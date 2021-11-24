Black Friday
Find a bike Black Friday 2021 sale at places like SoulCycle, Walmart, Dick's, and Peloton.

Score $600 Off A SoulCycle At-Home Bike With These Black Friday Sales

There’s also a Peloton deal!

By Daffany Chan
Black Friday deals are already in full swing, which means now’s the time to check off last-minute holiday gifts for everyone on your list (or yourself). If you’ve got a sporty BFF or a family member looking to upgrade their commute, you can start shopping ASAP for a bike sale at major retailers like Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods. There are also deals on exercise bikes like Peloton and SoulCycle At-Home. Check out this list of the best Black Friday 2021 bike sales with deals on electric, mountain, and stationary bikes.

Major retailers are currently offering Black Friday bike deals both in-person and online, which means you can get your gift delivered straight to your doorstep if you prefer to skip the long lines and crowds this season. With so many different deals to choose from, this curated list helps you find what you’re looking for — whether it’s an electric, mountain, or stationary bike. You could save $150 on an e-bike at Amazon, $300 on a mountain bike at Walmart, or up to $600 on an exercise bike. Most deals will run through Black Friday, Nov. 26, while supplies last, unless noted otherwise. Keep in mind retailers like Walmart and Dick’s are closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.

Electric Bike Deals

Zoom into 2022 with these e-bike deals.

$250 Off Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Electric Pedal Assist Commuter Bike

Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Electric Pedal Assist Commuter Bike
Walmart
$648
$398

$250 Off Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Electric Pedal Assist Woman's Cruiser Bike

Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Electric Pedal Assist Woman's Cruiser Bike
Walmart
$648
$398

$411 Off Generic 250W Electric Bike Adults Electric Mountain Bike

Generic 250W Electric Bike Adults Electric Mountain Bike
Walmart
$1,231
$820

$150 Off Googo 26-inch Electric Mountain Bike with 350W Motor

Electric Bike Googo 26" Electric Mountain Bike with 350W Motor
Amazon
$800
$650

$100 Off Jetson Electric Bike Bolt Folding Electric Bike

Jetson Electric Bike Bolt Folding Electric Bike
Amazon
$500
$400

Mountain Bike Deals

These sales will have you ready to get out on the road.

$101 Off Decathlon Rockrider ST50 Aluminum Mountain Bike

Decathlon Rockrider ST50 Aluminum Mountain Bike, 26-inch, Red, Medium
$349
$248

$30 Off Kent 26-inch Northpoint Women’s Mountain Bike

Kent 26-inch Northpoint Women's Mountain Bike, Black/Blue
Walmart
$228
$198

$70 Off Schwinn Taff Comp Mountain Bike

Schwinn Taff Comp mountain bike
Walmart
$418
$348

$200 off Vilano Blackjack 3.0 29er Mountain Bicycle MTB with 29-inch wheels

Vilano Blackjack 3.0 29er Mountain Bicycle MTB with 29-inch Wheels
Walmart
$599
$399

$300 Off BESPORTBLE Mountain Bike, 21 Speeds 27.5-inch

BESPORTBLE Mountain Bike, 21 Speeds 27.5-inch
Walmart
$600
$300

$40 Off HOMBOM 26 Inch Mountain Bike With 21 Speed

HOMBOM 26 Inch Mountain Bike With 21 Speed
Walmart
$320
$280

$300 Off Pixnor Be Sport able 21 Speeds Mountain Bike with Aluminum Frame

Pixnor Be Sport able 21 Speeds Mountain Bike with Aluminum Frame
Walmart
$600
$300

$129 Off 26-inch Folding Mountain Bike Shimanos 21 Speed Bicycle Full Suspension MTB Bikes

26-inch Folding Mountain Bike Shimanos 21 Speed Bicycle Full Suspension MTB Bikes
Walmart
$451
$322
Nishiki Women's Pueblo 26'' Mountain Bike
Dick's
$330
$280

$30 Off Schwinn Women's Standpoint 27.5" Mountain Bike

Schwinn Women's Standpoint 27.5" Mountain Bike
Dick's
$430
$400

Exercise Bike Deals

From SoulCycle to Peloton to even more affordable options, there are plenty of stationary exercise bike deals to shop.

$600 SoulCycle At-Home Bike

This deal is good through Nov. 30.

SoulCycle At-Home Bike
Equionx+
$2,500
$1,900

$300 Off Peloton Bike+ Basics

Bike+ Basics
Peloton
$2,495
$2,145

$150 Off Peloton Accessories With Original Bike Purchase

Through Nov. 29, you can get $150 off bike accessories (like shoes) when you buy the original Peloton Bike. The bike was also recently reduced in price from $1,895 to $1,495 earlier in the fall.

Bike Essentials
Peloton
$1,645
$1,495

$150 Off Schwinn 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike

Schwinn 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike
Dick's
$800
$650

$60 Off Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RB4616 Easy Adjustable Seat Recumbent Bike

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RB4616 Easy Adjustable Seat Recumbent Bike
Dick's
$270
$210

$25 Off Marcy Recumbent Magnetic Exercise Bike

Marcy Recumbent Magnetic Exercise Bike
Dick's
$300
$275

$180 Off Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B1509C Chain Drive Cycling Bike

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B1509C Chain Drive Cycling Bike
Dick's
$580
$400

Before heading to the store to score a Black Friday bike deal, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.