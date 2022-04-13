The Wizarding World

Show Off Your Hogwarts Pride With CASETiFY’s New Harry Potter Collection

Even Draco Malfoy is a fan of these magical phone, watch, and Airpod accessories.

By Rachel Chapman
Courtesy of CASETiFY

CASETiFY’s latest collab is a magical one, especially for proud Potterheads. The CASETiFY Harry Potter collection for 2022 includes Hogwarts house-inspired accessories for your phone, watch, and even AirPods.

Courtesy of CASETiFY

If you’ve sorted yourself via the Sorting Hat or an online quiz, you’ll definitely want to snag some Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw swag to feel like you’re part of the Wizarding World. Even Draco Malfoy — aka Tom Felton — can be seen sporting some Slytherin merch, which you can shop now online.

Courtesy of CASETiFY

Tap