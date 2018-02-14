Swimsuit season is here, and with temperatures on the rise, it’s time to break out your favorite swimsuits for beach days and pool hangs. Along with your SPF and sunnies, you're going to need a few captions for bikini pictures for all the adventures ahead. Whether you’ve got some new suits to show off on the ‘Gram or you’re breaking out your favorite bikinis for a tropical vacay, bikini captions are a necessity when it comes time to show off your summer ‘fits for all your friends to see.

Considering bikinis come in so many different styles and colors, you may have a variety of choices for every occasion. You’ll want to wear the bathing suit that makes you feel like an enchanting mermaid for pool parties with your friends while a neon bikini will help you stand out on the boardwalk during your family vacation. As versatile as your swimsuits are, you need just as many unique bikini quotes to go along with whatever snaps you end up sharing. You’ll want to pair a silly selfie of you on an oversized unicorn float with a summer pun, while any “hot girl summer” snaps of you looking fierce will go perfect with any sexy or flirty bikini captions for Instagram. As long as you have this list of 40 bikini quotes by your side, you’ll be ready for whatever floats your way.

"We dream in colors borrowed from the sea." "Good vibes happen on the tides." "Happiness comes in waves." "Smell the sea and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly." — Van Morrison "Live life in a bikini." "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy a bikini, and that's pretty close." "Life is better in a bikini." "Bikinis are like fries. You can't have just one." "If we allow these moments to stick to us like sand, your life could be castles." "Long live the adventure." "If it requires a bikini, my answer is yes." "Swim your heart out." "Go where you feel most alive." "It's not Sunday unless you're drinking champagne in your bikini." "Because it's summer somewhere." "Dreams are made of sun and sand." "Life is short. Buy the bikini." “When all else fails, take a vacation.” ― Betty Williams "What woman doesn't want to feel comfortable in a swimsuit? It's incredibly empowering." — Sara Rue "I don't even think twice about wearing a swimsuit because it's always been a part of my lifestyle." — Audrina Patridge "The lower the latitude the better the attitude." "Find me under the palms." "Every day is one step closer to summer." "Tropical state of mind." “There is no place like the beach... where the land meets the sea and the sea meets the sky.” ― Umair Siddiqui “Meet me there, where the sea meets the sky...” ― Oksana Rus “Because there's nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it's sent away.” ― Sarah Kay “The sea always filled her with longing, though for what she was never sure.” ― Cornelia Funke “I was happy anywhere I could see the ocean.” ― Ai Yazawa “Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows.” ― Helen Keller “This is my resting beach face.” “Beach better have my sunny.” “Seas the day. Wear the bikini.” “I was mermaid to wear this bikini.” “Having a splashing good time.” “‘Tis the sea-sun to wear bikinis.” “Back in the swim of things.” “I’m just as happy as a clam.” “Go with the flow.” “This bikini has me feeling fintastic.”