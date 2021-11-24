Score A Bluetooth Speaker For Under $20 With These Black Friday Deals

Get out your wallet, because if you’re in the market for a Bluetooth speaker, Black Friday sales offer some of the lowest prices of the year. From top brands like Bose, JBL, Altec Lansing, and Anker, you can get some of the newest models for a fraction of the price. You can find deep discounts from stores like Target, Walmart, and more, so get ready to scope out the best Bluetooth speaker Black Friday 2021 deals before the prices climb back up.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, a portable Bluetooth speaker makes it easy to bring your tunes, podcasts, or other listens with you to the beach, the pool, or even the shower. These Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals are only available through Black Friday, Nov. 26, unless otherwise noted, so you won’t want to sleep on these savings.

If you’re planning to shop some sales in-person, it’s important to note that Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers are closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. The stores will open on Black Friday, Nov. 26, but you’ll want to check your local store hours before heading out.

Target

Bluetooth speaker deals you can get from Target through Nov. 27 include:

$12 Off Altec Lansing HydraMini Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

50% Off Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

Although Amazon Echo isn’t exactly portable since you need to plug it into a wall socket, it’s still a great Bluetooth speaker option.

Walmart

You can score deals on Bluetooth speakers from Walmart through Nov. 28.

19% Off JBL PartyBox Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

46% Off LG XBOOM Go Bluetooth Speaker with Meridian PN5M

50% Off Anker Soundcore Select Pro Portable IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

$25 Off Shower Speaker

Best Buy

These Best Buy Bluetooth speaker, Black Friday deals, are available through Nov. 26:

$40 Off JBL Flip 4 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

42% Off JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$100 Off Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are on for a limited time, so if you see a deal you like, you may want to act fast before they’re gone.

9% Off JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Bundle with Portable Hard Case

$10 Off JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Portable Speaker with Built-in Powerbank and gSport Carbon Fiber Case

Kohl’s

Kohl’s Black Friday deals good through Nov. 26 include:

$20 Off iLive Waterproof Speaker with Removable Stake

Bose

Although Bose isn’t offering Black Friday discounts on new speakers, you can still save if you purchase refurbished options through Jan. 2.

$50 Off SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II Refurbished

$60 Off Bose Home Speaker 300 Refurbished

Before heading out to shop Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.