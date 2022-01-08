50 Cheap Things That Came Out Of Nowhere & Are Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

With so many influencers out there on a plethora of content-sharing apps like Instagram and TikTok, it’s no wonder that products that have been sitting on the shelves for years suddenly gain rapid popularity. Sometimes, all it takes is one highly-viewed positive review of a product for it to sell out everywhere in just a couple of days.

Considering how many products exist on the virtual shelves of Amazon, the e-commerce site is a goldmine for potentially-viral products in any and every category. From beauty essentials, to accessory must-haves, to things that simply make your life easier, Amazon has truly everything you could ever need, including those beloved viral products that you see all over your social media feeds.

Lucky for you, we found 50 items on Amazon that everyone’s obsessed with, with tons of positive, five-star reviews to prove their worth. Whether you’re looking for waterproof eyeshadow, a stylish Carhartt beanie, or set of vaccine card protectors, we promise that you’ll love them just as much as everyone else does.

01 These Snack Bins That Have A 4.8-Star Rating On Amazon YIHONG Food Packet Organizer Bins (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Don’t let your endless supply of snacks in the pantry get out of hand, let these clear organizers do all the neatening up for you. This pack of four clear containers grant you easy access to all of your individually-packed snacks and keep slim bags from falling over. There’s even dividers included so they can stay upright and these bins are stackable to save you pantry space, which is why these compact bins have gained a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

02 A 4-Pack Of Hair Claws That Give You An Updo In Seconds TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips 4 Inch Amazon $14 See On Amazon It may be 2022, but the ‘90s are back, just take a look at these popular hair claws to see how. These vintage-inspired clips are non-slip and durable, and the soft teeth won’t hurt your locks or your scalp. Available in 15 differently colored packs of four, these are a fashion favorite with a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

03 An Easy-To-Use Eyeshadow Stick That Truly Lasts All Day Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick Amazon $15 See On Amazon With over 13,000 five-star reviews, this eyeshadow stick is one of those highly-reviewed makeup products that truly works for everyone. The highly-pigmented cream-to-powder eyeshadow goes on flawlessly, is totally waterproof, and has a smudger tool to perfect your look. Even better: it comes in tons of fabulous colors that let you experiment with many different styles.

04 This Sleek Alarm Clock That Doubles As A Makeup Mirror SZELAM Mirror Surface LED Clock Amazon $24 See On Amazon Working as both a cool decor item and a useful makeup mirror, this alarm clock is a must for your room. With adjustable brightness levels, two USB ports, snooze capabilities, and a 6 1/2-inch mirrored display, this alarm clock will put all other traditional clocks to shame.

05 This Chic Jewelry Hanger That Doubles As Decor For Your Dresser Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your jewelry collection on display for everyone to see — and for you to have easy access when choosing your accessories for the day — with this hanging jewelry organizer. This pretty gold display lets you hang all of your necklaces, hoop earrings, and rings with ease, and even has a special platform at the bottom for pieces that can’t be hung. Functional and stylish, this organizer has a 4.8-star rating on

06 These Blue Light Glasses That Make You Look Cool On Zoom livho 2 Pack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon Protect your eyes from fatigue after looking at screens all day with this best-selling two-pack of blue light glasses. These frames are surprisingly stylish, but beyond their modern appeal, they have transparent lenses that block harmful blue light from computers, TVs, cellphones, and other electronics. If you don’t believe that these work, look no further than the 60,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

07 These Best-Selling Hangers That Save Tons Of Closet Space DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Clothes Pants Hangers Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you have tons of pants but are sick of how bulky then can be to store, these S-shaped hangers are for you. These space-saving hangers will keep your pants neatly hung and eliminate excess creases. Instead of using one hanger per pair, these clever hangers allow you to hang up to five pairs on just one hanger. Beyond pants, these hangers are great for towels, scarves, skirts, belts, and other clothing items. This is a no-brainer for cramped closet-havers.

08 This Slim Can Cooler That Keeps Your Seltzers Chilled Maars Skinny Can Cooler for Slim Beer & Hard Seltzer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This best-selling Thermacooler can keep your hard seltzers, energy drinks, and other slim cans ice cold for up to 12 hours all without ruining your aesthetic thanks to the wide variety of pretty colors and styles. These are an Amazon favorite with over 12,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating overall.

09 These Dermaplaning Tools For Quick Shaves At Home Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Dermaplaning can be useful if you have stray hairs or dead skin that bugs you, but it’s important to make sure you have good tools to do so. This highly-rated Schick Hydro Slik facial razor is perfect for shaving and exfoliating your face, and they even come with precision micro guards that protect your skin from potential damage as well as an attachment that help you shape your eyebrows.

10 A Trendy Fanny Pack That You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere adidas Originals National Waist Fanny Pack-Travel Bag Amazon $22 See On Amazon Finding the best bag to bring with you on-the-go can be a difficult task. If you prefer a hands-free option, this adidas fanny pack is a must-have for you, with a simple, two-zipper design, adjustable waistband, and ample room for storing your phone, keys, wallet, and face masks. This is a tried-and-true favorite with almost 9,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

11 The 100% Silk Eye Mask That Blocks Out Light Like A Champ Jersey Slumber 100% Silk Sleep Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon If the rising sun keeps getting in the way of a full night’s sleep, this 100% silk sleep mask is here to save the day. This mask has a soft exterior and a convenient adjustable strap that allows for maximum comfort when you’re drifting off to sleep. Of course, it blocks out all surrounding light in your bedroom for a guaranteed rest, which is why it has 17,000 five-star reviews.

12 These Vacuum-Sealed Bags That Make Storage A Breeze Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for ways to store your out-of-season clothes or old bedding, look no further than these vacuum-sealed storage bags. These magical, space-saving bags can reduce the volume of your stored items by 80%, making them the perfect option for tight closets, under-the-bed storage, or cramped linen closets.

13 A Small But Powerful Humidifier You Can Travel With Movtip 500ml Small Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier is just 5 inches tall, so you can take it with you to the work or on vacay, but it packs quite the punch. This 500 milliliter humidifier has two modes — a continuous 6-hour spray or a 12-hour intermittent spray —and can be controlled with just one button. It gives off a warm white light and is whisper quiet, making it great for nighttime use.

14 These Adorable Eyeliner Pencils With Four Fun Colors Wet n Wild Little Twin Stars Starry Eyes Eyeliner Pencil Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon These adorable, colorful eyeliner pencils from beloved affordable beauty brand Wet n Wild will be your new beauty obsession. Each pack has creamy, pigmented white, gold, pink, and teal pencils that let you explore your creative side. These are pencils you can feel good about, too, since they’re vegan and cruelty-free.

15 A Carhartt Beanie That Has 101,000 Five-Star Reviews Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie Amazon $17 See On Amazon Your head will feel warm, but you’ll feel cool as hell in this Carhartt beanie that comes in tons of different colors. Not only is this accessory a perfect add-on to any causal outfit, but it’s super soft and durable, making it a necessity for anyone needing to keep their head and ears toasty during chilly winter months. With 117,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating on Amazon, you know this is a winner.

16 A DIY Gel Manicure Kit That Will Give You Fab Nails For 3 Weeks Beetles Nail Tips and Glue Gel Nail Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re tired of spending money at the salon but don’t want to give up perfectly manicured hands, then this at-home nail kit is for you. This kit has everything you need for the perfect set of gel nails or tips, including UV/LED lamp, nail glue gel, and 500 coffin-style nail tips. The brand promises that results will last for three weeks.

17 A Set Of Organic Essential Oils That’s Perfect For Novices Cliganic USDA Organic 100% Pure Natural Aromatherapy Essential Oils Set (8-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a way to get into the world of aromatherapy but don’t know where to start, this essential oil starter pack is the way to go. This pack of eight oils comes with popular scents, like peppermint, eucalyptus, and lavender, all of which are in glass amber bottles that protect the oils from losing their natural scent and properties. For novices, this pack also comes with a handy dilution chart and booklet so you can use your oils properly.

18 A Multifunctional Food Chopper With A Comfort Grip Farberware Professional Nylon Masher & Smasher Amazon $10 See On Amazon No need to whip out a hand mixer to shred meat, mash potatoes, or break up ground beef. This easy-to-use food masher and smasher can do the trick. This five-blade chopper chop, stir, and mash a variety of ingredients and allows you to scrape the side of the bowl as you mix your food. The handle is made to be comfortable to use, and this thing is heat resistant up to 450 degrees, all smart features that helped this amass over 25,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

19 A One-Step Cleanser To Streamline Your Skincare Routine Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your skin tends to be more oily, this Philosophy facial cleanser might be a good option for you. This one-step cleanser is free of parabens and works to deep clean your pores and clear up makeup buildup, all while gently hydrating and toning your skin. With the world of skincare so saturated these days, it can be virtually impossible to determine what sort of products will work for your skin, but you can trust the 4.8-star rating on this cleanser.

20 The Plush Slippers That Have 25,000 Five-Star Reviews Jessica Simpson Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Give your cold feet some relief with these stylish and cozy memory foam slippers. Lined with faux fur, these machine washable house slippers will ensure your toes stay toasty all day long, and the memory foam design give your feet the support that most other slippers don’t provide. Even better? These come in 11 super chic colors.

21 A Makeup-Removing Micellar Water With Rave Reviews Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin and are looking to ditch your makeup wipes, you absolutely need this Bioderma micellar water. Not only is this product beloved in Europe, but its non-sticky, gentle formula removes 99% of makeup without leaving a film on your skin like other micellar solutions. If you don’t believe me, believe the 23,000-plus five-star reviews and 4.7-star overall rating.

22 The Nourishing Shower Oil That Leaves Your Skin Silky-Smooth L'Occitane Cleansing And Softening Almond Shower Oil Amazon $25 See On Amazon Dry skin is a problem many endure especially during cold winter months, so hydrate your skin with this milky L'Occitane shower oil. It gently cleans and softens skin in the shower thanks to the grape seed oil and sweet almond oil, leaving you silky smooth and lightly smelling of almond.

23 These Cozy Ugg Socks That Come In Tons Of Cute Colors UGG Rib Knit Slouchy Crew Sock Amazon $18 See On Amazon Everyone needs a few pairs of cozy socks to get them through the winter, like these UGG crew socks that come in 16 different colors like subtle shades of blue, purple, and gray as well as bolder reds and violets. Wear these under boots or on their own around the house and experience the ultimate comfort that comes from these soft ribbed socks, which have earned a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

24 A Stackable Bento Box That Has Plenty Of Room Bentgo Classic - All-in-One Stackable Bento Box Amazon $15 See On Amazon This stackable bento box is suitable for adults and kids, and comes with one 2 cup compartment on the bottom and two 3/4 cup compartments on top, giving you plenty of space for lunch. It even comes with utensils, so you don’t need to use crummy plastic ones. Made with BPA-free, food safe material, this bento box is a best seller on Amazon and has over 17,000 five-star reviews.

25 A Sunscreen Lotion That Also Moisturizes La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair UV Face Moisturizer with SPF Amazon $20 See On Amazon While it’s crucial to wear SPF every day, it can be hard to find a facial sunscreen that won’t clog your pores. This La Roche-Posay moisturizer and sunscreen combo lotion checks that box, but it also has SPF 30 in it, is oil-free, and fragrance free, so it’s great for sensitive skin types.

26 A Set Of Classic Wine Glasses That You Need In Your Home Godinger Stemless Wine Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Nothing says “I have my life together” like having this set of crystal wine glasses. This pack of four stemless glasses are an essential for any home, and prove incredibly useful when it’s your turn to host a dinner party or wine night. These classic glasses are also dishwasher safe, so you won’t have to stress about hand-washing them every time you want a little wine.

27 A Curling Wand With 10 Different Heat Settings Remington CI9538 Pro 1"-1.5" Pearl Ceramic Conical Curling Wand Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a tool that will give you smooth, bouncy curls or waves, this Remington curling wand might be what you need. This wand has a conical barrel with a crushed-pearl infused ceramic coating that allows for even heating of your hair that damages your locks less than other curling wands. It even comes with a protective glove so you won’t have to worry about burning your hands in the styling process.

28 This Rice Cooker That Cooks Perfect Grains In 20 Minutes Dash Mini Rice Cooker Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’ve never been able to master cooking rice, you’re not alone, but this DASH rice cooker is here to help you out. Just add water and your uncooked rice to this machine, press a button, and it’ll do the rest in 20 minutes or less. In addition to rice, this useful machine can cook soups, oatmeal, other grains, and so much more — just check the accompanying recipe book to see all that you can do.

29 This Hyaluronic Acid Serum That Makes Your Skin Glow Vichy Mineral 89 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum & Moisturizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Hydration is key for your skin, which is where this hyaluronic acid serum and moisturizer comes in handy. This serum is paraben-free, oil-free, alcohol-free, and fragrance-free but instead uses hyaluronic acid & volcanic water to hydrate and plump your skin. Use this on its own or combined with your regular facial moisturizer for those extra-dry days.

30 A Flashlight Beanie That Is So Useful Etsfmoa Beanie Hat with The Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon When you want to look stylish and have a little extra safety when you’re on-the-go at night, this beanie with a headlight will help you out. This beanie has a headlamp with three different brightness settings that can be recharged via USB and removed so you can wash the cap. It comes in 14 different colors, including neutral black and gray as well as fluorescent shades of yellow, orange, and green

31 A Knitted Throw Blanket That’s Unbelievably Soft Bourina Decorative Knitted Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon Throw blankets are a must-have around the house, and this knitted one is so soft and lightweight you can use it anywhere, be it on your favorite sofa, at the foot of your bed, or on a plane as you travel. This 100% acrylic blanket is durable enough to be washed and dried over and over again and is available in 25 different colors to suit your home’s aesthetic.

32 A 16-Piece Drawer Organizer Set To Keep Your Supplies Tidy Kootek Desk Drawer Organizer Set (16-Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether your desk drawer is a nightmare of office supplies or your vanity drawers are full of so many cosmetics you can’t see the bottom anymore, you can organize them with this 16-piece container set. There are five different sizes, so you can mix and match the pieces to sort every small, medium, and large, cluttered drawer in your home.

33 This Sophisticated Watch That Suits Everyone’s Style Nine West Strap Watch Amazon $24 See On Amazon A watch is an ideal accessory to wear if you’re constantly on-the-go, and this classic Nine West watch is a great option from a trusted brand. There are several band and face finishes to choose from with this watch, including classic black and trendy rose gold, which will add a subtle, stylish touch to any outfit, no matter how casual or formal.

34 A Hair Brush That’s Infused With Softening Watermelon Oil Wet Brush Go Green Watermelon Oil Infused Detangling Hair Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you grew up hating putting a comb to your tangly, wet hair, there’s a chance you kept a Wet Brush on hand to make the job easier. This specific Wet Brush is infused with watermelon oil that’s meant to soften your strands with each brush through, and has special soft bristles that prevent split ends.

35 This Lip Balm That Uses Your pH To Give The Perfect Shade Winky Lux Flower Balm Amazon $16 See On Amazon Have you ever seen anything cooler than this all-natural, vegan lip balm that changes color based on your body? I haven’t! This Winky Lux Flower Balm goes on your lips clear, then changes to a subtle pink tint depending on the pH level of your lips, giving your pout a truly unique look.

36 A Set Of Button Pins That Tighten Or Loosen The Waist Of Your Jeans TOOVREN Button Pins for Jeans (8-Pack) $6 See On Amazon If your jean size seems to fluctuate from time to time and you don’t feel like breaking the bank on new pairs whenever you’ve gone up or down, you need these button pins for your pants. Available in five styles, pin one of thse eight pins on the waistband of your jeans to either loosen or tighten the waist of the pairs you already own in one inch either direction — no sewing or alterations required!

37 These Clever Window Blind Dusters That Save You Time Cleaning RUIMAICAN Window Blind Cleaner Duster Brush Kit 2 Pack Amazon $10 See On Amazon Dusting the blinds can be a huge pain, but this two-pack of handy window blind dusters gets the job done more efficiently. The clever design can brush three blinds at once, on the top and bottom, and features a comfort grip that won’t tire your hand out while you work.

38 This Non-Toxic Dye To Give Your Clothes A Fresh Look Rit Liquid Dye Amazon $7 See On Amazon Looking for a new hobby? Try tie-dyeing with this non-toxic fabric dye from Rit. This 8-ounce bottle of dye comes in over 30 different hues, so the dyeing opportunities are endless. Not to mention this best-selling dye formula is non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free, so it’s safe to use for the whole family.

39 An Electric Toothbrush That Polishes Your Pearly Whites Philips One Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush Amazon $24 See On Amazon After one use of this sleek, rechargeable toothbrush, you’ll never go back to regular old plastic brushes again. The bristles of this brush softly vibrate and gently clean your teeth, polishing your teeth instead of just brushing them. It even comes equipped with a timer, so you’re guaranteed to brush for the full two minutes.

40 A Spray Bottle That Is Incredibly Versatile Beautify Beauties Ultra Fine Continuous Water Mister Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you need a spray bottle for bringing life back to curly hair, spritzing your pans with oil, or cleaning your countertops, this continuous misting bottle is the one you should be using. This 5-ounce bottle comes empty, giving you the freedom to fill it with whatever liquid you need, and has a unique sustained fine mist that lasts 1.2 seconds.

41 These Warm Gloves That Let You Text Easily Trendoux Winter Gloves Amazon $11 See On Amazon Don’t risk getting frostbite just because you want to scroll through Twitter when you’re out and about, get these touchscreen gloves instead. These durable, cozy gloves are perfect for bracing the ice-cold elements, and three fingers on each hand have touchscreen tips, giving you the capability to use your smartphone while the gloves are still on. The non-slip grips on the palms also help ensure your phone stays securely in your hand.

42 A Set Of Pan Scrapers For Your Grill Or Cast-Iron Pan G.CATACC Pan Scrapers Set (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you struggle getting stubborn food scraps off of your grill or cast iron skillet, these handy pan scrapers will become your new best friends. These polycarbonate tools will help to safely dislodge any crusted-over food on your cookware, and they’re even dishwasher safe so you can use them again and again.

43 An Over-The-Door Shoe Shelf That Gives You Back Floor Space Whitmor Over the Door Shoe Shelves Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re still storing your shoes in a pile in your entryway or on your closet floor, consider a more effective storage solution. These over-the-door shoe shelves are the perfect way to keep up to 26 pairs of kicks neat without taking up precious floor space.

44 These Vaccine Card Protectors That Everyone Should Have Teskyer CDC Vaccination Card Protector (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon One of the last things you want damaged is your CDC vaccination card, which is why everyone should have one of these clear, plastic protectors around theirs to prevent any possible harm. This pack comes with five card holders with snap closures — keep one for yourself and give the other four to your family and friends.

45 A Wine Decanter That Doubles As A Pretty Centerpiece Godinger Wine Decanter Carafe Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you want to look like you have your life even more together, add this elegant wine decanter to your table. The carafe shape lets the wine aerate in a way it can’t inside its original bottle, and the unique shape of this decanter makes it easy to pour. This is a necessity for entertainers and wine-lovers alike, as it will make your dinner table look ultra-sophisticated all while helping you get the best flavors out of your favorite vino.

46 This Makeup Removing Balm That Feels So Luxe JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm 10-Ingredients Makeup Remover Amazon $13 See On Amazon A great way to remove your makeup that doesn’t involve wasteful wipes is by using a cleansing balm like this one from JUNO & Co. This organic 10-ingredient product has a silky texture that cleanses makeup, dirt, and oil from your face, all while leaving your skin glowing and hydrated.

47 A Heat Protectant Spray That Keeps Your Locks Looking Healthy CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re constantly styling your hair with heat, it’s crucial that you don’t forget to protect your strands before putting the iron to them. This CHI thermal protection spray is the No. 1 selling heat protectant on Amazon due to its use of vitamin A, vitamin E, keratin, and silk proteins that keep your locks smooth and damage-free no matter how often you bring out the hot tools.

48 A Eyebrow Grooming Kit That Has Everything You Need Eyebrow Kit Studio 8-in-1 Kit Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep your eyebrows in tip-top shape all of the time (without going to a salon) with this eight-piece grooming kit that comes with all of the essentials for perfect brows. This set comes with scissors, four different types of tweezers, an eyebrow razor, a brow pencil, and a brush all in a convenient carrying case, aka everything you need to keep your brows looking on-fleek 24/7.

49 These Small Storage Bins That Keep Clutter Organized ITYLIFE CITYLIFE Small Storage Bins (10-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon These small storage bins can truly be used in any space, from playrooms to closets to offices. Not only do these have a clear design, enabling you to see what’s in each and every bin, but they’re also stackable, ultimately maximizing your space no matter what’s inside or where you use these.