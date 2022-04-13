Even Draco Malfoy is a fan of these magical phone, watch, and Airpod accessories.
CASETiFY’s latest collab is a magical one, especially for proud Potterheads. The CASETiFY Harry Potter collection for 2022 includes Hogwarts house-inspired accessories for your phone, watch, and even AirPods.
If you’ve sorted yourself via the Sorting Hat or an online quiz, you’ll definitely want to snag some Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw swag to feel like you’re part of the Wizarding World. Even Draco Malfoy — aka Tom Felton — can be seen sporting some Slytherin merch, which you can shop now online.