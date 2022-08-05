Do you love the travel content that’s been flooding your social media feeds this summer? It seems like everyone’s jet-setting somewhere fabulous, whether they’re snapping a photo of their croissant at a European cafe or showing off their fresh tan from a tropical beach somewhere amidst palm trees. You’ve probably spent hours scrolling through TikTok vlogs and montages of exciting trips abroad from travel accounts, and are patiently manifesting your turn to travel soon. If you don’t have your travel plans locked in yet, embrace the spontaneity of summer travel and enter Booking.com’s TikTok Made Me Book It giveaway to win a dream trip to any destination of your choosing — and all you have to do is head to TikTok to cast your name into the ring.

If you’re one of the many travelers who are jumping on every opportunity to book a trip after two years of restrictions, Booking.com’s giveaway is for you. To celebrate the company joining TikTok, its giving away seven trips to anywhere in the world to their TikTok followers. The lucky winners will be selected at random and receive a prize vacation that’s valued at up to $10,000, meaning the world is really your oyster when it comes to the bucket list destination and experiences you want to check out. You can also bring a plus-one, so grab your bestie or bae and start dreaming up your destination ASAP. It may seem too good to be true, but there is one catch — the winners must be able to head to the airport within 48 hours of being selected, all in the name of spontaneity.

Charday Penn/E+/Getty Images

How To Enter Booking.com’s TikTok Giveaway For Summer 2022

Booking.com’s TikTok giveaway is also super easy to enter, so there’s no reason not to put your name up for consideration. You never know what serendipitous, life-changing adventure could be fated for you. To enter, all you have to do is:

Follow the @bookingcom account on TikTok. Keep an eye out for seven giveaway video posts on the @bookingcom TikTok page through Aug. 8. Once each video labeled “Vacation Getaway” is posted, you have 24 hours to submit an entry. To enter, like the video, comment #TikTokMadeMeBOOKIt and #Sweepstakes on at least one of the designated TikTok promotion posts, and tag your travel buddy.

In terms of the fine print, you’ll need a valid TikTok account that’s set on public and must be over the age of 18 to enter. This grand getaway-giveaway is also only open to residents of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan. You can enter your name as many times as you want on each entry post, but make sure to tag a different friend every time. The successful winners will be contacted via TikTok once the candidates are chosen, so make sure to keep your profile on the public setting for at least four weeks after the entry period closes.

With a giveaway this quick and easy to enter, what do you have to lose? So don’t sleep on submitting your name in the ring and possibly manifesting a plane ticket to your very own personal paradise.