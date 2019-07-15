82 Bridal Party Group Chat Names So You Can Easily Text Your "I Do" Crew

Being a bridesmaid is a commitment that starts the day your bestie asks you, up until when the happy couple says, "I do." Through the planning, the bridal shower, the bachelorette party, and more, you and the bridal party will be in constant contact. A group chat needs to be set up immediately with everyone involved, which is why you need some inspiration for group chat names for the bridal party.

The bridal party may be a mix of old friends, new friends, and even family members. Not everyone may be familiar with the whole squad at first, but a wedding group chat will have you connecting and on the same page in just about no time. Kick things off by organizing your chat with a cute or clever bridal party name. That way, it's easier to find your specific chat when you come up with a brilliant idea for the bridal shower theme or clever bachelorette party props.

Your chosen wedding group chat name could also end up being what the bride squad refers to themselves as through the whole wedding planning process. Think matching shirts for the bachelorette party. To get there, you need to come up with a fun moniker, so send this list of 82 bridal party names to the chat right now. See which one everyone wants to say yes to. Then, you'll be ready to share TikTok ideas, Instagram photos, and Etsy links with ease for optimal bridal party support.

I Do Crew Bride's Peeps Friends Of Honor Honor Guard Bridal Posse Bridal Par-Tea My Bridal Beaches Bride's Minions "I Do" Mates The Commitment Crew Bridesfolk Pizza Their Heart Bride Squad Goals You Can't Sip With Us Here Comes The Bride It's Bride Time Mermaid To Be Friends Doing Wed Comes Naturally Two Less Fish In The Sea We Bey All Night Nacho Average Bridal Party Bach Made In Heaven Cake ‘N’ Tears Bridal Bunch Bride's Baes Wedding Vibes Only Bridal Entourage We Want Cake Wedding Planners Warning: Bach Party Spoilers Wedding Dream Team Wedding Secrets Inside Friends For Wife Bridal Friends Forever After All Is Wed And Done The Chosen Ones It Just Got Real Bling And Bubbly Bridal Clique Bridal Support Group Team Bride Let's Party The Flockin' Bridal Crew Birds Of A Feather Bride's Wolf Pack We'll Be There For You Bride To Brie Clique Best Bach Behavior Bride And Boujee Bae Watch Bridal AF The Wedding VIPs Party People On Her Side Going Along For The Bride Only Gouda Wedding Vibes Party Starters Here For The Bride Aisle Walkers Veil Bound Buds Miss To Mrs. Crew Three Musketeers Mermaid To Be Bridesmaids Bridal Dream Team Fiancée's Fantastic Four Getting Meowied Whole Latte Love Here Bride's Ride Or Dies Let’s Spouse Things Up Any Hitch Way Ring It On Getting Into The Ring Of It All Together Vow Aisle Be There For You Mint To Be On Cloud Wine Assistants To The Bride Getting Maui’d We’re Gonna Ugly Cry Together We’ll Brie Your Bridesmaids Let’s Guac This Wedding Wine-derful Wedding Crew