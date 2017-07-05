When you don’t want to get out of a bed on a Sunday, all it takes is for someone to say “bottomless mimosas,” and you’re all in. Let’s not forget the waffles, omelettes, and of course, bacon, which all play a part in making brunch the best meal of the day. It’s a delicious excuse to spend time with your best friends, catch up, and maybe even snap a few selfies together. If you decide to share a ‘fit check or some photos of your mouth-watering meal, you’ll need some Instagram captions for your brunch pics that are witty, punny, and as sweet as maple syrup.

Foodies know that brunch is also a great excuse to check out some of the trendiest spots in town, most of which you probably discovered on Instagram. If your meal is as good as it looks, you’ll definitely want to pay it forward by posting some dish pics to let everyone know about the delicious spot. Once you’ve tagged the restaurant and your best friends, all you have to do is pick out some cute brunch puns to use as your caption. After all, just like a good brunch hang, everyone loves a good pun a waffle lot. So, it's time to round up your squad, get dressed in your finest brunch-worthy ensemble, and start scrolling, because these egg-cellent brunch captions are way too good to pass up.

"Brunch is always a good idea." "But first, brunch." "On weekends, we brunch." "Brunch without champagne is just a sad breakfast." "Let there be brunch." "Brunch: One meal to rule them all." "I just don't want to look back and think, 'I could have eaten that!'" "Sometimes, I put orange juice in my champagne." "Move over, coffee. Today is a job for champagne." "Brunch so hard mimosa wanna find me." "You can't brunch with us." "Hakuna mimosa: It means it's brunch time." "Love you a brunch." "Waffles are just pancakes with abs." "Turn down for brunch." "Brunch is breakfast without an alarm." "A Sunday well spent brings a week of content." "Champagne in the membrane." "We accept the brunch we think we deserve." "You had me at brunch." “Brunching for the content.” "I've never had a bad day that started with champagne." "Only have pies for this apple cider margarita.” "Hugs and quiches." "First I drink the coffee, then I do the things." "Easy like Sunday morning." — The Commodores, “Easy” "I love you a waffle lot." "Coffee, then the world." "Spread love as thick as you would Nutella." "Hey there, hot-tea." "Eat some brunch, then change the world." "It's beginning to look a lot like cocktails." "This coffee martini beans so much to me." "Day drinking from a mug to keep things professional." "Today's forecast: 100% chance of champagne." "Save water, drink champagne." "Time for some bubbly.” "Brunchin’ with my main beaches." "All we do is brunch, brunch, brunch." “I’m having an eggsistential crisis.” “You know you’re an adult when you brunch harder than you party.” “Orange you glad I suggested mimosas?” “I love you a whole brunch.” “Muffin compares to you.” “Mimosey on over.” “My brunch babes.” “This is my resting brunch face.” “This brunch is totally my jam.” “Omelettes are sealed.” “Let’s get fizzical.”

