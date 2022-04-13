Pre-order this dynamite collab now.
If you grew up in the ‘90s and early aughts, you may remember when Tamagotchis were the coolest toy to have. Now, the coolest band around is bringing back this nostalgic toy, and BTS’ TinyTAN Tamagotchi collection from Bandai Namco is must-have for ARMY.
Featuring two different designs and based on BTS’ TinyTAN characters, the TinyTAN Tamagotchis have two mini-games you can play while also caring for the BTS characters. Of course, if you neglect BTS, the members may return to the Magic Door where they came from and you’ll need to start all over again.