45 Ways To Make Your Home Look Expensive For Under $35

It’s natural to want your home to look as good as it can, but “improving your space” often feels synonymous with “spending way too much money.” Thankfully, that doesn’t have to be the case.

There are actually tons of tiny touches and simple swaps that can make your home look expensive which require little effort (and even less cash). So whether you’re in the market for kitchen storage that looks high end or decorative pops of color that tie a room together, there’s something here for you. Better yet, every item below is just $35 or less. Cheap has never looked so good.

01 Hang Your Towels On A Chic Matte Black Bar Marmolux Acc Towel Bar Amazon $31 See on Amazon Adding some contrast to a bathroom is a great way to make things look more high end, and this matte black towel bar is sure to pop against the walls. It’s made from durable stainless steel and comes with all the necessary brackets for installation. The center portion of the bar measures 20 inches long, so you can easily fit two towels at once. Available colors: 3

02 Breathe New Life Into Worn-Out Furniture With Decor Paint Country Chic Paint Amazon $15 See on Amazon If you’re looking to upgrade anything from furniture to floors to walls, consider this affordable decor paint. This paint comes in a bright, joyful teal which dries to a matte, chalky finish that delivers a vintage look. It’s safe to use on glass, metal, wood, and more and doesn’t require a primer, either.

03 Turn Your Bath Into A Spa With An Expandable Tub Tray VaeFae Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $31 See on Amazon Give yourself some pampering with this bathtub tray that adds a touch of luxury to your space. It’s full of useful features, like a slot to store a stemmed wine glass, a stand for displaying a tablet, a niche for your phone, and more. Plus, its width is adjustable, making it compatible with different sized tubs.

04 Store Knickknacks In Classic Glass Jars With Cork Lids Otis Classic Small Glass Jars with Lids (Set of 12) Amazon $14 See on Amazon Storage can be both practical and whimsical thanks to this set of glass jars that come with cork lids. The set contains 12 glasses, each with a 3.4-ounce capacity. Not only are they great for storing display-worthy items around the house, they’re perfect for party favors since labels and rustic brown twine also come included.

05 Hang Skirts & Suits On These Handsome Wooden Hangers Zober Wooden Suit Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $16 See on Amazon If you’re looking to class up your closet on the cheap, these wooden suit hangers are a great choice for easily storing skirts, slacks, and more without wrinkles. The set comes with 10 hangers and each one includes a swiveling hook, strap notches on the top, and clips on the bottom rung. They’re made from high-quality lotus wood and can support up to 15 pounds each, too. Available colors: 3

06 Rest Your Head On A Silky Pillowcase With Skin & Hair Benefits J JIMOO Natural Silk Pillowcase Amazon $17 See on Amazon Your skin and hair deserve some TLC, and you can deliver it with this silk pillowcase that provides lots of slip, which can prevent creasing and breakage. It looks super fancy, too, since it’s made from mulberry silk and has a 600 thread count and a hidden zipper closure. It’s also highly rated, with over 27,000 reviewers weighing in to give it a 4.5-star rating. Available colors: 27

07 Drape A Luxurious Duvet Cover Over Your Bed HC COLLECTION King Duvet Cover Set Amazon $30 See on Amazon Swapping out your betting for this king duvet cover set is an easy way to make your home look more expensive. Made from a lightweight, breathable microfiber fabric, this set comes with a duvet with a zipper closure and two pillow shams. Bonus: it won’t wrinkle, pill, or fade in the wash. Available colors: 12

08 Expertly Organize Flatware In A Bamboo Utensil Drawer Signature Living Bamboo Expandable Utensil Drawer Organizer Amazon $17 See on Amazon This utensil drawer organizer can take you from kitchen chaos to silverware harmony in no time. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, it can expand from seven to nine slots in seconds to fit your storage needs. The extra-long, 17.5-inch slots on the side are excellent for storing oversized items like tongs, too.

09 Create A Warm Ambiance With A Himalayan Salt Lamp Greenco Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $28 See on Amazon Opting for striking statement decor is a great way to make your home look more expensive, and this Himalayan salt lamp is no exception. Several salt crystals come encased in a wire basket, giving it a bonfire-style look that’s sure to turn heads as it emits a warm glow. At just 8 inches tall, it’s compact enough to fit in most spaces.

10 Add An Elegant Finishing Touch To Your Bedroom With A Polished Bedskirt HC Collection Full Bed Skirt Amazon $19 See on Amazon Snag this bedskirt and instantly elevate your bed set. It features a 14-inch drop to ensure it will reach the floor, making it a practical addition if you’re looking to conceal extra storage underneath your bed. It comes in lots of colors and is available in sizes ranging from a twin all the way up to California King. Available colors: 12

11 Fake A Home Reno With This Brush Set That Keeps Tiles Scrubbed & Shiny Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Brush (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon If you’re looking for a refresh, consider this drill brush set that can help make surfaces look so new it might look like you’ve renovated. The set comes with three different shaped brushes which are great for both detail work and large surface areas, plus a drill bit adapter. It’s safe to use with most drills. Available colors: 5

12 Replace Plastic Hangers With Stylish Velvet Hangers Zober Velvet Shirt Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $18 See on Amazon Give your closet a streamlined, organized look with this set of velvet non-slip hangers that keeps garments firmly in place thanks to the texture and shoulder strap notches. At just $18 for a pack of 20, they ring in at under a dollar each and have a helpful swivel hook for easy access. Each hanger can hold up to 10 pounds. Available colors: 7

13 Create Intentional Home Decor By Displaying Curated Items On Floating Shelves Greenco Wall Mounted Photo Ledge Floating Shelves (Set of 2) Amazon $32 See on Amazon Turn storage into thoughtful decor curation with these mounted floating shelves. Each of the two shelves has a small ledge, making it perfect for balancing framed photos and more. Installation is easy, too, since they come with pre-drilled holes and all the hardware you need. Available colors: 4

14 Set The Mood In Any Room With Pillar Candles Melt Candle Company Unscented Handpoured Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $25 See on Amazon This elegant collection of pillar candles is an easy way to add elevated ambiance to any space. Because they’re unscented, they’re great for people with sensitivities, and they have a generous 70-hour burn time. Each candle measures 6 inches high and comes with a cotton wick. Available colors: 7

15 Give Bathrooms A Dash Of The Unexpected With A Wooden Bath Mat Domax Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $33 See on Amazon Give your bathroom a chic, natural spa vibe with this wooden bath mat. Made from 100% natural bamboo, it won’t feel flimsy underfoot. It has a classic square shape, easily wipes clean, and is safe for both indoor and outdoor use.

16 Install Lighting Under Cabinets To Illuminate Your Kitchen Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Light (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon Adding some modern backlighting with these LED under cabinet lights is a great way to illuminate your kitchen in style. The set of two lights comes with everything you need for installation, including adhesive tape and screws. Control the brightness and timing of your lights with a handy remote.

17 Get Coordinated With A Set Of Matching Hand Towels Cacala Turkish Hand Towels (Set of 4) Amazon $30 See on Amazon Matching linens is a great way to elevate your home, and this set of Turkish hand towels can be used as a placemat, dinner napkin, spa towel, and more. They’re made from 100% cotton and feature decorative fringe at the ends for a festive touch. They come with a label on the side that makes a convenient loop for hanging, too. Available colors: 43

18 Neatly Hang Knives Instead Of Using Bulky Butcher Blocks Cucino Magnetic Knife Strip Amazon $20 See on Amazon You can clear off extra surface space and elegantly display your knives with this magnetic knife strip. It installs without any drilling, and the adhesive and screws needed come included. It’s made from stainless steel, won’t rust, and can easily stick to wood, tile, glass, and more.

19 Add A Luxurious Sheepskin Rug To Your Bedroom Ashler Home Deco Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug Amazon $18 See on Amazon This faux sheepskin rug is sure to add a touch of fluffy, luxurious flair wherever you lay it. It features a non-slip backing so it will stay in place, and it comes in a range of colors and size dimensions. Better yet, it’s well reviewed, with over 45,000 users weighing in to give it a 4.5-star rating. Available colors: 25

20 Prevent Rugs From Slipping With Convenient Rug Grippers Rabenda Rug Grippers (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Rooms with rugs that lay neat and flat look elevated and expensive, and thankfully you can achieve the look with these rug grippers that cost just $12. The triangular grips stick to the corners of your rugs to provide traction that keeps the rug from slipping. Better yet, they won’t leave any residue when it comes time to remove them.

21 Remove Stains From Furniture & Carpets To Keep Everything Looking New Chateau Spill Red Wine Remover Amazon $8 See on Amazon Stock up on this affordable red wine remover that you can use on nearly any surface. Whether you’re looking to clean upholstery, clothing, or carpets, this remover is strong and easy to use. Just dab up any extra liquid, spray it on, and wipe it away to reveal a stain-free surface.

22 Install A Luxurious Rainfall Shower Head WaterPoint Shower Head Amazon $27 See on Amazon For a bathroom that feels more like a hotel than a home, try this rainfall shower head. It provides a high pressure experience using less water, since it infuses the water with air bubbles. The head swivels, too, so you can get the perfect angle, and the whole system comes with a lifetime warranty for extra confidence.

23 Hang Mason Jar Sconces For A Charming Glow Greenco Wall Hung Mason Jar Sconce Amazon $24 See on Amazon This pair of Mason jar sconces adds unexpected, whimsical flair and a gentle glow to any space. Each sconce comes with a cluster of string lights in the jar, rustic wood backing and rope hanging supports, and charming faux blooms. Just pop in some batteries and you’re good to go.

24 Store Fruit In Gorgeous Bamboo Bowls HABITAS Spun Bamboo Fruit Bowl Amazon $35 See on Amazon A little thoughtful staging in your kitchen can make the whole room look more expensive, and this bamboo fruit bowl is a great place to start. With its wide open mouth that measures nearly a foot in diameter, it has a generous storage capacity and clean, minimalist lines that will work in nearly any space. Available colors: 4

25 Display Your Liquor In An Elegant Decanter Bormioli Rocco Capitol Decanter Sets Amazon $33 See on Amazon If your bar cart is a crowded mess of mismatched bottles, streamline it by upgrading to this glass decanter. It features a decorative, airtight stopper and gently curved sides for easy handling and pouring. With its nearly 24-ounce capacity and dishwasher-safe construction, it’ll be a handsome and practical addition to your home.

26 Keep Coffee Fresh & Neatly Stored In An Airtight Canister Coffee Gator Coffee Canister Amazon $29 See on Amazon Half-opened coffee bags look messy and can impact flavor, so clean up your counter with a coffee canister. Made from durable stainless steel, this canister features an airtight seal with a helpful date indicator at the top so you’ll know exactly when it’s time to replace your beans or grounds. It even comes with a bonus scoop. Available colors: 2

27 Spruce Up Your Fridge With Organizers Greenco Refrigerator and Freezer Narrow Storage Bin Amazon $13 See on Amazon This clear storage bin is exactly what your refrigerator needs to keep it organized and looking clean. Made from BPA-free plastic, this bin is a sturdy option for storing produce, condiments, soda, and more so you can easily spot what you need with just a glance. Just wipe it down with soap and water to clean.

28 Serve Appetizers & Desserts On A Chic Marble Board Thirteen Chefs Marble Pastry Board Amazon $20 See on Amazon If your hosting skills could use a little extra oomph, level up with this marble serving board that’s sure to impress. It’s made with grippy rubber feet on the underside so it won’t scratch surfaces and is available in a range of size dimensions. Users report that it’s super easy to clean, too.

29 Add Light & Bling To An Entryway With This Eye-Catching Chandelier Hong-in Crystal Flushmount Chandelier Fixture Amazon $30 See on Amazon This dazzling mini chandelier is a great way to amp up a boring light fixture. Featuring a flush mount base and tons of dramatic, dripping crystal strands, this chandelier looks so much more expensive than it is. It takes a 40-watt bulb and gives off a soft, atmospheric glow.

30 Streamline Your Home Bar With A Sleek Matching Cocktail Set Soing 11-Piece Silver Bartender Kit Amazon $30 See on Amazon Ensure your bar looks tidy and coordinated with this cocktail shaker set. Made from stainless steel and available in finishes like silver, rose copper, and gold, this 11-piece set comes with a shaker, muddler, and more. It all comes artfully displayed in a handsome wooden stand, too. Available colors: 8

31 Offer Water The Italian Way — In A Gorgeous Glass Bottle Bormioli Rocco Officina Water Bottle Amazon $23 See on Amazon Ridding your table of product labels is a quick and easy way to make it look more elevated, and this glass water bottle is a great tool to help get you there. Simply fill this 40.5-ounce bottle with a beverage of your choosing for a classic and modern-looking table setting. The metal top with the rubber gasket helps ensure a tight seal, too.

32 Proudly Display A Farmhouse-Inspired Cookie Jar Home Acres Designs Farmhouse Cookie Jar Amazon $19 See on Amazon Who can resist the charm of this vintage, farmhouse-inspired cookie jar? Made from rustic tin for an authentic feel, this jar has some modern upgrades that make it super practical, like an airtight lid that’s sealed with rubber. It measures 6.25-inches wide and 9 inches tall, ensuring it has a generous capacity.

33 Make It Look Like A Pro Organized Your Kitchen With These Matching Containers Simple Gourmet Cereal Containers Storage Set (Set of 3) Amazon $23 See on Amazon Being the type of person who has a labeled pantry isn’t as far out of reach as you think, and these storage containers can help get you there. This set comes with three 3.6 quart containers perfect for storing dry goods like pasta, cereal, baking supplies, and more. They feature airtight lids and come with blackboard-style labels and a chalk pen, too.

34 Store Ice In An Insulated Ice Bucket That Looks So Fancy Double- Wall Stainless Steel Insulated Ice Bucket Amazon $28 See on Amazon Adding little touches to your home that make it feel like a hotel is an easy way to make everything seem more expensive, and this stainless steel ice bucket is no exception. It’s double-wall insulated to prevent excess melting and features a chic bamboo lid. The hook on top even doubles as space to store the included tongs.

35 Beautify Your Patio With A Set Of String Lights Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights Amazon $32 See on Amazon Backyards deserve TLC too, and these outdoor string lights can make your space look magical with little effort. These lights have a waterproof rating of IP55 and can withstand temperatures ranging from -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Better yet, since they’re solar powered, so they’re easier on your utility bills.

36 Add Texture & Color To Your Living Room By Swapping Out Pillow Covers decorUhome Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See on Amazon Make your furniture look refreshed by updating your current pillows with a set of new pillow covers. Featuring a bold, geometric design brought to life with textural accents, these pillow cases feature a hidden zipper closure for a seamless look. They come in several size dimensions and are safe to clean in the washing machine. Available colors: 9

37 Put The Finishing Touch On Curtains With Pretty Tie Backs Melaluxe Magnetic Curtain Tie Backs (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon These curtain tie backs prove that attention to small details can make a big difference. Featuring bejeweled nubs and shiny cords, these tie backs are magnetic, making them incredibly easy to attach and detach as needed. They’re well-rated by reviewers, too, over 5,000 of whom weighed in to give them a 4.5-star rating. Available colors: 9

38 Make A Great First Impression With Floating House Numbers NACH Floating Mount Shadow House Address Number Amazon $10 See on Amazon Your house’s curb appeal makes an impression before you do, so upgrade your address display with these house numbers that deliver a floating effect. Each number has a matte black finish and is made from sturdy aluminum. All the necessary screws and anchors for installation come included.

39 Hang Striking Abstract Art On Your Wall GULETHUN Canvas Wall Art Amazon $30 See on Amazon Empty walls can look underwhelming, so spice things up with this sophisticated, abstract canvas wall art. It comes as a set of three prints displayed in wooden frames, measuring 12 by 16 inches each. And since the canvas is UV-resistant, you don’t need to worry about your artwork fading over time.

40 Swap Ordinary Lightbulbs For Color-Changing Smart Bulbs Vont Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See on Amazon Lighting can make a huge impact in a space, and these affordable smart light bulbs can help you get the most for your money. They pair with virtual assistants like Alexa so you can remotely dim them or choose from over 16 million color options. They’re capable of running for up to 20,000 hours, too.

41 Try Some Strip Lights That Turn Your TV Into A Home Theater PANGTON VILLA Led Strip Lights Amazon $12 See on Amazon For just $12 you can score these LED strip lights that easily stick to the back of your TV with adhesive tape to create a visually appealing backlighting affect. They’re powered by your TV’s USB port but also come with a handy remote that lets you select color, brightness, and more. It even has an option for a strobe effect.

42 Make An Artsy Vase A Focal Point In Your Living Room Blessings Decor New Modern Luxury Home Decoration Ceramic Vase Amazon $35 See on Amazon An interesting floral display starts with an eye-catching vessel, and this ceramic vase pair definitely fits the bill. It features two separate vases with an interlocking design for a refined look that’s slightly unexpected. They’re compact, too, with the taller vase measuring at 9 inches high.

43 Display Your Jewelry On A Mirrored Decorative Tray Meetart Rectangle Organizer Amazon $35 See on Amazon This mirrored tray is the perfect organizer for vanities, bar carts, coffee tables, and more. Featuring a reflective glass bottom and mirrored tile on the rim, it gives off glamorous disco vibes that will brighten any space. Many reviewers say they highly recommend it and remarked on how well made it seems.

44 Dress Up Your Windows With Sumptuous Curtains Regal Home Collections Amore Curtains Amazon $25 See on Amazon If you’re ready for your Bridgerton era, these voluminous curtains can deliver just the right amount of drama. The set comes with five pieces, including two curtain panels, two tie backs, and one waterfall valence. They’re light-filtering, too, so they provide plenty of privacy without sacrificing brightness. Available colors: 11