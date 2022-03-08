This Ultra ‘Gram-Worthy Café Is Coming To The Las Vegas Strip This Summer

What happens in Vegas doesn’t always have to stay in Vegas if you’re sharing your memories on Instagram. While the city may be known for its casinos and nightlife, it’s the one-of-a-kind experiences that make a trip to Las Vegas with your best friends a must. And now that Café Lola’s Las Vegas strip location is opening for summer 2022, you’ll want to plan that bucket list trip soon.

As one of the most ‘Gram-worthy cafés, it just makes sense for Café Lola to find its newest location on the strip. The European-inspired café will also feel at home among the other Forum Shops at the Rome-themed Caesars Palace. The co-owners of Café Lola, Alexandra Lourdes and Lin Jerome, shared that opening a location on the Las Vegas Strip was “a huge goal” of theirs, and they are “thrilled that locals and visitors will soon be able to experience even more fun and feminine charm that Café Lola is known for.”

That fun and feminine charm, which can be seen in the floral walls and velvet couches, is what makes Café Lola so Insta-worthy. While the decor is picture-perfect, Café Lola’s menu is just as beautiful for foodies who live by the motto “Instagram eats first.” You’ll definitely want to snap some cute pics with your BFFs as you try their signature coffee. Their speciality lattes and blended drinks are brew-tiful, like The Donut Frappe that comes with a mini donut on top.

Café Lola also has a Unicorn Hot Chocolate and mermaid-inspired Under The Sea Lemonade on their kids menu that changes colors. These two drinks were mermaid to be snapped and posted on the ‘Gram ASAP. They also have a breakfast menu that’s served all day with a Strawberry Shortcake Waffle and Unicorn Waffle along with the rest of their menu, which includes a punny Let’s Avocuddle Toast and Black Truffle Scramble.

Courtesy of Café Lola

If you’re visiting Vegas for a concert, bachelorette party, or just a weekend getaway with your crew, you’ll definitely want to plan a super cute brunch at Café Lola. Don’t forget to wear your best brunch OOTD so you’re camera-ready for all the drink boomerangs and group selfies. In the afternoon, they also serve adorable charcuterie boards and have a tea service for two that includes assorted tea pastries. Just imagine spilling the tea while sipping on some as well. It’s tea-riffic.

Courtesy of Café Lola

Since this is Vegas, you’ll want to check out their champagne selection as well if you’re 21 and up. The Las Vegas location will even feature a frosé walk-up window where you can order Lola’s Signature Frosé. It’ll be perfect for the summertime and cooling off as you’re walking around the strip. Along with the walk-up window, the flagship café will also have patio seating and tableside experiences. For the ‘Gram, there will be a secret photo room as well for you to snap the cutest pics to post on your feed.

Once the new Café Lola location opens this summer, you can visit it any time you and your friends decide to plan a trip to Nevada. With its pink hues and gorgeous floral backdrops, Café Lola really will be a highlight of your trip, thanks to all the too-cute photo opportunities that are sure to get you a latte likes on the ‘Gram.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.