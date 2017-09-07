40 Captions For Boomerangs That’ll Keep Your Followers Coming Back For More

Boomerangs really changed the Instagram game by bringing your everyday moments to life. Instead of just a still pic, you can have a Boomerang video that plays back and forth. It’s like you’re in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with moving images, which is why you need specific Instagram captions for your Boomerangs to magically make your posts even better.

By now, you know that Boomerangs work best with action shots. That includes jumping pics at the beach and dancing with your besties late at night. You could even Boomerang your next dramatic haircut by posting a before and after hair flip pic. If you and your besties are currently planning your first big post-pandemic brunch in person, you definitely want to celebrate with mimosas. That’s when you need to Boomerang as you clink your glasses together. Getting the right shot can take a few takes, so be prepared with Boomerang quotes to caption your pics right away.

Coming up with the perfect caption to go along with your Boomerang shouldn’t be what stops you from sharing to the ‘Gram as soon as the moment happens. Instead, just use any of these 40 Boomerang captions that are guaranteed to to slay. If it’s a funny, thrilling, or just celebratory moment, there is a caption for your Boomerang ready to go so your moment can live on Instagram forever and repeat over and over and over again.

"Life is a boomerang, what you give, you get.” “Don't let anyone dull your sparkle.” “Everything is connected.” “Life is short. Make every hair flip count.” “I’m like a boomerang. I always come back.” — Agyness Deyn “Kindness, like a boomerang, always returns.” “Give good energy out and it comes back to you.” “Find the beauty in everyday life.” “Throw sass around like confetti.” “This I know for a fact, what you give always comes back.” “Smiles have a boomerang effect.” “Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive that is youer than you.” — Dr. Seuss “Imma come back like a boomerang.” — JoJo Siwa, “Boomerang” “True love has a habit of coming back.” “Give out what you most want to come back.” — Robin S. Sharma “Here’s to the moments I never want to forget.” “Don't be afraid to jump then fall.” — Taylor Swift, “Jump Then Fall” “Love is a boomerang that returns to the thrower's hand.” — Austin O'Malley “Jumping for joy is a good exercise.” “Might as well jump.” — Van Halen, “Jump” “I solemnly swear that I am up to no good.” — Harry Potter “I’m not trying to fit in, I was born to stand out!” “Maybe she’s born with it… maybe it’s a Boomerang.” “Life is way too short for bad vibes.” “Being happy never goes out of style.” “I just want to relive this moment forever.” “Look for the magic in every moment.” “Here’s a vibe that lives on forever.” “Whatever is good for your soul, do that.” “Life is better when you’re laughing.” “Say yes, take risks, and live life on your own terms.” “Do you get déjà vu?” — Olivia Rodrigo, “deja vu” “If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck.” — Cardi B, “Up” “Just over here living my best life.” “Take a Boomerang, it’ll last even longer than a picture.” “Just trying to be the ‘extra’ in extraordinary.” “You don’t get the same moment twice in life… unless it’s a Boomerang.” “I love every moment with you.” “Reliving the best moments.” “I try to capture every minute. The feeling in it.” — ABBA, “Slipping Through My Fingers”