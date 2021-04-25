What does it take for a product to go viral? For starters, it has to be so innovative that it rises above a sea of other products and makes people stop, take note, order one for themselves, and then want to shout out its benefits from the hilltops. Consider social media the modern-day hilltop: these are the 53 most interesting products going viral on Instagram now. Considering their popularity and reasonable price tags, you shouldn't fault yourself for wanting to try them all.

There's a product on this list for every one of your wants and needs — from your longing to finally get your kitchen organized to your desire to kick back, relax, and create a spa-like atmosphere in the comfort of your own home. A six-piece set of stackable pantry and fridge organizers will help you find ingredients you need in seconds — no wonder they're a favorite among Instagram nesters. When you're finished getting your fridge in order, a speedy gel manicure dryer is waiting to help you get glam —don't forget to treat yourself to air-popped popcorn in the popper you'll also pick up that just so happens to have 11,000 Amazon reviews.

Every one of the items on this miscellaneous and fun list is highly rated and reviewed and has made a splash on Instagram. Find out what all of the fuss is about, add a few to your cart, and get ready to show them off on your own IG feed.

1. An Insulated Set Of Mugs So That Your Coffee Stays Hot Sweese Glass Coffee Mugs $36 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of two insulated coffee mugs are made from a double layer of strong borosilicate glass that keeps your coffee or tea hot for longer, but doesn't burn your fingers when you pick up the cup. Each cup holds 15 ounces, has a handle, and is safe for beverages up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. These are also perfect for keeping cold beverages chilly on a hot day.

2. The Cutest Toothpick Dispenser With A Bird That Picks Each One Up sheng'hang BIRD Toothpick Dispenser $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The next time you offer guests a toothpick you'll also offer them up a few laughs with this unique toothpick dispenser. The adorable holder features a bird on top that you push down so that it retrieves an individual toothpick in its beak, eliminating the common occurrence of picking up too many toothpicks at one time and making a mess of your counters. The holder comes in yellow or green.

3. These Pantry And Fridge Organizers To Whip Your Kitchen Into Shape Utopia Home Pantry Organizers (6-Piece) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Give everything in your pantry or fridge its own home with this set of six pantry organizers. The set comes with five drawers and one egg holding tray, all of which are conveniently transparent, durable, and stackable to save space. They have handles for easy portability and are perfect for storing pantry essentials, condiments, or even items like office and beauty supplies.

4. This Rose Quartz Jade Roller For Glowing Skin BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha, Face Roller $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Anytime a quirky beauty product is revealed to possess the power to give you a glow that makes you look like you're lit from within, you can guarantee it's going to go viral on Instagram. And that's exactly what has happened with this rose quartz facial roller and gua sha set, which you can use to give yourself a relaxing face massage that promotes blood flow and makes you feel ready to take on the day. The two-sided roller can relieve fatigued facial muscles and is designed with a larger roller on one side for your cheeks and forehead and a more compact roller on the other to target your under-eye area.

5. An Oil-Absorbing Face Roller Made From Volcanic Rock REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This volcanic rock facial roller is quickly gaining cult-favorite. status because it does what nothing else can: a few rolls over your skin absorbs oil without and, unlike oil-blotting papers, it can be washed and reused. The eco-friendly skin care gem doubles as a soothing facial massager and can be used on clean skin or over makeup. It has a 4.3-star rating and more than 15,000 reviews (and it's only growing in popularity, thanks to Instagram).

6. A Clever Guillotine For Perfectly Cut Bagels Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you relate to the experience that is clumsily slicing your bagel only to reveal two lopsided disasters, you need this bagel slicer shaped like a guillotine in your life and kitchen. Simply place your bagel in the slot and push down on the slicer handle. With minimal effort you will create the most perfectly sliced bagel in the world. You can also use this clever device for muffins, buns, and other hard-to-cut foods you love.

7. The Tool That Turns Any Skin Cleanser Into Whipped Foam NOONI Marshmallow Whip Maker Foam Cleanser $7 | Amazon See On Amazon When you find a gentle cleanser that removes makeup, dirt, and oil without stripping your skin of moisture, you want to shout it's name out from the hilltops (or just post about it constantly on Instagram). But this whip maker foam cleanser takes things one step further by actually turning your ordinary cleanser into a marshmallow-fluffy feeling cleanser. Add a pearl-size amount of cleanser and water to the tool, give the top of a few pumps, and voila, instant cleansing foam.

8. This Webcam Cover For Privacy When You Scroll Elimoons Ultra-Thin Webcam Cover $6 | Amazon See On Amazon If the thought of someone spying on your while you scroll your favorite websites freaks you out, solve the problem with this simple solution: a webcam cover that fits perfectly over the cam on your laptop, desktop, PC, macBook pro, iMac, mac Mini, computer, smart phone, echo spot, PS7, and other devices. It's thin, with movable slider, and is designed with adhesive that sticks to clean surfaces.

9. This Massaging Scalp Brush That Lifts Up Product Buildup HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush $8 | Amazon See On Amazon There are so many great reasons why Instagram is in love with this palm-size scalp brush, starting with the fact that it lifts up product buildup from hair sprays and gels while massaging your scalp and promoting blood flow. The highly rated brush features soothing silicone bristles, comes in four colors, and has racked up more than 73,000 reviews.

10. A Heated Bag Sealer To Keep Snacks Fresh mempedont Mini Bag Sealer (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't leave opened snack bags up to chance — seal them with this heated bag sealer so that your food stays crisp and fresh for longer. The pack of sealers are simple to use: open the cover to preheat them, slide them along the edge of a bag, and create a secure, airtight seal. The portable sealers run on two AA batteries (which are not included) and feature convenient hooks for storage.

11. The Fake Collar For An Instant Zoom-Worthy Wardrobe Upgrade Kalkehay Detachable Dickey Collar Blouse $9 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't feel like getting all dolled up for a Zoom call, but you want to put in some effort — here's the solution: a detachable dickie collar that slides under sweaters without looking bulky and features adjustable elastic straps to keep it from shifting. It provides an instantly polished professional look without compromising your comfort. The 100% cotton dickie comes in white, black, or pink in a pointed collar or round Peter Pan collar option.

12. An Electric Peeler That Works In A Few Seconds Starfrit Rotato Express 2.0 $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Quickly peel your favorite fruits or veggies with this electric peeler that has people stopping their scroll on Instagram. Just mount the produce on the bottom holder, lower the upper holder onto the food and press the red button. The peeler does all the work for you. It’s super fast and stays secure on the counter thanks to the non-slip base. It’s lightweight and compact making it easy to store.

13. A Rotating Makeup Organizer With Adjustable Shelves Miserwe Makeup Organizer $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Store and display your favorite beauty products at home with this 360-degree rotating makeup organizer. It’s made of acrylic and can be adjusted to different heights to accommodate bottles and tubes of all sizes. The organizer can hold at least 60 makeup brushes, 30 skin care products, and other accessories including lipsticks, nail polish, and eyeliner. It fully disassembles and can be easily cleaned.

14. A Cup For Keeping Cereal Crunchy On The Go The CrunchCup - Portable Cereal Cup $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Now you can eat cereal on the go and keep it from getting soggy with this cereal cup. The clever kitchen product features two cups: one for the cereal and one for the milk, so that they stay separated until it's time for you to enjoy them. The two containers only meet as you pour the cereal into your mouth. The cup is also BPA-free and can be put into the dishwasher. There’s no need for a spoon, either.

15. The Pancake Batter Mixer That Eliminates Clumps Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Make the smoothest and easiest pancakes with this pancake batter mixer that the internet loves. The mixer has a wired "Blender Ball" whisk inside to thoroughly mix the ingredients as you shake the bottom. The container itself also has a wide mouth, so filling it with ingredients is simple. Plus, the easy-pour spout makes perfectly round pancakes with a simple squeeze.

16. These Interlocking Storage Jars For Snacks BlenderBottle GoStak Twist n' Lock Storage Jars $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These durable jars are perfect for snacks or supplements on the go. This set comes with four jars that are stackable and interlocking — plus they even fit inside a BlenderBottle. The twist n’ lock system creates an airtight seal on the containers with just a quarter twist. They’re made of Tritan plastic, which is stain- and odor-resistant, plus they can be washed in the dishwasher.

17. A Dog Paw Washer You Can Take To The Park Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Dog parents can't stop sharing this portable dog paw washer, which is designed to quickly clean your pup’s paws, wherever you are. Simply add water and insert your dog's muddy paw, twist, and you're done. It features large silicone bristles that help remove dirt and mud on contact and comes in three sizes to suit any dog breed. Keep one in the car for post-park clean-off or for rainy days.

18. A Phone Mount That Fits In Your Cup Holder TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Mount $19 | Amazon See On Amazon With the help of this cup holder phone mount for your car, you can drive without constantly adjusting your device. The mount features 360-degree rotation and cradles most smartphones with ease. Plus, it fits perfectly into a standard cup holder and can adjust depending on the holder's width. With 14 unique locking positions and a soft grip, your phone will be secure and easy to view.

19. This Glass Vase That Makes Your Home Look More Elegant Bloomingville Stout Clear Glass Vase $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic glass vase has shoppers double-tapping and can you blame them? The transparent vase is modern, yet timeless and serves as a beautiful decoration. Add some flowers, marbles, or sand to create a custom home decor piece that everyone will notice.

20. The Sunset Lamp That Amplifies Your Insta Pictures Chzghe Sunset Lamp $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The unique sunset lamp mimics the ambient light from a sunset so you can enjoy a stunning backdrop whenever you want. The projection lamp is made of iron and has a thick crystal lens that projects the light at a wider angle. The light itself can be rotated 180 degrees back and forth or 360 degrees around the body of the lamp. Don’t let the size fool you — this lamp creates a beautiful light that’s perfect for photographs or just relaxation.

21. These Faux Fur Pillow Covers That Come In 26 Colors XeGe Faux Fur Throw Pillow Cases $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Spice up your living space or bedroom with these faux fur throw pillow covers. The fluffy pillowcases have a zipper closure that’s hidden and cover a 20-by-26-inch pillow (which is not included). One side of the cover features plush shaggy microfiber, while the other is a soft velvet mink. These covers come in 26 gorgeous colors like pink and navy blue ombre.

22. This Hot Air Popcorn Maker That Healthier DASH Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Make family movie night a little bit healthier, without sacrificing taste with this hot air popcorn maker, which has more than 11,000 reviews. Just measure your kernels and push the single button to start popping. Since it uses hot air instead of oil or added preservatives, it makes healthier popcorn. It comes with a measuring cup and a recipe book and you can choose among three colors: aqua, red, or white.

23. These Rug Grippers That Keep Your Carpets From Bunching Home Techpro Rug Grippers $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your rugs from slipping or bunching with these rug grippers. They stick onto the corners of your rugs and then adhere to floors, keeping your rug in place without leaving any residue behind. They’re less than one-tenth of an inch thick so your carpet lays flat, and they come in packs of eight or four.

24. These Strong Silicone Reusable Storage Bags Stasher Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Waste not — these reusable silicone storage bags are better for the planet and they're so durable that your food will stay secure inside without spilling. These dishwasher and microwave-safe bags stand up on their own, which makes it so much easier to transfer leftovers and ingredients into them without making a mess. They have an airtight seal and come in four sizes and 10 colors.

25. A Wildly Popular Hot Air Brush For Professional Looking Blowouts At Home REVLON 3 Heat 2 Speed Pro Hair Dryer and Volumizer $54 | Amazon See On Amazon It's the hot air brush that has taken over Instagram — one that is about to make your morning routine a hundred times faster. This 1100-watt blowdryer brush features three heat options and two speeds with a large round brush that detangles while adding volume to your hair. If you are a fan of professional blowouts but can never achieve the same look at home, you need this brush in your life.

26. The Magical Pink Pimple Drying Lotion That Works Overnight Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Mario Badescu's famous pink drying lotion is the classic pimple buster that has been hard at work zapping annoying zits for years now. The formula works thanks to an effective but gentle blend of salicylic acid, sulfur, calamine, and zinc oxide. Apply the spot treatment to your pimple, let it dry and work its magic overnight, and wake up to a much, much less angry zit that is on its way to healing.

27. This Portable Solar Charger That Doubles As A Flashlight TOMETC Solar Power Bank $42 | Amazon See On Amazon No need to search high and low for an outlet because this solar-powered charger will keep your devices going strong even when you're out camping or at the beach. The waterproof charger, which doubles as a flashlight, can charge up to two devices at the same time and even comes with a portable compass, making it the one accessory you need for all of your outdoor adventures.

28. A Marble Rolling Pin That Stays Cool For Your Best Cakes Ever Flexzion Embossed Rolling Pins $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This marble rolling pin is the baking accessory you never knew you needed that's about to take your homemade creations from good to magnificent. This is a heavier pin that you can chill in the fridge beforehand so that it doesn't stick to your dough (which is the most annoying thing ever) and is better suited to pastry dough and fondant icing. It has wooden handles and washes like a dream.

29. These Twinkling LED Lights For Your Window Or Patio Twinkle Star LED Window Curtain String Light $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Everyone is looking for ways to make their home more magical and these LED lights for your window or patio make every day feel like a party, even if your plans are to WFH and then relax with Netflix. The string lights can be set to eight mode settings: combination, in waves, sequential, slogs , chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on. They make the perfect curtain decoration, but are also waterproof, so add them to your garden for a fairytale landscape.

30. These Long-Lasting Solar Lights For Gardens And Driveways Enkman Solar Lights (4-Pack) $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Add these wireless solar lights to your garden, driveway, or in front of your home and forget about them — they're designed with 140 bright solar powered lights and have an optional motion sensor, which means they are as low maintenance as lights get and will last a long time. The lights come in a pack of four and are waterproof and able to withstand cold temperatures and frost, with three light modes that include constant light, dim light sensor mode, and sensor mode.

31. The Sandwich Cutter That Makes Lunch Feel Fancy Tribe Glare Sandwich Cutter and Sealer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure you can leave your sandwich a square and have a perfectly fine meal, but you're craving something fancier, all you have to do is use this sandwich cutter to create an adorable flying saucer shape that will put a smile on your face and inspire children to eat up. The BPA-free cutters come with a large and small tool in a variety of colors, as well as a fancy square shape.

32. These Multipurpose Cleaning Sponges That Won't Absorb Odors Scrub Daddy Colors - FlexTexture $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Eliminate the worst thing about sponges — they can become moldy and start to smell — and add in even more multitasking purposes and you have this much-loved Scrub Daddy. The pack of three sponges come in different colors and can handle every mess and job you can imagine, from cleaning cast iron pots without scratching them to scrubbing the chrome on your car. They dry fast and won't absorb odors.

33. These Hygienic Portable Toilet Seat Covers Porta Hygiene - Toilet Seat Covers $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find yourself in a public toilet, don't start to panic — these portable toilet seat covers are there to save you from germs and bacteria. These covers come in a money-saving pack of 60 in individual resealable bags. Made from 100% virgin wood pulp, the liners are disposable and biodegradable.

34. The Speedy Light Lamp For At-Home Gel Manicures SUNUV UV LED Light Lamp Nail Dryer $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The only thing keeping you from getting nail salon-worthy results at home is a decent nail dryer — and this is the solution you've been waiting for. Boasting more than 8,000 reviews, this UV LED light lamp nail dryer works on all gel nail polishes and features four timer settings and a large LCD display screen.

35. The Mini Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker For Breakfast Feasts Disney Mickey Mini Waffle Maker $25 | Amazon See On Amazon What could possibly make homemade waffles any better? Just one device: this Mickey Mouse waffle maker that churns out one perfect Mickey waffle (complete with ears) after another. The waffle maker has a nonstick baking plate and a cord wrap and has racked up more than 5,000 reviews.

36. An Edible Set Of Food Coloring Markers For Creative Desserts YouJia Food Coloring Markers $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your baked creations a colorful and artsy personalized touch with the help of these fun food coloring markers. The set of 10 markers are made with edible ingredients and unlike most decorative food tools, they are easy to hold, so you can really take your time and have control over your food artwork. The double-sided markers feature a wide tip on one end for coloring and drawing and a fine tip on the other for detailed work.

37. These Pretty Shatter-Proof Cups In Pastel Colors Shark Skinz Shark Skinzz Pastel Silicone Drinkware $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Take the party outside with these shatter-proof silicone drinking cups that come in a four-pack in the prettiest pastel shades. These 12-ounce cups are insulating for both cold and hot drinks and are also dishwasher-safe. Pack them along on your next picnic, camping trip, or beach day.

38. A Selfie Ring Light To Remove Shadows Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Step up your selfie game with this selfie ring light that clips onto phones to remove shadows and provide the perfect lighting no matter the time of day or where you find yourself (it can even hold its own in a window-less room). The rechargeable ring features three lighting modes for low, medium, or bright light.

39. An Over-The-Sink Dish Drying Rack That Rolls Up For Storage Surpahs Over The Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Gone are the days when you had to devote half of your kitchen counter space to a bulky dish drying rack. Just spread this roll-up drying rack over your sink, place wet glasses, plates, and utensils on it to dry, and then roll it back up for quick and easy storage. The rack is made from silicone-wrapped steel that won't rust, is heat resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and comes in two sizes.

40. These Little Lint Removers That Are Life-Savers If You Have A Pet Whaline Washing Machine Lint Filter (8-Piece) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you know the feeling of doing laundry and pulling clothing out of the dryer with fur, hair, or lint still attached to it, let these washing machine lint filter bags change your life. The pack of eight bags are safe for top-load washers only and should be placed with your load of laundry set to "deep water." Make sure to take out the filter before dewatering and you'll be amazed at how much lint and hair it captures.

41. A Reversible Octopus Plushie To Tell The World How You're Feeling TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Bad day? Let this adorable reversible octopus plushie reveal your true feelings without you having to say a word. One side of the plushie features a sweet smile, while the other shows the cutest grumpy face. This cute accessory went viral on both Instagram and TikTok and has more than 23,000 reviews.

42. These Dry Food Dispensers That Deliver Small Portions At A Time Zevro Indispensable Dry Food Dispenser $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Fill up these dry food dispensers with cereal, snacks, nuts, or pet food and give the dial a twist to dispense one ounce of food at a time for your most mess-free serving experience yet. These dual dispensers can together hold 35 ounces of food and can preserve the freshness of your food for up to 34 days, saving you a ton of money in the long run.

43. An Adjustable Tablet Stand For Hands-Free Scrolling Hi-Tech Wireless Adjustable iPad Stand $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you want to kick back and watch a movie on your tablet or have it handy in the kitchen so that you can refer back to it for a recipe, this adjustable iPad stand gives it a home for hands-free engagement. The stand has an anti-skid base that keeps your device secure with the ability to adjust to different angles so that you can view content comfortably.

44. This Purse Display Stand For Your Countertop Polmart Countertop Adjustable T-Shaped Handbag Purse Display $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Stop squishing your handbags into a draw or shelf in your closet. This adjustable purse display stand gives you the perfect place to hang your pocketbook so that it doesn't lose its shape and get damaged. The T-shaped stand can easily be adjusted to different heights to accommodate any purse and it comes in a beautiful shade of rose gold that you'll be happy to display.

45. These Glue-Free Magnetic Lashes That Look Natural Bisutang Long Lasting Magnetic Lashes $29 | Amazon See On Amazon You can apply lush, long lashes without a single drop of glue, thanks to these innovative magnetic lashes that adhere instead to a special eyeliner (which is included) for a non-sticky, natural feeling and look. This set comes with 12 pairs of faux lashes, two tubes of magnetic eyeliner, a mini scissor, tweezers, and a mirrored case for storage. Simply apply the eyeliner close to your natural lash line, wait a few minutes, and then apply your lash for instant glam.

46. These Stylish Can Coolers That Keep Drinks Cold For 12 Hours Maars Skinny Can Cooler $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these can coolers designed with double walled triple insulating tech that keeps drinks cold for 12 hours, but they are also so stylish that you shouldn't be surprised if you get stopped and asked for details about your accessory. A picnic and beach favorite, the stainless steel cooler slips over any 12-ounce can of soda, seltzer, or beer and comes in more than 20 fun prints and colors like pink leopard and tie dye.

47. The TSA-Approved Bottle Set That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Packing YAMYONE Travel Bottles Tsa Approved $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Not sure how much moisturizer and shampoo you can actually take on that flight (and too scared to risk it and lose your fave product in the process)? Snag these TSA-approved travel bottles that come four in a pack and are made from soft silicone. Each of the bottles holds 3 ounces of product and has a flip cap. The only way to get product out is to squeeze the bottle, which means it won't burst mid-flight and ruin everything else in your luggage.

48. A Facial Steamer For An At-Home Spa Treatment Pure Daily Care 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat yourself to a spa day without leaving your home with this facial steamer that gives off nano-ionic steam that the manufacturer says can penetrate your skin better than other steamers. It can run for 30 minutes straight and comes with a bonus kit of stainless steel blackhead and pimple extractors.

49. This Blush That Gives You A Natural Glow Physicians Formula Happy Booster Glow and Mood Boosting Blush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Once you get over how sweet the packaging is for this blush (if you ever get over it) you'll notice that it gives you the rosiest, most natural glow and just so happens to be hypoallergenic, free of parabens, and made with plant extracts. And there's even more to love: it's such an Instagram favorite that it boasts more than 4,000 reviews and it comes in three shades and a money-saving two-pack.

50. This Flash Drive For Your Phone That Holds 128 GB Sunany Flash Drive $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This 128 GB flash drive is compatible with most phones and will hold all of your important documents, photos, and videos (it also comes in 256 GB if you need even more storage). Use it to free up space on your device so that you can snap even more photos and vids for Instagram. It comes in eight colors like pink, green, and purple.

51. A Three-Pack Of Stylish Blue Light Blocking Glasses LNEKEI Blue Light Blocking Glasses (3-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Change up your look and keep your eyes protected when you're working from home or gaming with these blue light blocking glasses. The glasses feature UV400 protection to shield you from the glare of bright devices and can prevent eye fatigue and strain. They come in money-saving packs of three in a variety of fun colors and prints like transparent and leopard.

52. The Smart Charger That Takes Up Less Desk Space Vogek 6-Port USB Charger $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Free up outlet and desk space with this one smart charger that has a genius circular design. It can be used for up to six devices at the same time and each port knows to deliver just the right amount of power to that specific device or gadget. It comes in five colors and has more than 5,000 reviews.