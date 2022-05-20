The 1 Thing Cardi B Would Never Do Is So Relatable

Cardi B might have won a “WAP”-ing nine Grammys since recording “Bodak Yellow” in 2017, but that doesn’t mean the rapper isn’t still up for a challenge. While the “I Like It” hitmaker can proudly say she’s now a music industry veteran, her video series with Messenger, Cardi Tries, takes her out of her comfort zone as she learns everything from how to play football to tattooing from the experts. In an exclusive interview with Elite Daily, Cardi B opens up about her favorite skills she’s learned so far in Cardi Tries, and the one thing she’ll never do on the popular Watch Together series.

Showcasing fellow stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, and even her own husband, Offset, Cardi Tries is full of Cardi’s trademark humor as she navigates unfamiliar situations. The “Up” rapper, who says she and the Messenger team brainstorm ideas for potential episodes together, admits she sometimes feels like she’s “done it all” now that they’re in the series’ third season.

From officiating a wedding alongside Raven-Symoné to learning how to fish with Keke Palmer, Cardi B says that a lot of the show’s activities have challenged her or her perception of a certain skillset. Case in point: learning how to be a waitress and make sushi under the guidance of Yamashiro head chef Vallerie Archer, which she says is the most difficult yet rewarding thing she’s done.

“I was initially so excited to go do it because I'm like, ‘Yes, I'm going to be able to eat the food,’” she says of Cardi Tries Sushi, adding that she has a newfound respect for people in the service industry after the episode.

Messenger

“Sometimes people give waiters and waitresses such a hard time, like ‘Hey, you forgot my order’ or ‘Hey, the food is not this or that,’ and it was actually very difficult,” Cardi B shares. “[People] don't even understand how much they work and how fast they've got to work. The pace, your fingers f*cking burning just picking up hot plates, like wow. It was so hard, I don’t think I could do that again.”

The singer argues that this episode was even harder than a segment dedicated completely to conquering her worst fear: heights. With comedians Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion on hand to provide emotional support, Cardi B says this was a challenge she was actually looking forward to — although it didn’t have the effect she wanted.

“I kind of wanted to do facing my fears. I was thinking, even though I'm going to hate to do it because I hate heights, I wonder if it will help me with the fear of heights,” she shares.

Messenger

While Cardi B was able to go through the challenge, including virtually jumping off the side of a skyscraper via an Oculus headset, she tells Elite Daily that the effects weren’t lasting. “Just the other day, I did a video where I was in high heels, and I was very high. I was so nervous I couldn't even perform, and I was having a panic attack,” she says.

While the mom-of-two is pretty much up for trying anything, she is quick to share there’s one thing she’ll never do. “I just don't want to do anything that involves mice and rodents and stuff. I will never do it. I don't give a f*ck,” she says. “Mice and rodents. I don't. I can't.”

The next few episodes of Cardi Tries are equally as challenging, although a little more lighthearted. On Friday, May 27, fans can watch Cardi Tries Football as the rapper pairs up with Megan Thee Stallion and the Los Angeles Chargers to learn the basics of the game. Meanwhile, she’ll be learning how to make chocolate with Teyana Taylor on June 17, and firefighting with Lilly Singh on June 24.

Messenger

To watch any of the Cardi Tries episodes with your besties or your family, you can tune in to stream them on Watch Together via Messenger and Instagram, a feature that also lets you video chat with fellow viewers while you all watch the same segment. All you have to do is start a video chat on either Instagram or Messenger, tap the media icon (on the bottom right on Instagram, or via a swipe up menu on Facebook), then select Watch Together. You can search Cardi Tries, and pull up any of the episodes you want to watch.

If you want to tune in solo, you can watch Cardi Tries on Facebook Watch through Cardi B’s Facebook page. Whichever way you decide to tune in, expect plenty of hilarious moments and off-the-cuff banter between Cardi and some of your favorite stars.