82 Bridal Party Group Chat Names So You Can Easily Text Your "I Do" Crew

Aisle be there for you.

By Rachel Chapman
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Being a bridesmaid is a commitment that starts the day your bestie asks you, up until when the happy couple says, "I do." Through the planning, the bridal shower, the bachelorette party, and more, you and the bridal party will be in constant contact. A group chat needs to be set up immediately with everyone involved, which is why you need some inspiration for group chat names for the bridal party.

The bridal party may be a mix of old friends, new friends, and even family members. Not everyone may be familiar with the whole squad at first, but a wedding group chat will have you connecting and on the same page in just about no time. Kick things off by organizing your chat with a cute or clever bridal party name. That way, it's easier to find your specific chat when you come up with a brilliant idea for the bridal shower theme or clever bachelorette party props.

Your chosen wedding group chat name could also end up being what the bride squad refers to themselves as through the whole wedding planning process. Think matching shirts for the bachelorette party. To get there, you need to come up with a fun moniker, so send this list of 82 bridal party names to the chat right now. See which one everyone wants to say yes to. Then, you'll be ready to share TikTok ideas, Instagram photos, and Etsy links with ease for optimal bridal party support.

  1. I Do Crew
  2. Bride's Peeps
  3. Friends Of Honor
  4. Honor Guard
  5. Bridal Posse
  6. Bridal Par-Tea
  7. My Bridal Beaches
  8. Bride's Minions
  9. "I Do" Mates
  10. The Commitment Crew
  11. Bridesfolk
  12. Pizza Their Heart
  13. Bride Squad Goals
  14. You Can't Sip With Us
  15. Here Comes The Bride
  16. It's Bride Time
  17. Mermaid To Be Friends
  18. Doing Wed Comes Naturally
  19. Two Less Fish In The Sea
  20. We Bey All Night
  21. Nacho Average Bridal Party
  22. Bach Made In Heaven
  23. Cake ‘N’ Tears
  24. Bridal Bunch
  25. Bride's Baes
  26. Wedding Vibes Only
  27. Bridal Entourage
  28. We Want Cake
  29. Wedding Planners
  30. Warning: Bach Party Spoilers
  31. Wedding Dream Team
  32. Wedding Secrets Inside
  33. Friends For Wife
  34. Bridal Friends Forever
  35. After All Is Wed And Done
  36. The Chosen Ones
  37. It Just Got Real
  38. Bling And Bubbly
  39. Bridal Clique
  40. Bridal Support Group
  41. Team Bride
  42. Let's Party
  43. The Flockin' Bridal Crew
  44. Birds Of A Feather
  45. Bride's Wolf Pack
  46. We'll Be There For You
  47. Bride To Brie Clique
  48. Best Bach Behavior
  49. Bride And Boujee
  50. Bae Watch
  51. Bridal AF
  52. The Wedding VIPs
  53. Party People
  54. On Her Side
  55. Going Along For The Bride
  56. Only Gouda Wedding Vibes
  57. Party Starters
  58. Here For The Bride
  59. Aisle Walkers
  60. Veil Bound Buds
  61. Miss To Mrs. Crew
  62. Three Musketeers
  63. Mermaid To Be Bridesmaids
  64. Bridal Dream Team
  65. Fiancée's Fantastic Four
  66. Getting Meowied
  67. Whole Latte Love Here
  68. Bride's Ride Or Dies
  69. Let’s Spouse Things Up
  70. Any Hitch Way
  71. Ring It On
  72. Getting Into The Ring Of It
  73. All Together Vow
  74. Aisle Be There For You
  75. Mint To Be
  76. On Cloud Wine
  77. Assistants To The Bride
  78. Getting Maui’d
  79. We’re Gonna Ugly Cry Together
  80. We’ll Brie Your Bridesmaids
  81. Let’s Guac This Wedding
  82. Wine-derful Wedding Crew

