on the sides for power cables and cords. What’s more, the wooden top creates a convenient spot to charge your devices.

43 These Titanium-Coated Knives That Make Food Prep A Breeze Wanbasion Kitchen Knife Chef Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your kitchen knives have seen better days, upgrade to this six-piece knife set that includes chef, carving, santoku, utility, bread, and paring knives. Each one has a durable titanium coating that’s resistant to scratches and rust, a comfy ergonomic handle, and a super-sharp blade that can be sharpened as needed. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

44 This Adjustable Organizer For Your Foil, Plastic Wrap, & Bags YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your aluminum foil and food wrap organized and easy to find with this adjustable shelf that fits right into your cabinet. Each plastic platform can be raised or lowered to accommodate your boxes, and nonslip feet on the bottom keep the organizer from sliding around. The unit comes in four sizes and can hold up to 20 pounds on the steel frame.

45 A Magnetic Screen Door To Keep Bugs Out Flux Phenom Reinforced Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $22 See On Amazon To enjoy some fresh air without letting flying critters inside, put up one of these magnetic screen doors that close automatically behind you. A strip of magnets in the middle lets the two panels open and close with ease, and it’s designed to fit doorways up to 38 inches wide. Plus, it can be installed using the included hook and loop strips or tacks — whichever you prefer.

46 This Hanging Shelf For Accessories & Folded Clothes ZOBER Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon For those clothes and accessories that don’t need to be on a hanger, get one of these hanging organizers that have five shelves for your T-shirts, purses, and hats. The sides boast six mesh pockets for smaller items, like clutches and jewelry, and it’s all suspended from a durable metal frame that can hold up to 15 pounds. Choose from four colors, including gray and white.

47 A Pantry Storage Rack That Can Hold Up To 36 Cans SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Keep your cans in order and easily accessible with this three-tier rack that can hold up to 36 cans. The sloped rack comes with six plastic dividers to keep items separated, measures 17 inches wide and 14 inches tall, and has a stackable design to you can fit multiple units together.

48 This Modern Towel Hook That Comes In 4 Finishes Angle Simple Bath Towel Hook Amazon $11 See On Amazon With a modern square shape and four colors to choose from — polished chrome, brushed gold, matte black, and brushed nickel — this sturdy metal hook is great for hanging towels and robes in your bathroom or even coats in your entryway. The large hook is made of rust-resistant stainless steel and comes with all of the hardware needed for mounting.

49 A Wireless Doorbell With 50+ Chimes To Choose From SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you don’t have a doorbell or simply want to upgrade the one you have, pick up one of these wireless doorbells that boast an impressive 1,000-foot range. The button has a strong adhesive backing for attaching to your door, while the bell plugs into an outlet on the inside. Choose from more than 50 chime sounds and eight colors, including a cool glow-in-the-dark option.