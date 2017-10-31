Reese's and Twix and Snickers, oh my! Candy is simply the best, amirite? A chocolate bar is pretty much like the perfect companion. It's always there for you when you need it, and it's totally sweet. You know that moment when you get to the checkout counter and see the display of candy right next to the register? That’s one of the most beautiful sights to see, and why having candy puns for Instagram pictures you take is guaranteed to increase your likes.

Sweet puns can be used to caption pictures of your Halloween candy, a selfie with your favorite sugary treat, or just a sweet pic of you and your SO. The possibilities are endless just like the options at your fave candy store, and just like everyone loves candy, everyone loves good candy puns as well. That means if you use chocolate puns for your next IG post, you’re sure to get all the likes you deserve.

You don't even have to stress yourself out trying to come up with them on your own. Just browse this list of 50 candy puns like you would a dessert menu, and choose the right one to pair with your sugary picture.

"There are so many Reese'ons why you're the best." "I'm not playing Twix when I say I love you." "I won't let you slip through my Butter Fingers." "I can't Reese’st you." "My life would suck without you." — Kelly Clarkson "Baby, you make my heart Starburst." "You are the Kit Kat's meow." "You stole a Reese's Piece of my heart." "You are my Hot Tamale." "You are my sweetie." "I like the way you Rolo." "I wanted to show my appreciation by giving you 100 Grand." "You are Extra special." "You might be going through a Sour Patch, but I know you will make it through." "I miss you beary much." "Thank you for your Tootsie Roll in my life." "Starbursting to tell you, you're amazing." "I love your commit-mint to being great." "You're a superStar. I'm so thankful I could Burst." "Thanks, that mint a lot to me.” "You are o-fish-ally the best.” "You are the brightest star in the Milky Way." "Here's a little encourage-mint." "You bring me so much Almond Joy." "All my Kisses are for you." "You make my heart do Flipz." "Thanks for bean here with us." "You're a Smartie pants." "You'll forever always without a doubt be my Sugar Daddy." "I'm nuts about you." "You Pop Rock my world." "I hit the big PayDay with you." "No Duds with you." "Candy Worms, I'm hooked on you." "Have I told you Reese-ently how much I appreciate you?" "I'm a sucker for puns." "Nothing can come be-Twix-t us." "We are going to have a Jolly Rancher good time." "No Snickers intended, you are the best." “I’m a sucker for you.” — Jonas Brother, “Sucker” “I candy anything I put my mind to.” “Don’t jump the gum.” “You candy cane do it.” “I knew you were truffle when you walked in.” “Sorry I’m choco-late.” “Wake me up before you cocoa.” “I get by with a Skittle help from my friends.” “I’m in a bit of a Crunch.” “I have a confection to make.” “I ap-peach-iate you.”